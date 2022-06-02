Grace Perez – Patson Daka Ex Girlfriend, her Family and more 

Grace Perez is the former girlfriend of Leicester City centre-forward Patson Daka. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Grace has a fun personality and an optimistic approach to life. She was loyal to Patson Daka for many years, but in the end, the Leicester City star broke her heart. Despite coming into the spotlight, the Zambian beauty has always favoured peaceful family time, hence she rarely indulges herself in any media appearances.

That’s why many fans don’t know much about her lifestyle. This article will probably have all the answers to your questions. Patson Daka, a Zambian forward, has captured the attention of Premier League fans this season after a strong showing for Leicester City.

Despite the fact that Brendon Rodgers’ squad is going through a difficult time, the 23-year-old striker’s contributions have helped the team win critical matches. However, he has failed to hold similar stability in his personal life. So let’s find out why he broke up with his girlfriend.

Grace Perez Facts & Wiki

Birthday July 9, 1996 Place of Birth Zambia Nationality Zambian Residency N.A Partner Patson Daka Job N.A Instagram N.A Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Dark Eye Colour Dark Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Grace Perez Childhood and Family

Grace was born on July 9, 1996, in Zambia, making her a Zambian citizen. As said earlier, she is the kind of person who avoided the media her whole life. That’s why there is very little to no information available about her childhood. We currently don’t know who her father and mother are and their jobs. Whether she has any siblings is still under review.

We believe her parents did an excellent job raising her; the ethics and morale that they taught reflect Grace’s characteristics. We are looking for more details about her family and childhood. So stay tuned to know more about the stunning ex girlfriend of Patson Daka.

Grace was born on July 9, 1996 in Zambia.

Grace Perez Education

Grace went to a local high school in Brazil. Being a studious and hard-working student, she excelled in her studies. As she hasn’t shared much about her educational journey, we are unsure whether she went for further education after that.

Grace Perez career

Grace hasn’t revealed anything about her current role. She doesn’t have any social media activity either which has made the task harder for us. However, the information we have strongly suggests that she is currently staying at home and not doing any job.

She cherishes quality family time and enjoys the privacy away from the media’s attention. We are looking into more details about her professional life, so we’d update the article if we find something new.

The duo is now separated. (Credit: YouTube)

Grace Perez Net Worth

Grace’s net worth is currently under review. She hasn’t disclosed her earnings. We don’t know anything about her current or past roles, so we have no idea of her total worth. However, if she is staying home, she might have significantly less worth. As she leads a low-key life, we are unsure about her spending habits.

Grace Perez and Patson Daka relationship

Patson Daka and his girlfriend have been dating since 2016. The duo hasn’t shared how their love story started. But as Daka was an aspiring Zambian footballer at that time, we believe it wasn’t pretty difficult for Grace to find him.

The duo was pretty impressed with each other’s characteristics, and they decided to take the relationship forward after their first meeting. As they started meeting more and more, they realised that they were madly in love.

Patson Daka and his girlfriend have been dating since 2016. (Credit: Oh My Football)

Everything was going well in their relationship until Daka cheated on her girlfriend with another Zambian lady. It brought the end of Daka and Grace’s bond as the Zambian beauty rightly couldn’t stand a person who cheated on her with another woman.

Grace Perez and Patson Daka Children

The duo doesn’t have any children at this point. They were pretty deep into their relationship but chose not to welcome any newborns. Considering they have parted ways, they might have taken the right decision.

Grace Perez Social media

Grace is not a social media person. We couldn’t find any accounts of her on major social media platforms. She always maintained a low-key lifestyle and never got around to the idea of sharing images of private moments.

FAQs about Grace Perez

When did Grace Perez and Patson Daka get married? They are separated. What is Grace Perez doing now? Her role is unknown. How old is Grace Perez? Her age is 25. Nationality of Grace Perez? She is Zambian. What is Grace Perez’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.