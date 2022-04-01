Who is Claire Ince? Meet the wife of Paul Ince 

Claire Ince is a homemaker, and she is mainly known for being the wife of the current interim manager of Reading, Paul Ince.

Ince comes from London, and she is known for being the partner of former Manchester United star player Paul Ince. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Claire Ince Facts

Birth Place London, England Father’s Name Na Mother’s Name NA

Star Sign NA

Net Worth (2021) $ 20 million Salary (2021) NA Age 48 Date of Birth March 20, 1973 University NA

Nationality English Spouse Paul Ince Children 3 Children Social Media Instagram, Twitter

Claire and Paul Ince Families

Claire was born on March 20, 1973, in London, England. She is 48 years old, but no specific birth date is disclosed. There is not much information regarding her parents or other family members. It has not been known whether she is the only child in her family.

Paul Ince with his wife Claire Ince (Instagram)

On October 21, 1967, Paul Ince was born in Ilford, London, England. There is not much information regarding his parents or other family members. However, he is the cousin of footballer Rohan Ince and Clayton Ince and is the uncle of singer Rochelle Humes.

Claire Ince’s husband, Paul Ince

Paul Ince is a former international player who played as a midfielder from 1982-to 2007 and serves as an interim manager at EFL Championship side Reading.

West Ham coach John Lyall spotted him at 12 when the club was in the second division. Paul made his debut for West Ham against Manchester United back in 1986.

Manchester United player Paul Ince was in action during a match between Manchester United and Oldham (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Allsport/Getty Images)

Paul then joined Manchester United, where he stayed until 1995 and only won most of his accomplishments from there. However, he won two Premier League titles, two FA Cups, and one UEFA cup. He then moved to Serie A with Inter Milan for two years. After that, he returned to England and joined Liverpool.

After a short spell as a player-coach of Swindon Town, he retired from playing and continues to manage clubs like Swindon, Macclesfield, Milton Keynes, Blackburn, Notts County and Blackpool.

Paul Ince, Manager of Reading reacts during the Sky Bet Championship (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

On February 19, 202, Ince and Michael and Gilkes were announced as EFL Championship side Reading interim managers. Paul is the first black man to captain the three lions.

He is one of the very few players in the Premier League to have represented both arch-rivals, Liverpool and Manchester United. Paul was capped 53 times by England as well.

England players Paul Ince (left) and Paul Gascoigne smile for the camera after England beat Holland

Claire and Paul Ince Kids

Claire and Paul met during college time, and after dating for several years, they got married in an intimate affair attended by family and close friends. They got married on June 5, 1990. They have been together for more than two decades.

Claire Ince with her husband former Manchester United player Paul Ince (Instagram)

The couple has three children together: Tom, a professional footballer, Daniel, and daughter Ria, who is set to appear in the new Channel 4 show Born famous.

All three kids of Paul and Claire Ince. Daniel, Ria and Tom (Instagram)

Tom has played for England national under-17 football team, and the two were now reunited at EFL Championship club Reading, where his father is the interim manager.

Claire Ince Profession, Career, Net Worth

Claire is a homemaker, and she handles the kids and takes care of the house. She has done an exceptional job to take care of her family and kids. She has been the pillar of strength for Paul through his every thick and thin.

Claire Paul is the wife of the current interim manager of Reading Paul Ince (Instagram)

However, she is not on any social media, and there is no disclosure of her net worth. Her husband Paul has an estimated net worth of around $20 million approx. He has social media accounts on Twitter and Instagram.

FAQs about Claire Ince

When did Claire and Paul Ince get married? Their marriage date has not been revealed What is Claire doing now? She is a homemaker How old is Claire? Claire is 48 years old Nationality of Claire? Claire Ince is an English What is Claire’s net worth? They have a net worth of around $20 million.