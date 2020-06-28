Edson Arantes do Nascimento, more commonly known as Pele, is a footballing legend and here is everything you need to know about his net worth and more

Net Worth (2020) $100million Salary (2020) NA Age 79 Date of Birth 23 October, 1940 International team Brazil Current club Retired

Net Worth

There aren’t too many players like Pele who can boast a net worth in the region of a $100m in 2020. Almost the entirety of this was from his exploits in the footballing scene.

Pele has also been issued an honorary knighthood by the British royal family at Buckingham Palace.

Brazilian footballers Pele and Djalma Santos (Photo by Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Considering his ripe age, there isn’t too much clarity on how the Brazilian stocked up on his finances. However, the television company that he owns might’ve had a part to play in that.

Having acted in multiple Brazilian shows and movies, while also making a cameo appearance in his self-titles biopic Pele, the legendary star has brought together a massive financial empire.

Career And Achievements

The former Santos striker is one of the most celebrated footballers to ever grace the sport. It could even be argued that the sport wouldn’t be the massive spectacle that it is today if it wasn’t for all the brilliant things that Pele introduced.

The forward notched up just under 700 appearances over the course of his long club career. But the most amazing part about it is that he ended this spell with an average of almost a goal a game. H

e produced a whopping 650 goals from 694 appearances for Santos, following a shot two-year spell at New York Cosmos.

Brazilian retired footballer Edson Arantes do Nascimento, know as Pele (Photo credit – MIGUEL SCHINCARIOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The Brazilian also boasts a little under 100 international caps for the men in yellow, and his scoring record of 77 goals from 92 fixtures is the stuff of footballing legend as well.

The legendary forward was also the recipient of three World Cup winners medals, which he secured in 1958, 1962, and 1970. Pele, shared along with Diego Maradona, was also given the title of ‘FIFA Player Of The Century’ in December 2000.

Listing all of the individual awards that Pele won over the years wouldn’t leave space for too much else to be written.

Pele waves to the crowd prior to the international friendly match between Brazil and Portugal (Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)

The forward was awarded ‘Athlete Of The Century’ by the Olympics and by Reuters, while also being the recipient of that award that is now renowned as the Ballon D’Or, an amazing seven times.

Personal Life

Although the Brazilian legend has only married three times, it is widely renowned that he’s had quite a few illicit relationships and affairs.

Over the course of his 79 years on this planet, the footballer has fathered several children. He officially fathered seven children with four different women, with the youngest ones being born in 1996.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and France national football team forward Kylian Mbappe (R) and Brazilian football legend Pele (L) (FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

Pele has been married several times and his first wife was Rosemeri dos Reis Cholbi. He then married Assíria Lemos Seixas in 1994, a gospel singer.

Pele was born in the Brazilian municipality of Tres Coracoes, in the Minas Gerais region, to former Brazilian footballer Dondinho and Celeste Arantes. Aged 73, the forward announced his plans to marry Marcia Aoki in 2016. He first met her in New York in the 1980s, before they started dating in 2010.

Pele (L) poses while arriving with his wife to attend the Golden Foot ceremony in 2012 (Photo credit should read VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images)

The former Santos striker has reportedly had one of his kidneys removed all the way back in 1977, and has since had to deal with multiple kidney stone removals.

Having also undergone hip surgery, the Brazilian has been restricted to the wheelchair on occasion as well. On a more positive note, the legendary attacker is often known to refer to himself in the third person.

Pele is part of a different era of football altogether. Hence it’s not overly surprising that he wasn’t involved in too many sponsorship deals until recently.

He is said to have held endorsements with the likes of Volkswagen, Proctor and Gamble, Subway, Emirates and even Coca-Cola

Barcelona’s Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (2ndL) poses near Brazilian football legend Pele (C) (Photo credit – FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

The president of Hublot Watches – another company that Pele has associated himself with in the past, had recently revealed that they were paying the Brazilian upwards of $500,000 to get the deal worked out.

Charity And Awareness

The Brazilian had been a UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador since 1994. And even earned the plaudits of multiple top world personalities.

He was responsible for the introduction of Pele law in Brazil. This was set up to counter the involvement of corruption in the world of Brazilian football.