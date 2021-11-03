Maria Zulay Pogba is a model with a substantial social media following. In addition, she is the wife of one of the superstar footballers, Paul Pogba.

Maria Zulay Pogba comes from Bolivia’s isolated South American country, and She is known for being the partner of 2018 World Cup winner Paul Pogba.

Zulay Pogba Facts

Birth Place Rogore, Bolivia Father’s Name Ricardo Sálales Mother’s Name Karla Antelo Star Sign Na Net Worth (2021) $1-2 million Salary (2021) NA Age 27 Date of Birth November 16, 1994 High School Local High School Nationality American Spouse Paul Pogba Children Two Children Social Media Instagram

Maria Zulay Salaues and Paul Pogba Families

In Roger, Bolivia, Maria Zulay Salaues was born on November 16,1994, to father Ricardo Salaries and mother, Karla Antelo. She also has two older sisters named Gabriela and Carla.

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, RUSSIA – JULY 06: Paul Pogba’s girlfriend Maria Zulay Salaues smiles prior to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Quarter Final match between Uruguay and France at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium on July 6, 2018 in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Paul Pogba was born in Lagny-Sur Marne, France on 15 March, 1993 to Guinean parents. He is Muslim by origin and has two twin older brothers Florentin and Mathias. They are also footballers and play for the Guinean national team.

Maria Zulay Pogba husband, Paul Pogba

Pogba began his football career at the age of six, playing for US Roissy-en Brie. He started his senior career with Manchester United for two years before appearing at the Italian side Juventus. He helped the club to four consecutive Series A titles.

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba reacts against Watford. (Getty Images)

He established himself as one of the most promising young talents in world football. He received the Golden Boy award in 2013. He helped Juventus reach the 2015 UEFA Champions League Final for the first time in 12 years.

Pogba was brought by Manchester United in a world-record transfer fee, and he didn’t disappoint as the club won the Europa League and League Cup.

Paul Pogba celebrates his goal against Young Boys in the Champions League. (Getty Images)

He played internationally for France, captained the team at the 2013 FIFA U-20 World Cup, and even won it. He even won the 2018 FIFA World Cup with the senior men’s team and scored in the final.

Maria Zulay and Paul Pogba Kids

Maria Zulay Salaries and Pogba met each other in the United States of America. It was the time when United came for a pre-season tour, and Pogba was recovering from a hamstring injury.

Zulay Pogba with her kids (Instagram)

Since then, Zulay has made several trips to Manchester to see Pogba. It is believed that the two have already tied the knot. The couple had two kids together during their first child’s birth. Labile Shakur, Pogba did some special celebration against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Paul Pogba with his kids (Instagram)

They have another son whose name has not been disclosed yet as Pogba keeps his personal life really private.

Maria Zulay Pogba Career, Profession, Net Worth

Maria Zulay is known from her Instagram as a model. She moved to Miami in the mid-2010s to pursue her modeling career after working at Real State agencies and as a product model back in her native country.

Paul Pogba’s wife Zulay Pogba (Instagram)

Currently, she has a substantial social media following. Her personal net worth is estimated to be around $1-2 million, whereas it includes Pogba. They have a net worth of $125 million.

FAQs about Maria Zulay Pogba

When did Zulay and Paul Pogba get married? The exact dates are not known but they are married to each other since 2019. What is Zulay Pogba doing now? Zulay is an Instagram Model How old is Zukay Pogba? Zulay is 27 years old Is Victoria an American citizen? Yes, Zulay is from South America What is Zulay’s net worth? Zulay has a net worth of $1-2 million Individually and $125 million including Pogba’s.

Read more: