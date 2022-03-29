Predicted 3-4-2-1 England XI to face Ivory Coast– Can the Three Lions continue their winning run? 

Predicted England line-up to take on Ivory Coast in International friendlies

The England vs Ivory Coast match could offer an enticing game up due to the players’ quality. The Three Lions managed to keep their winning run alive due to Harry Kane’s 78 min penalty goal in the comeback against Switzerland. The manager intends to take the best squad in the world cup; hence he could do some experiments in such friendly matches to test his player’s abilities.

The Ivorian side has some quality players who have experience playing in England, like – Nicolas Pépé (Arsenal), Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace), Eric Bailly (Manchester United), Serge Aurier (former Tottenham star). These players know the opponent’s weak points; they could turn the table by leveraging their understanding.

Team News

England defender John Stones, who suffered an injury during the training session before the game against Switzerland, has withdrawn from the squad. However, the situation hasn’t improved for Reece James, Kyle Walker and Trent Alexander-Arnold, who remain sidelined. Kyle Walker-Peters is set to make another appearance tonight to fill the void in the right-back position. Having impressed in the training sessions, Tyrick Mitchell could get to play his first match as a starter today.

Probable England XI

Formation: 3-4-2-1

Nick Pope (GK)

Pope last featured for England in March 2021 in three World Cup Qualification matches against San Marino, Albania and Poland. Despite keeping two clean sheets in those three games, he was dropped. But it seems he will get another chance today to prove himself.

Kyle Walker-Peters (RB)

Walker-Peters showed a convincing performance in the first half against Switzerland. The injury to Reece James, Kyle Walker and Trent Alexander-Arnold creates a significant opportunity for him to showcase his talent.

Marc Guehi (CB)

With Stones withdrawing, it is likely Marc Guehi will get his 2nd England cap against the Ivorians.

Harry Maguire (CB)

After making some severe blunders for Manchester United, Maguire has lost the trust of some supporters. His season isn’t going as expected, but the world cup can allow him to rejuvenate his stature.

Tyrick Mitchell (LB)

Due to his impressive spell at Crystal Palace, Mitchell has earned a spot in the England squad. His energy was visible in the substitute appearance against Switzerland.

Declan Rice (CM)

Rice’s incredible spell at the club level has attracted praise from several pundits. It remains to be seen whether he can replicate the form in the England jersey.

Jude Bellingham (CM)

Still only 18, Bellingham has wreaked havoc in the Bundesliga with his highly productive spell. It remains to be seen whether the youngster can perform under severe pressure from his country’s fans.

Mason Mount (RW)

Mount helped his club win the coveted Champions League last season. His fellow citizens would have similar hopes for him when he takes the field in the white jersey.

Jack Grealish (LW)

Grealish has experienced a drop in productivity during his spell at Manchester City. These friendlies might help him rejuvenate his form.

Raheem Sterling (ST)

Being one of the most senior players in the team, Sterling would have high expectations. He has shown a highly productive spell in the Premier League this term which suggests he is in the top-notch form currently.

Harry Kane (ST)

After clinching a late winner in the last game, Kane would look to add some more goals to his tally. His form would determine many things in the world cup for England.

England vs Ivory Coast prediction

Apart from some late comebacks, England has looked threatening for opponents so far. Their qualification campaign went pretty well, and now they would hope to hold onto the winning run. Ivory Coast can create danger in counterattacks, but the Three Lions’ quality midfield has the ability to win crucial battles. Thus, we are going for a 2-1 win for England.

