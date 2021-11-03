Maria Zulay Pogba is a model with a substantial social media following. In addition, she is the wife of one of the superstar footballers, Paul Pogba.
Maria Zulay Pogba comes from Bolivia’s isolated South American country, and She is known for being the partner of 2018 World Cup winner Paul Pogba.
Zulay Pogba Facts
|Birth Place
|Rogore, Bolivia
|Father’s Name
|Ricardo Sálales
|Mother’s Name
|Karla Antelo
|Star Sign
|Na
|Net Worth (2021)
|$1-2 million
|Salary (2021)
|NA
|Age
|27
|Date of Birth
|November 16, 1994
|High School
|Local High School
|Nationality
|American
|Spouse
|Paul Pogba
|Children
|Two Children
|Social Media
Maria Zulay Salaues and Paul Pogba Families
In Roger, Bolivia, Maria Zulay Salaues was born on November 16,1994, to father Ricardo Salaries and mother, Karla Antelo. She also has two older sisters named Gabriela and Carla.
Paul Pogba was born in Lagny-Sur Marne, France on 15 March, 1993 to Guinean parents. He is Muslim by origin and has two twin older brothers Florentin and Mathias. They are also footballers and play for the Guinean national team.
Maria Zulay Pogba husband, Paul Pogba
Pogba began his football career at the age of six, playing for US Roissy-en Brie. He started his senior career with Manchester United for two years before appearing at the Italian side Juventus. He helped the club to four consecutive Series A titles.
He established himself as one of the most promising young talents in world football. He received the Golden Boy award in 2013. He helped Juventus reach the 2015 UEFA Champions League Final for the first time in 12 years.
Pogba was brought by Manchester United in a world-record transfer fee, and he didn’t disappoint as the club won the Europa League and League Cup.
He played internationally for France, captained the team at the 2013 FIFA U-20 World Cup, and even won it. He even won the 2018 FIFA World Cup with the senior men’s team and scored in the final.
Maria Zulay and Paul Pogba Kids
Maria Zulay Salaries and Pogba met each other in the United States of America. It was the time when United came for a pre-season tour, and Pogba was recovering from a hamstring injury.
Since then, Zulay has made several trips to Manchester to see Pogba. It is believed that the two have already tied the knot. The couple had two kids together during their first child’s birth. Labile Shakur, Pogba did some special celebration against Brighton and Hove Albion.
They have another son whose name has not been disclosed yet as Pogba keeps his personal life really private.
Maria Zulay Pogba Career, Profession, Net Worth
Maria Zulay is known from her Instagram as a model. She moved to Miami in the mid-2010s to pursue her modeling career after working at Real State agencies and as a product model back in her native country.
Currently, she has a substantial social media following. Her personal net worth is estimated to be around $1-2 million, whereas it includes Pogba. They have a net worth of $125 million.
FAQs about Maria Zulay Pogba
|When did Zulay and Paul Pogba get married?
|The exact dates are not known but they are married to each other since 2019.
|What is Zulay Pogba doing now?
|Zulay is an Instagram Model
|How old is Zukay Pogba?
|Zulay is 27 years old
|Is Victoria an American citizen?
|Yes, Zulay is from South America
|What is Zulay’s net worth?
|Zulay has a net worth of $1-2 million Individually and $125 million including Pogba’s.
