Who is Claire Ince? Meet the wife of Paul Ince 

Claire Ince is a homemaker, and she is mainly known for being the wife of the current interim manager of Reading, Paul Ince.

Ince comes from London, and she is known for being the partner of former Manchester United star player Paul Ince. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Contents hide
1 Claire Ince Facts
2 Claire and Paul Ince Families
3 Claire Ince’s husband, Paul Ince
4 Claire and Paul Ince Kids
5 Claire Ince Profession, Career, Net Worth
6 FAQs about Claire Ince
7 Read More on Net Worth, Player Wives and Girlfriends:

Claire Ince Facts 

Birth Place London, England 
Father’s Name Na 
Mother’s Name NA
Star Sign NA
Net Worth (2021) $ 20 million
Salary (2021) NA 
Age 48
Date of Birth  March 20, 1973
University  NA
Nationality English 
Spouse  Paul Ince
Children 3 Children 
Social Media Instagram, Twitter  

Claire and Paul Ince Families  

Claire was born on March 20, 1973, in London, England. She is 48 years old, but no specific birth date is disclosed. There is not much information regarding her parents or other family members. It has not been known whether she is the only child in her family.

Paul Ince with his wife Claire Ince
Paul Ince with his wife Claire Ince (Instagram)

On October 21, 1967, Paul Ince was born in Ilford, London, England. There is not much information regarding his parents or other family members. However, he is the cousin of footballer Rohan Ince and Clayton Ince and is the uncle of singer Rochelle Humes.

Claire Ince’s husband, Paul Ince

Paul Ince is a former international player who played as a midfielder from 1982-to 2007 and serves as an interim manager at EFL Championship side Reading. 

West Ham coach John Lyall spotted him at 12 when the club was in the second division. Paul made his debut for West Ham against Manchester United back in 1986. 

Manchester United player Paul Ince was in action during a match between Manchester United and Oldham (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Allsport/Getty Images)

Paul then joined Manchester United, where he stayed until 1995 and only won most of his accomplishments from there. However, he won two Premier League titles, two FA Cups, and one UEFA cup. He then moved to Serie A with Inter Milan for two years. After that, he returned to England and joined Liverpool. 

After a short spell as a player-coach of Swindon Town, he retired from playing and continues to manage clubs like Swindon, Macclesfield, Milton Keynes, Blackburn, Notts County and Blackpool. 

Paul Ince, Manager of Reading reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Reading and Birmingham City
Paul Ince, Manager of Reading reacts during the Sky Bet Championship (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

On February 19, 202, Ince and Michael and Gilkes were announced as EFL Championship side Reading interim managers. Paul is the first black man to captain the three lions. 

He is one of the very few players in the Premier League to have represented both arch-rivals, Liverpool and Manchester United. Paul was capped 53 times by England as well.

England players Paul Ince (left) and Paul Gascoigne smile for the camera after England beat Holland
England players Paul Ince (left) and Paul Gascoigne smile for the camera after England beat Holland

Claire and Paul Ince Kids

Claire and Paul met during college time, and after dating for several years, they got married in an intimate affair attended by family and close friends. They got married on June 5, 1990. They have been together for more than two decades.

Claire Ince with her husband former Manchester United player Paul Ince
Claire Ince with her husband former Manchester United player Paul Ince (Instagram)

The couple has three children together: Tom, a professional footballer, Daniel, and daughter Ria, who is set to appear in the new Channel 4 show Born famous.

Claire
All three kids of Paul and Claire Ince. Daniel, Ria and Tom (Instagram)

Tom has played for England national under-17 football team, and the two were now reunited at EFL Championship club Reading, where his father is the interim manager. 

Claire Ince Profession, Career, Net Worth 

Claire is a homemaker, and she handles the kids and takes care of the house. She has done an exceptional job to take care of her family and kids. She has been the pillar of strength for Paul through his every thick and thin.

Claire Paul is the wife of current interim manager of Reading Paul Ince
Claire Paul is the wife of the current interim manager of Reading Paul Ince (Instagram)

However, she is not on any social media, and there is no disclosure of her net worth. Her husband Paul has an estimated net worth of around $20 million approx. He has social media accounts on Twitter and Instagram.

FAQs about Claire Ince 

When did Claire and Paul Ince get married?
Their marriage date has not been revealed 
What is Claire doing now?
She is a homemaker 
How old is Claire?
Claire is 48 years old
Nationality of Claire?
Claire Ince is an English 
What is Claire’s net worth?
They have a net worth of around $20 million.

Read More on Net Worth, Player Wives and Girlfriends:

Written by SUDIP TALUKDER

Claire IncePaul Ince

Lionel Messi Net Worth Salary Family Wife Sponsorship Tottoos and Cars

Lionel Messi 2022 – Net Worth, Salary, Endorsements, Wife, Tattoos, Cars and more
KELLY

Who is Kelly McCann? Meet the wife of Grant McCann