Argentina and Juventus forward Paulo Dybala revealed on twitter how he got his nickname ‘La Joya’ (The Jewel) and how he is used to that name.

He is known for his creativity, pace, talent and an eye for goal and has taken his game to a higher level this season. A crucial player for the Turin-based club, Dybala has evolved to become a world-class player.

The 26-year-old is yet to win the Champions League and would be hoping to make an impact for his side alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

Paulo Dybala (Getty Images)

Coming through the ranks of Instituto AC Cordoba, Dybala had played for Palermo and Juventus in the Italian Serie A.

The Juventus star recently shared a video of how he got his nickname name and also said that he was happy with it. In the video, he said:

“Well it’s the nickname given to me and continues to this day. When I started at Instituto de Cordoba, a journalist from the city gave me the name, and well… Some of my teammates still call me by that name and I’m cool with it because I’ve gotten used to it by now”.

https://twitter.com/PauDybala_JR/status/1220359416660287489

True to his name, Dybala has lived to be the jewel in Maurizio Sarri’s side. He has scored 11 goals and provided 10 assists in 26 games across all competitions this season. The manager has often put him alongside the Portuguese and the partnership has flourished.

The Argentine and Juventus are hoping for a Champions League trophy this season after missing out on the latter stages of the competitions in the last few years. He will need to be at his best through the season and help them achieve as many titles as possible.