Portugal vs France: Match Preview, Team News, Predictions and more

Portugal meet France in a high-voltage battle in the Euro 2024 quarterfinals

Portugal had to rely on penalties to secure a spot in the quarterfinals of the Euro 2024 against Slovenia. Cristiano Ronaldo had a golden opportunity to put the Selecao ahead in the 105th minute, but Jan Oblak’s heroic save denied the 39-year-old from becoming the tournament’s oldest goalscorer. Overall, Portugal have been an uninspired side, struggling to win convincingly despite their wealth of talent, which should have been capable of dominating in such major tournaments.

Next up, Portugal faces another tricky challenge in the quarterfinals against France. This match promises to be intriguing as both sides have appeared lacklustre in their respective games.

France will need to elevate their performance to live up to their billing as tournament favourites, as they have often looked like a shadow of their former selves. Kylian Mbappe, who has only scored once in the tournament, will need to step up and show his capabilities. France’s group stage performances were underwhelming, with only one win, leading to a second-place finish. In the round of 16, they relied on an own goal from their opponents to advance to the last eight.

If France continue to play with the same lacklustre approach, their chances of advancing further in the tournament appear slim. Didier Deschamps seems to have struggled to assemble a cohesive team that can secure victories. Both teams will need to improve significantly to keep their Euro 2024 hopes alive.

Portugal vs France is scheduled to kick off at 8 PM BST at Volksparkstadion Stadium in Hamburg, Germany.

Team news

Portugal

Playing for 120 minutes in their previous match will undoubtedly take a toll on the Portugal team, with many players likely to be fatigued before they face France in four days. However, it seems unlikely that Roberto Martinez will make significant changes to his lineup against Les Bleus.

Martinez is expected to stick with a similar 4-3-3 formation. Diogo Jota, who put in a heroic performance against Slovenia, will continue in goal. Joao Cancelo will remain at right-back, while Ruben Dias and Pepe will form the central defensive partnership, with Nuno Mendes operating at left-back.

In midfield, Bruno Fernandes, Vitinha, and Joao Palhinha will dictate the flow of the game. The trio has been impressive throughout the competition, providing balance and stability to the squad.

In the attacking line, Bernardo Silva will take his place on the right wing, using his creativity and vision to unlock defences. On the left wing, Rafael Leao will utilize his pace and dribbling skills to challenge defenders, while Cristiano Ronaldo, who is yet to score in this competition, will lead the line as the central striker, hoping to finally break his goal drought.

Portugal’s ability to manage fatigue and maintain their intensity will be crucial as they prepare to face a formidable French side.

Portugal Predicted XI (4-3-3): Costa; Cancelo; Dias; Pepe; Mendes; Vitinha; Fernandes; Palhinha; Silva; Leao; Ronaldo

France

Deschamps will be without Adrien Rabiot, who picked up a second yellow card and will miss the game. Consequently, Eduardo Camavinga is expected to replace the Juventus star in the lineup. The rest of the squad remains fit and ready to play.

France will likely employ a 4-3-1-2 formation. Mike Maignan will continue as the starting goalkeeper after an impressive performance against Belgium, where he made several crucial saves to keep France in the competition. Jules Kounde, who was excellent against Belgium and managed to neutralize the threat posed by Jeremy Doku, will play as the right-back.

The central defence will be anchored by Dayot Upamecano and William Saliba, who were formidable in their last match, preventing Belgium from scoring. Theo Hernandez, known for his critical tackles, will retain his position at left-back.

In midfield, N’Golo Kante, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Eduardo Camavinga will form a robust trio. Antoine Griezmann will assume the role of an attacking midfielder, tasked with creating scoring opportunities for Kylian Mbappe and Marcus Thuram, who will play as the strikers.

France Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Maignan; Kounde; Upamecano; Saliba; Hernandez; Kante; Tchouameni; Camavinga; Griezmann; Thuram; Mbappe

Portugal vs. France: key match facts

France has scored only three goals in the competition, while the other two came from own goals by opposition teams.

If Cristiano Ronaldo scores against France, he will become the oldest goalscorer in competition history.

Portugal have won just six of their 28 games against France. Les Bleus have won 19, with the remaining three ending in a draw.

Portugal have won just one of their last 14 games in all competitions.

Portugal vs. France: Match-deciding duels

Rafael Leao vs. Jules Kounde

Rafael Leao, one of the finest left-wingers in football, is renowned for his pace and ability to take on defenders. His performance against France will be critical, and his battle with Jules Kounde promises to be a fascinating clash. Kounde, who successfully neutralized the threat of Jeremy Doku in France’s previous match, will be highly motivated to repeat his defensive heroics.

However, Leao presents a different challenge. His strength and aggression make him a formidable opponent, capable of outmuscling any right-back. Kounde will need to be at the top of his game to contain Leao’s relentless attacks.

This duel on the left flank could significantly impact the outcome of the match. If Leao can exploit his speed and physicality to bypass Kounde, he could create numerous scoring opportunities for Portugal. Conversely, if Kounde manages to keep Leao quiet, it could stifle Portugal’s attacking prowess and give France a defensive edge.

Prediction

Portugal 1-0 France

Both Portugal and France have been lacklustre so far in the tournament and need to show their true potential. Portugal boasts outstanding players in every position, while France has an abundance of quality and talent. This match has the potential to be a thrilling encounter, with both teams likely to force extra time. Given Portugal’s resilience and their ability to perform in high-pressure situations, we predict that they will edge out France in a penalty shootout to secure their place in the semifinals.