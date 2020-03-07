Borussia Dortmund come into the Champions League second leg with a 2-1 advantage over Paris Saint-Germain

French champions Paris Saint-Germain have it all to do in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 clash against Borussia Dortmund.

Dortmund came out on top in the reverse fixture after winning the tie 2-1. Erling Haaland scored a brace for the home side as his incredible season continued. PSG, however, have the advantage of having scored the away goal thanks to Neymar’s 75th-minute strike.

Neymar celebrates after scoring against Monaco (Image credit: AFP)

Thomas Tuchel might have something to prove to Dortmund. The German was their manager from 2015 to 2017 before making the switch to PSG and winning several titles with them.

Several players also have links between the two teams with Abdou Diallo joining PSG from Dortmund last season.

Dan-Axel Zagadou learnt his trade at PSG before moving to Dortmund, while many players have also played in both countries.

There is another factor to take into account though, the match will be played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus (h/t Guardian).

Team form

The French giants have been excellent in Ligue 1 with four wins and a draw in their last five matches.

PSG also hold a 12-point lead over Marseille and can concentrate on this match. Dortmund, for their part, have had their ups and downs this season.

They have won their last four Bundesliga matches but sit second behind Bayern Munich in the league.

Erling Haaland has been in great form for Dortmund (Getty)

PSG were also given the weekend off ahead of this clash, and that should be an advantage for the home side.

However, PSG have problems in the back and have conceded in six out of the last seven games. Dortmund can always score, but PSG have been in great form in front of goal too.

Both sides are geared to attack but they will have to do some defending too in Paris.

Injuries and suspensions

Paris do have some injury concerns coming into the clash. Thomas Meunier and Marco Verratti are suspended for the French giants (h/t UEFA).

Ander Herrera is also out with a thigh injury while there are doubts over Thiago Silva, Idrissa Gueye and Colin Dagba.

Thiago Silva is a doubt for PSG against Dortmund

Dortmund don’t have as many problems with Thomas Delaney and Marco Reus both out with injuries.

Previous clashes

The two clubs have met twice in the past before this knockout stage.

That took place in the 2010-2011 UEFA Europa League and both matches ended in draws. Paris went into the knockout rounds in that season but Dortmund crashed out of the competition.

Prediction

For once, the Champions League knockout ties have seen equally matches teams face off which has kept most of the odds 50/50.

Dortmund can outscore anyone in the competition but so can PSG. However, both teams have their defensive issues and can be inconsistent when facing tough opposition.

Most bookmakers have placed the Champions League odds in the favour of PSG in this Champions League clash.

The home side should have enough firepower to overcome the deficit, but will playing behind closed doors affect them negatively?