Who Is Alysha Behague? Meet The Wife Of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Alysha Behague is majorly known as the wife of Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Alysha was born in France and brought up in Senegal. She met with Aubameyang ten years ago and has been inseparable since. So, let’s check out what the French beauty is up to nowadays.

Alysha Behague Facts & Wiki

Birthday August 20, 1987 Place of Birth Lille, France Nationality French Residency London Husband Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Job Model, Influencer Instagram @alysha_aubame Height 5 ft 4 in (165 cm) Weight 55 kg – 60 kg (121 lbs – 132 lbs) Tattoos N.A Smoking N.A. Sister / Brother She has one twin sister named Candice Behague. Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Black Eye Colour Brown Net Worth (approx.) $1.5 Million

Alysha Behague Childhood and Family

Alysha was born on August 20, 1987. She was born in France. But we believe her parents had to move to Senegal, and the WAG mostly spent her childhood in the Senegalese environment. However, she currently has French citizenship.

Alysha likes to enjoy a luxurious life. She is also very active on Instagram. However, the WAG has chosen not to circulate any information regarding her childhood. We failed to fetch information about her father and mother and their type of jobs. We do know that Alysha has a twin sister. They are not identical twins. The sisters have a very healthy relationship and often spend time together. Alysha usually posts pictures about their outings on her Instagram page.

We are continuing our investigation of Alysha’s early life. We will update the article as soon as we find new data. So stay tuned!

Alysha was born in France. (Credit: MEGA)

Alysha Behague Education

Alysha completed her studies at local institutions in Senegal. She enrolled at Lycee Gaston Berger University for higher studies. She hasn’t disclosed any information about the degree course she took at her university. However, we know she was very passionate about fashion from a young age.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Wife Alysha Behague Career

As we said earlier, Alysha maintains secrecy regarding her private life. She hasn’t posted any information regarding her career on her social media pages. So, it has been difficult for us to track down what she does for a living. However, we keep a close tab and update the article once we find the correct answers.

Alysha Behague Net Worth

Even though we couldn’t find her job, we know Alysha earns a lot of money. Alysha has a net worth of $1.5 Million. She spends a lot too. His husband, Aubameyang, was one of the highest-paid Arsenal players over the last few years. His yearly income was £13 Million, and his net worth is believed to be $30 Million. However, current news suggests Aubameyang is set to take a massive pay cut in order to sign for cash-strapped Barcelona. So, his earnings could take a hit for the remainder of the season.

Their family lives a luxurious life; however, there hasn’t been any problem regarding the cash flow with the couple’s net income.

Alysha has a net worth of $1.5 Million. (Credit: OVOWAZZA/BACKGRID)

Alysha Behague and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang relationship

Alysha and Aubameyang don’t like to share much information about their private lives. It could be that the couple doesn’t like unwanted attention from the media. They haven’t even shared how their love story started or where they met. But the duo has been together for the last ten years, and we believe they met when Auba was still playing for AC Milan.

They found the connection right after a few initial meetings and started dating. When the Gabon forward moved to France after signing for Saint-Étienne, Alysha moved in with him in a live-in relationship. The duo has been together since and has travelled to many countries over the years. However, the pair hasn’t shared any information regarding their marriage, and thus we are uncertain when they tied the knot.

They were living in London for a long time after the forward. As Auba is set to move to Barcelona, the family will again be on the move.

Alysha and Aubameyang met in Italy. (Credit: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Instagram)

Alysha Behague and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Children

Alysha and Aubameyang have two beautiful children. Their first son, Curtys, was born on August 13, 2011, and their second son, Pierre, named after his father, was born on August 3, 2016. The family stays together currently, but they also travel a lot due to their father’s job.

Alysha and Aubameyang with their children. (Credit: Instagram)

Alysha Behague Social media

Alysha is very active on Instagram. She goes by the name – @alysha_aubame. She has a large fanbase of 73.6k followers. She mostly posts pictures with her family and day to day life. She also seems to be a beach lover as she frequently posts pictures from her vacation time on the beach. Alysha is a fashion enthusiast and likes to show her stunning attires to the world. She also has photos with her sister on her Instagram handle. However, we could not find pictures of her parents on the social media platform.

FAQs about Alysha Behague

When did Alysha Behague and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang get married? Due to the lack of information, we don’t have any information about their marriage. What is Alysha Behague doing now? Her current job is under review. How old is Alysha Behague? Jessica is 35 years old. Nationality of Alysha Behague? Jessica is French. What is Alysha Behague’s net worth? Jessica’s net worth is $1.5 Million.

