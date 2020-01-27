Paulo Dybala opens up on his exit last summer and his future at Juventus

On the verge of leaving Juventus last summer, Paulo Dybala has admitted his choice of rejecting Tottenham and other big European clubs.

The 26-year-old endured a hard time last season in Turin after failing to make an impression and he could have left the club, with many admirers ready to sign him.

Paulo Dybala (Getty Images)

However, he chose to stay and has become the focal point in Juventus’ attack this term, forming a well-balanced trident alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Gonzalo Higuain. He has already surpassed last season’s tally of 10 goals and 2 assists in all competitions.

While speaking to English newspaper The Guardian, the Argentine spoke about the final moments of the transfer window last summer.

“I was about to leave the club. The club was considering it, I knew it. Until the last minute, we were waiting”, he confessed during the interview.

He then spoke about how Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri gave him the confidence to grow. He said:

“The arrival of Sarri helped me a lot. He wanted me to stay, which gave me strength when we didn’t know what was going to happen. I knew he could teach me a lot, help me bring out the best in myself”.

The manager’s trust in Dybala has succeeded at the highest level this season. He has been a regular and is the craftsman in the team, playing a key role in most of their goalscoring opportunities.

Paulo Dybala (Getty Images)

Finally, in the interview, Dybala was coy on his future at the Allianz Stadium despite thanking Sarri for all the positivity. He said:

“We will see what Juventus’ plans are, if they think that I could leave in the next summer transfer window or if they want me to stay. It’s a decision the club must make. It’s difficult to know because things are changing all the time”.