Who is Claire Froggatt? Meet the wife of Paul Scholes

Claire Froggatt is a homemaker and is mainly known for being the wife of the current caretaker manager of Salford City, Paul Scholes.
Claire comes from Manchester, England, and she is known for being the partner of the greatest Manchester United player of all time Paul Scholes. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Claire Froggatt Facts
|Birth Place
|Manchester, England
|Father’s Name
|Na
|Mother’s Name
|NA
|Star Sign
|NA
|Net Worth (2021)
|$ 50 million
|Salary (2021)
|NA
|Age
|45
|Date of Birth
|1974
|University
|NA
|Nationality
|English
|Spouse
|Paul Scholes
|Children
|3 Children
|Social Media
|Instagram,
Claire Froggatt and Paul Scholes’s Families
Claire was born in Manchester, England, in 1974, but there is no specific birth date disclosed. She is 45 years old. However, there is not much information regarding her parents or other family members. Therefore, it has not been known whether she is the only child in her family.
Paul Scholes was born in Salford, Greater Manchester, on November 16, 1974, and is 47 years old. He was born to parents Stewart Scholes and Marina Scholes. There is no information regarding his siblings.
Claire Froggatt’s husband, Paul Scholes
Paul Scholes is a former professional English footballer who spent his entire professional playing career with Manchester United. He is now the co-owner and caretaker manager of Salford City.
He is regarded as one of the best midfielders of his generation and one of the greatest Man United players of all time. Scholes came through the United youth academy, scouted by Sir Alex Ferguson.
Scholes made his debut for Man United in the 1994-95 season and made 718 appearances for the club. He retired in May 2013. With this club, he has won 25 trophies, including 11 Premier League titles and two UEFA Champions League titles. In addition, he was inducted into the English Football Hall of Fame.
After retiring, his first managerial position came on February 11 2019, when Scholes was appointed as League Two side Oldham Athletic manager. But soon, he resigned after the club’s poor performance.
On October 12, 2020, School was appointed as the interim head coach of Salford City. However, after some matches, he left the role.
Claire Froggatt and Paul Scholes Kids
Froggatt and Scholes met each other for the first time when they were only 18 years old, and their first encounter was in a local pub.
They fell in love and dated for six years before tying the knot in February 1999 in a private wedding ceremony attended by family and friends. They have been married for over two decades now.
The pair have a daughter and two sons, out of which the younger one has autism. They live in the village of Grasscroft in Greater Manchester. Her daughter Alicia is a professional handball player
According to The Sun, Froggatt recently moved out of the house and shifted into a new place. There have been rumours that they might have separated.
Claire Froggatt Profession, Career, Net Worth
Claire is a homemaker. She maintains a shallow profile and has done an exceptional job taking care of her family and kids.
She doesn’t have any social media accounts. There is no disclosure of her net worth, but Her husband Paul has an estimated net worth of around $50 million approx. He has social media accounts on Twitter and Instagram with a following of approximately 1 million.
FAQs about Claire Froggatt
|When did Claire and Paul get married?
|They got married in February 1999
|What is Claire doing now?
|She is a homemaker
|How old is Claire?
|Claire is 45 years old.
|Nationality of Claire?
|Claire Fraggott is an English
|What is Claire’s net worth?
|They have a net worth of around $50 million.
