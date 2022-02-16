Who is Jolyn Bosz? Meet the wife of Peter Bosz

Jolyn Bosz is a sales coordinator, and she is known for being the wife of one of the best Dutch coaches in the world, Peter Bosz.

Bosz comes from Germany, and she is known for being the partner of current Olympique Lyonnais manager Peter Bosz. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Jolyn Bosz Facts

Birth Place Le Loux, Germany Father’s Name NA

Mother’s Name NA

Star Sign NA

Net Worth (2021) $5 million Salary (2021) NA Age 42 Date of Birth 1980 University Hotelschool Almelo

Nationality German Husband Peter Bosz Children 3 Child Social Media Instagram,

Jolyn and Peter Bosz Families

Jolyn was born in Germany in 1980. However, there is no disclosed information about her parents or other family members as she has kept all this private.

Peter Bosz with wife Jolyn Bosz (Fabwags)

Peter Bosz was born on 21 November 1963 in Apeldoorn, Netherlands. Unfortunately, there is no information about his parents and family as he has kept all this information very private.

Jolyn Bosz husband Peter Bosz

Peter Bosz is a former player and currently the head coach of French Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais. He started his playing career as a midfielder with Vitesse in 1981. He has represented several clubs from Japanese to German in his short playing career.

Olympique Lyonnais (OL) Dutch head coach Peter Bosz gestures during an interview at the Groupama Stadium (Photo by JEAN-PHILIPPE KSIAZEK/AFP via Getty Images)

After finishing his career as a player, he became a coach of amateurs AGOVV Apeldoorn where he won a national amateur league. He was appointed the manager of his old club Vitesse on a two-year contract on 19 June 2013. Bosz made the club reach the top of the league in the Eredivisie for the first time since 2006. In May 2016, Bosz was appointed as the new head coach of AFC Ajax. However, Peter didn’t have such a good time with the club. He was soon transferred to German club Borussia Dortmund. It was a record buyout of a head coach for a German club of 5 million Euros.

Head coach Peter Bosz attends a Borussia Dortmund press conference ahead of their UEFA Champions League Group H match against Real Madrid (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

In December 2018, he was appointed the head coach of Bayern Leverkusen. He made them secure the UEFA Champions League qualification in the season’s final game. He then made his way to the French Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais.

Jolyn and Peter Bosz Kids

Jolyn and Peter met when the former was in her first marriage. She was married to Wouter Engelbertink. Peter was single after his separation from his first wife, Annette Jannink. They crossed paths in the year 2010.

Peter Bosz got married to his wife in 2015 (Verge wiki)

The couple dated for a long time before finally getting married in a private ceremony, and since then, it’s more than a decade since they have been leading a happy married life. She is 17 years younger than Peter. The couple has been married for 6 years.

Jolyn is the stepmother of professional football players Gino and Sonny and Peter’s daughter Bo. She doesn’t share a child with Peter.

Peter has been blessed to have a partner like Jolyn, who has been by his side in all the highs and lows of his career.

Jolyn Bosz Profession, Career, Net Worth

Jolyn is mainly a sales coordinator and currently works at Minus 417, a health/beauty supplier. She has previously worked at Theaterhotel Almelo as well.

Jolyn Bosz is a sales coordinator and is the second wife of Peter (Verge Wiki)

Much is known about her as she doesn’t have any social media. Jolyn’s net worth is still not disclosed. However, Peter has an estimated net worth of around $5 million.

FAQs about Jolyn Bosz