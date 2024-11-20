Everything you should know about the bench/substitutes Pep Guardiola had on his EPL managerial debut for Manchester City in 2016.

It’s been over 8 years since Pep Guardiola took over the reins at Manchester City. Since then, trophies have flowed like a waterfall. The Spaniard has failed to win the English Premier League just twice since then.

The first year, when he settled in, he found it difficult, and Chelsea’s Antonio Conte lifted the title. Three years later, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool went on a marauding run to beat City to the title, by a country mile. The rest of the years, barring Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal (2022-24), Guardiola has just coasted to the title with the Cityzens.

In this article we take a look at Pep Guardiola’s first-ever bench/substitues from his EPL managerial debut in 2016. City took on Sunderland in the opening game of their 2016/17 season. A late own goal from Paddy McNair, earned City a hard-fought three points, with the match ending 2-1.

GK – Joe Hart

It was the year Joe Hart was slowly being reduced to the sidelines. The legendary Manchester City keeper went on to concede his place to Claudio Bravo (signed for City in the 2016/17 season), and Willy Caballero. He left the club on loan in that same transfer window, to Italian club, Torino. Upon his return next year, he was again loaned, this time to West Ham United.

Joe Hart during his time at Manchester City (via X)

Hart left Manchester City in 2018, and joined Burnley. He left Burnley in 2020, to join Tottenham Hotspur as their backup keeper. After leaving Tottenham in 2021, Hart once again began getting gametime, at Celtic. After 3 years and 109 league appearances, Hart announced his retirement in 2024.

RB – Pablo Zabaleta

Another veteran Manchester City star who was in the last years of his City career. Zabaleta left the Cityzens at the end of that season, to join West Ham United. After 3 years at the London club, Zabaleta announced his retirement in 2020.

CB – Nicolas Otamendi

Nicolas Otamendi and Aymeric Laporte during their time at Manchester City (Via Sky Sports)

Nicolas Otamendi was a regular starter for Pep Guardiola. He went on to play for City until 2020. He joined Portuguese club Benfica, and has been a regular starter for them since then.

CDM – Fernando

Fernando’s role at Manchester City was quite underrated. The Brazilian was a regular starter under ex-manager Manuel Pellegrini, but fell quite out-of-favor with Pep Guardiola. He left City to join Galatasaray in 2017. He now plays for Brazilian club Internacional.

RB/RW – Jesus Navas

The ageless Jesus Navas is still playing football at the top level at 39 years of age. Navas, like most others mentioned in the list, left Manchester City in 2017 to join Sevilla. He has been a regular starter for his boyhood club ever since.

CM – Fabian Delph

Fabian Delph joined Manchester City in 2015, and was at the club until 2019. He was always ready when called upon. In his four years at the club, the Englishman made 57 league appearances for them. Delph joined Everton in 2019, and was there until he hung up his boots in 2022.

ST – Kelechi Iheanacho

Yet another player who left Manchester City in 2017. After just two years at the club, the Nigerian joined Leicester City in 2017, and was a part of the club for almost 8 years until his departure in 2024. He now plays for Sevilla.