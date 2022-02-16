Who is Jolyn Bosz? Meet the wife of Peter Bosz

Jolyn Bosz is a sales coordinator, and she is known for being the wife of one of the best Dutch coaches in the world, Peter Bosz.
Bosz comes from Germany, and she is known for being the partner of current Olympique Lyonnais manager Peter Bosz. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Jolyn Bosz Facts
|Birth Place
|Le Loux, Germany
|Father’s Name
|NA
|Mother’s Name
|NA
|Star Sign
|NA
|Net Worth (2021)
|$5 million
|Salary (2021)
|NA
|Age
|42
|Date of Birth
|1980
|University
|Hotelschool Almelo
|Nationality
|German
|Husband
|Peter Bosz
|Children
|3 Child
|Social Media
|Instagram,
Jolyn and Peter Bosz Families
Jolyn was born in Germany in 1980. However, there is no disclosed information about her parents or other family members as she has kept all this private.
Peter Bosz was born on 21 November 1963 in Apeldoorn, Netherlands. Unfortunately, there is no information about his parents and family as he has kept all this information very private.
Jolyn Bosz husband Peter Bosz
Peter Bosz is a former player and currently the head coach of French Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais. He started his playing career as a midfielder with Vitesse in 1981. He has represented several clubs from Japanese to German in his short playing career.
After finishing his career as a player, he became a coach of amateurs AGOVV Apeldoorn where he won a national amateur league. He was appointed the manager of his old club Vitesse on a two-year contract on 19 June 2013. Bosz made the club reach the top of the league in the Eredivisie for the first time since 2006. In May 2016, Bosz was appointed as the new head coach of AFC Ajax. However, Peter didn’t have such a good time with the club. He was soon transferred to German club Borussia Dortmund. It was a record buyout of a head coach for a German club of 5 million Euros.
In December 2018, he was appointed the head coach of Bayern Leverkusen. He made them secure the UEFA Champions League qualification in the season’s final game. He then made his way to the French Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais.
Jolyn and Peter Bosz Kids
Jolyn and Peter met when the former was in her first marriage. She was married to Wouter Engelbertink. Peter was single after his separation from his first wife, Annette Jannink. They crossed paths in the year 2010.
The couple dated for a long time before finally getting married in a private ceremony, and since then, it’s more than a decade since they have been leading a happy married life. She is 17 years younger than Peter. The couple has been married for 6 years.
Jolyn is the stepmother of professional football players Gino and Sonny and Peter’s daughter Bo. She doesn’t share a child with Peter.
Peter has been blessed to have a partner like Jolyn, who has been by his side in all the highs and lows of his career.
Jolyn Bosz Profession, Career, Net Worth
Jolyn is mainly a sales coordinator and currently works at Minus 417, a health/beauty supplier. She has previously worked at Theaterhotel Almelo as well.
Much is known about her as she doesn’t have any social media. Jolyn’s net worth is still not disclosed. However, Peter has an estimated net worth of around $5 million.
FAQs about Jolyn Bosz
|When did Peter and Jolyn Bosz get married?
|They got married in 2015.
|What is Jolyn doing now?
|She is a Sales Coordinator
|How old is Jolyn?
|Jolyn is 42 years old
|Nationality of Jolyn?
|Jolyn Bosz is German
|What is Jolyn’s net worth?
|They have an estimated net worth of $5 million