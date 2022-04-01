Who is Claire Froggatt? Meet the wife of Paul Scholes

Claire Froggatt is a homemaker and is mainly known for being the wife of the current caretaker manager of Salford City, Paul Scholes.

Claire comes from Manchester, England, and she is known for being the partner of the greatest Manchester United player of all time Paul Scholes. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Claire Froggatt Facts

Birth Place Manchester, England Father’s Name Na Mother’s Name NA

Star Sign NA

Net Worth (2021) $ 50 million Salary (2021) NA Age 45 Date of Birth 1974 University NA

Nationality English Spouse Paul Scholes Children 3 Children Social Media Instagram,

Claire Froggatt and Paul Scholes’s Families

Claire was born in Manchester, England, in 1974, but there is no specific birth date disclosed. She is 45 years old. However, there is not much information regarding her parents or other family members. Therefore, it has not been known whether she is the only child in her family.

Paul Scholes with his wife Claire (Daily Star)

Paul Scholes was born in Salford, Greater Manchester, on November 16, 1974, and is 47 years old. He was born to parents Stewart Scholes and Marina Scholes. There is no information regarding his siblings.

Claire Froggatt’s husband, Paul Scholes

Paul Scholes is a former professional English footballer who spent his entire professional playing career with Manchester United. He is now the co-owner and caretaker manager of Salford City.

Paul Scholes of Manchester United celebrates scoring the opening goal during the UEFA Champions League Semi-Final, (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

He is regarded as one of the best midfielders of his generation and one of the greatest Man United players of all time. Scholes came through the United youth academy, scouted by Sir Alex Ferguson.

Scholes made his debut for Man United in the 1994-95 season and made 718 appearances for the club. He retired in May 2013. With this club, he has won 25 trophies, including 11 Premier League titles and two UEFA Champions League titles. In addition, he was inducted into the English Football Hall of Fame.

Paul Scholes is a Manchester United Legend AFP PHOTO/ANDREW YATES (Photo credit should read ANDREW YATES/AFP via Getty Images)

After retiring, his first managerial position came on February 11 2019, when Scholes was appointed as League Two side Oldham Athletic manager. But soon, he resigned after the club’s poor performance.

On October 12, 2020, School was appointed as the interim head coach of Salford City. However, after some matches, he left the role.

Paul Scholes, interim manager and co-owner of Salford City (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Claire Froggatt and Paul Scholes Kids

Froggatt and Scholes met each other for the first time when they were only 18 years old, and their first encounter was in a local pub.

Paul Scholes with his Wife Claire and Kids (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Getty Images)

They fell in love and dated for six years before tying the knot in February 1999 in a private wedding ceremony attended by family and friends. They have been married for over two decades now.

The pair have a daughter and two sons, out of which the younger one has autism. They live in the village of Grasscroft in Greater Manchester. Her daughter Alicia is a professional handball player

Claire Froggatt with her husband and Daughter Alicia (Instagram)

According to The Sun, Froggatt recently moved out of the house and shifted into a new place. There have been rumours that they might have separated.

Claire Froggatt Profession, Career, Net Worth

Claire is a homemaker. She maintains a shallow profile and has done an exceptional job taking care of her family and kids.

Claire with her husband Manchester United legend Paul Scholes (Instagram)

She doesn’t have any social media accounts. There is no disclosure of her net worth, but Her husband Paul has an estimated net worth of around $50 million approx. He has social media accounts on Twitter and Instagram with a following of approximately 1 million.

FAQs about Claire Froggatt

When did Claire and Paul get married? They got married in February 1999 What is Claire doing now? She is a homemaker How old is Claire? Claire is 45 years old. Nationality of Claire? Claire Fraggott is an English What is Claire’s net worth? They have a net worth of around $50 million.