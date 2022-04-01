Margaux Alexandra- Patrice Evra Girlfriend, her family and more

Who Is Margaux Alexandra? Meet The Girlfriend Of Patrice Evra

Margaux Alexandra is famous for being the girlfriend of Manchester United legend Patrice Evra. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Margaux is the kind of woman who loves attention and has been handling it pretty well since becoming the girlfriend of Patrice Evra. Even though she was a renowned model before meeting with the former United full-back, the Swedish beauty gathered an instant follower boost after their relationship came into the public eye. Today, we are going to share many interesting facts about her in this article.

Patrice Evra has played with some of the biggest clubs in Europe. However his time at Manchester United has been the highlight of his career. During that spell at Old Trafford, he has secured 5 Premier League titles, 1 Champions League and other domestic titles.

His influence on the game has been superior as still today, many young talents learn from his playing style. He retired in 2019 and is currently enjoying a happy life with his girlfriend, Margaux Alexandra. In this article, you’ll find many interesting facts about the Swedish beauty. So, without further ado, let’s get started.

Margaux Alexandra Facts & Wiki

Birthday December 1, 1994 Place of Birth Sweden Nationality Swedish and Danish Residency England Partner Patrice Evra Job Instagram star and a model Instagram @margauxalexandra Height 174 cm (5′ 8½’) Weight 55kg Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Blonde Eye Colour Green Net Worth (approx.) $1.2 million

Margaux Alexandra Childhood and Family

Margaux was born on December 1, 1994, in a wealthy Swedish family. However, her family moved to Denmark when she was little. So she has both Swedish and Danish nationality. As her parents are wealthy, she was brought up as a queen. She hasn’t revealed the identity of her parents and their profession yet.

However, our information suggests that her parents ensured that all her needs and wants were fulfilled. Having a supportive family also helped her in her professional life. We currently don’t know whether she has any siblings. We are on the lookout for more information on her childhood and family. Stay tuned to know more about the stunning girlfriend of Patrice Evra.

Margaux was born in Sweden. (Credit: Instagram)

Margaux Alexandra Education

Margaux hasn’t shared much about her educational journey on social media platforms. We believe she completed her high school education at a local institution. However, whether she enrolled in a college is a mystery to us. We will update the article once we find the exact information.

Margaux Alexandra career

Margaux dreamt of becoming a model from childhood, and when she got the opportunity, she gave her all to make her dream a success. She rapidly advanced in the modelling industry because of her stunning beauty and extraordinary charm. She has done photoshoots for many big brands and famous Magazine covers. Currently, she is represented by Premier Model Management.

Margaux is a social media star. She currently has an extensive follower base on Instagram. However, she had to do hard work behind the scenes to earn stardom. She did hours of workouts in the gym to maintain her body. Furthermore, her fashion sense was an instant attraction to the fans. Nevertheless, she received a follower boost when her relationship with Patrice Evra became public in 2020.

Margaux is a professional model. (Credit: Instagram)

Margaux Alexandra Net Worth

Margaux has a massive net worth of $1.2 million, which primarily represents her earnings from modelling. Her looks helped her gain high-paying projects. Even though we don’t know whether she has started monetizing her Instagram reach, we believe she makes a large amount even without that.

Margaux’s partner, Patrice Evra, was one of the best players in his position during his peak years, which is why big teams paid a fortune to keep him at their clubs. He has a significant bank balance which helps him enjoy his life to the fullest.

Margaux Alexandra and Patrice Evra relationship

Patrice Evra met with his girlfriend in November 2019. He was already married when he met Margaux. But things were not going well between Evra and his previous wife, Sandra. So he started seeing Margaux, and after a few months, they were madly in love. They started dating that year secretly as he was still married. The peaceful surroundings without the media’s intervention made them comfortable.

Patrice Evra met with his girlfriend in November 2019. (Credit: Harris/Sacks)

However, they only made it public in 2020, after Evra separated from his previous wife. The duo has remained inseparable since then. It took Evra only three months to propose to his girlfriend, which suggests the power of their bond. They are currently engaged but aren’t rushing to get married.

Margaux Alexandra and Patrice Evra Children

In 2021, the couple welcomed their first child. They haven’t yet shared the name of their son. Evra has two children from his previous wife as well. His son, Lenny and daughter, Moana, live with their mother.

Patrice Evra with his girlfriend and daughter. (Credit: Instagram)

Margaux Alexandra Social media

Margaux has earned a lot of fame on Instagram. The Swedish beauty mostly shares alluring pictures of herself on her channel. Her fantastic fashion sense resonates with her glamorous looks. We have also found lots of photographs of the couple together on her channel.

FAQs about Margaux Alexandra

When did Margaux Alexandra and Patrice Evra get married? They are yet to get married. What is Margaux Alexandra doing now? She is an Instagram star and a model. How old is Margaux Alexandra? She is 28 years old. Nationality of Margaux Alexandra? She has both Swedish and Danish citizenship. What is Margaux Alexandra’s net worth? Her net worth is $1.2 million.

