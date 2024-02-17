Top 5 Facts About Paulo Dybala That You Probably Didn’t Know

In this article/blog, we explore the compelling journey of AS Roma star Paulo Dybala, from his beginnings in Laguna Larga, Argentina, to his ascent as a football star, alongside his life with Oriana Sabatini.

Paulo Dybala: From Local Clubs to Global Stardom

Paulo Dybala’s story is a poignant tale of resilience, talent, and passion. Born in a modest family in Laguna Larga, Argentina, Dybala’s early life was steeped in football, with his father playing a pivotal role in nurturing his burgeoning talent. Despite the tragic loss of his father in 2008, Dybala’s resolve only strengthened, propelling him from the youth ranks of Instituto de Cordoba to the grand stages of European football. With a net worth of $40 million and a supportive partner in Oriana Sabatini, Dybala’s journey is a testament to overcoming adversity and achieving greatness.

Childhood and Early Life

Paulo Dybala’s childhood was defined by his early love for football and the significant influence of his father. Joining Instituto de Cordoba at just six years old, Dybala’s talent was evident from an early age. The tragic death of his father could have derailed his aspirations, but instead, it fueled his determination to honour his father’s memory through his performances on the pitch. Making his first-team debut at 17, Dybala quickly became a beacon of young talent in Argentine football, catching the eye of European scouts.

Paulo Dybala of AS Roma looks on during the Serie A TIM match between AS Roma and Cagliari. (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)

Personal Life: Love, Music, and Commitment

Beyond the football field, Dybala’s life is marked by his relationship with Oriana Sabatini, his love for music and concerts, and his commitment to maintaining a balanced life. His partnership with Sabatini, coupled with shared interests outside of football, illustrates a lifestyle grounded in mutual support and shared passions, providing a solid foundation as Dybala navigates the pressures of professional sports.

The Top 5 Unfamiliar Facts About Paulo Dybala

1) Overcoming Personal Loss

The loss of Paulo Dybala’s father was a pivotal moment that almost derailed his football aspirations. The depth of this tragedy revealed the critical role his father played in Dybala’s early life and career, serving as the primary inspiration behind his pursuit of football. The resilience Dybala displayed in continuing his journey, fueled by the memory and dreams of his father, illustrates a poignant chapter of his life, transforming profound grief into a source of strength and determination.

2) Elite Company on the Field

To share the field with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo is an honour few footballers experience. He linked up with Ronaldo for Juventus and this duo proved to be key to their success. We couldn’t witness Messi alongside Dybala for Argentina due to their similar playing styles but fans hope Dybala will carry their national team in the future. For Dybala, playing alongside these titans of the sport has not only been a career highlight but also a testament to his exceptional talent and contribution to the sport. This experience underscores Dybala’s calibre as a player capable of standing shoulder to shoulder with the greatest names in football, marking him as a significant figure in the modern era of the game.

Paulo Dybala touches the FIFA World Cup Trophy during the trophy ceremony after Argentina won the Qatar 2022 World Cup final football match between Argentina and France. (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

3) A Patriotic Choice for the Pitch

Eligible to represent Poland or Italy due to his ancestry, Dybala’s choice to play for Argentina speaks volumes about his deep-rooted connection to his birthplace. His decision was driven by a profound sense of national pride and a desire to contribute to the legacy of Argentine football. Dybala’s role in Argentina’s triumph at the 2022 World Cup is a crowning achievement, reflecting his dedication to his country and solidifying his status as a key player in Argentina’s rich footballing history.

4) Harmony Between Football and Personal Passions

Away from the hustle of professional football, Dybala finds solace and joy in music, often attending concerts with his girlfriend, Oriana Sabatini. This aspect of his life highlights the balance he maintains between his demanding career and personal happiness. It reflects Dybala’s multifaceted personality, showcasing his ability to embrace life’s pleasures beyond the football field, and the importance of nurturing relationships and personal interests.

5) The Dybala Mask: A Signature Celebration

Dybala’s trademark celebration, known as the “Dybalamask,” is a gesture where he covers his face with his hands, resembling a mask. This celebration has become synonymous with Dybala, symbolizing his playful yet mysterious persona on the pitch. It’s a celebration that fans and spectators look forward to, encapsulating the joy and passion that define Dybala’s approach to football.

Paulo Dybala celebrates after scoring the team’s second goal during the Serie A match between AS Roma and UC Sampdoria. (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)

