Paris Maghoma 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Paris Maghoma is an English professional footballer who plays as a central midfielder for Milton Keynes Dons on loan from Brentford and in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Edmond-Paris Maghoma is an English professional footballer who was born on 8 May 2001. He currently plays as a central midfielder for EFL League One club Milton Keynes Dons on loan from Premier League club Brentford. Maghoma is a product of the Tottenham Hotspur academy and has been capped by England at various youth levels.

Maghoma is a talented young footballer and is valued highly by the club, and many top European clubs are following closely his developments, it will just be a matter of time before he will sign for a top club. Let us get to know about him in the coming paragraphs.

The net worth of Paris Maghoma is estimated to be £52,000 as of 2023. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Paris Maghoma Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Enfield, England Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Leo Net Worth £52,000 Age 21 Birthday 8 May 2001 Nationality English Position Central Midfielder Senior Clubs Brentford, AFC Wimbledon, Milton Keynes Dons Achievements NA Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Paris Maghoma’s Net Worth and Salary

Paris Maghoma is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be £52,000 as of 2023. The market value of the player in 2023 is valued at €350 K by Transfermarkt. The player is yet to prove his worth in the English League to get a high market value. He currently earns a salary of £41,600 per year playing for Brentford.

Paris Maghoma Club Career

Maghoma started his football career as a central midfielder in the Tottenham Hotspur academy. He advanced from the club’s U18 team to the Development Squad before signing a scholarship contract at the conclusion of the 2016–17 campaign. He made two appearances and scored one goal for the U21 team during the 2018–19 EFL Trophy season. Maghoma left the club in January 2020 to sign an 18-month contract with Championship outfit Brentford for an unknown sum.

In the remainder of the 2019–20 season, Maghoma made ten appearances and scored one goal for Brentford. He was included in the first team group for the 2020–21 pre-season and was an unused substitute on the opening day of the regular season. Despite injuries, he signed a new one-year contract at the end of the 2020–21 season, with the option of a further year. On 10 January 2022, he signed a new three and half-year contract with Brentford.

Still got goosebumps… What a feeling ! Hope you fans enjoyed it because i bloody did ! Happy Monday people & enjoy the rest of your week ! God Bless 🙏🏾 19💥💫 pic.twitter.com/emsy0KsoEJ — Paris Maghoma (@Maghomaa) August 1, 2022

Maghoma won the 2021–22 London Senior Cup with the B team, and at the conclusion of the season, he was elevated to the first team roster. He signed a loan agreement with League Two team AFC Wimbledon in July 2022 for the remainder of the 2022–2023 campaign. On the first day of the season, he started in his first competitive game and helped his team defeat Gillingham 2-0. Maghoma was recalled from the loan on January 5th 2023 after making 24 appearances but was hampered by an ankle injury sustained in training in mid-December. On January 23, 2023, he signed a loan agreement with League One team Milton Keynes Dons that would last through the 2022–2023 campaign.

Paris Maghoma International Career

Maghoma has been capped by England at U15, U16, U18, U19, and U20 levels. He has a bright future ahead of him and is expected to continue developing his skills and abilities as a central midfielder.

Paris Maghoma Family

Paris Maghoma was born on 8 May 2001 in Enfield, England. His parent’s names are not available on the internet but they struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. He has two brothers Jacques and Christian bother are footballers. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.

Paris Maghoma’s Girlfriend

The Central Midfielder prefers to spend time on training grounds to improve himself in the game rather than dating as he knows that he is young. He has not been seen sharing pictures of any girls on his social media account and as per reports, he is currently single and not dating anyone.

Paris Maghoma is currently single and not dating anyone. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Paris Maghoma has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Paris Maghoma Cars and Tattoos

Paris Maghoma’s car details are not known much and it’s not available on the Internet. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, Paris Maghoma has not inked his skin yet.

