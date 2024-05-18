Pape Matar Sarr Profile – Net Worth, Background, Early Life, Family, Club, and International Career

Pape Matar Sarr is a Senegalese international currently playing for the London club Tottenham Hotspur. The 21-year-old Sarr has also represented Senegal at many stages. He is widely popular for his versatility on the football field, be it in the midfield or as a winger, he never fails to impress everyone.

Born in the streets of Dakar, Senegal, Sarr worked his way through the ranks of FC Metz and currently is an important player for Spurs.

This article delves into the key aspects of the Senegal International talent’s life, exploring his early years, family background, net worth, career, and more.

Full Name Pape Matar Sarr Age 21 Nationality Senegalese Birthplace Thiaroye, Senegal Date of Birth 14 September, 2002 Height 6 ft 1 inches (1.85 m) Star Sign Virgo Position Midfielder Clubs FC Mertz, Tottenham Hotspur Net Worth €2.34 million

Pape Matar Sarr | Early Life and Family

Pape Matar Sarr was born on 14 September 2002, in Thiaroye, a city in the suburbs of Dakar, Senegal. At a very young age, Sarr was eloquent about sports. His deep interest in football later drove him towards playing the game. In a very short time, he became a talented and skilled player. He joined the local youth club, Generation Foot, which was established in 2000. At the tender age of 9, Sarr had a chance to be a part of Manchester United, who were willing to sign him. However, he rejected the club and continued polishing his skills. In 2020, Sarr walked through the door of the football world after signing for Mertz.

Pape Matar Sarr was born into a very supportive family. Even though there is no information about his parents’ name, surely they acted as catalysts in Sarr’s football career. Pape Matar Sarr was not the only child in the family.

Sarr has three siblings, Sidy Sarr, Lamine Sarr, and Babacar Sarr, who are also professional football players. There is no information present about Matar Sarr’s relationship profile.

Pape Matar Sarr | Club Career

FC Metz

The Senegalese midfielder signed a five-year contract with French side FC Mertz on September 15, 2020. The young kid used to train with the Metz B team in his early days at the club. Sarr had to wait for two months to make his debut. He was included four times in the squad for the league matches before making his maiden debut on November 29, 2020, against Stade Brestois. However, his debut lasted only for 35 minutes. After a disappointing start, he was able to bag his first goal and second goal for the club in two consecutive matches against Stade Brestois and Montpellier.

At the end of the first season, Sarr made a total of 21 appearances for FC Metz and scored 3 goals throughout the season.

Sarr celebrating after scoring a goal against Montpellier.

Tottenham Hotspur

In the summer of 2021, Pape Matar Sarr was presented as a new Spurs player. However, the Senegalese was instantly sent back to FC Mertz on a loan deal. The 2021–22 season proved to be a breakthrough season for him. He became a starter for the team, appearing a total of 22 times. Throughout the season, he went on to score only one goal but provided 3 assists. His only goal for the season came against FC Lorient on December 12, 2021.

After a spectacular loan spell, Sarr came back as a much-improved player. However, he had to wait for months before making his debut for Spurs. On the momentous day of New year, Antonio Conte gave Sarr his first minutes of the Premier League against Aston Villa. In his first season for the London club, he was more of a Reserve player. However, after the arrival of Ange Postecoglou in 2024, things started to change for Sarr.

✍️ Welcome to Spurs, Pape Matar Sarr! pic.twitter.com/JbV5zIgY08 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 27, 2021

Under the new manager, Sarr started to play regularly. His first goal for the club came against the mighty Manchester United on Match Day 2 of the 2023-24 season. Later in the season, Sarr went on to start 20 matches out of 24 matches he played for Spurs. He is one of the most pivotal players for the Ange Postecoglou side.

Sarr’s goal against Manchester United (via Getty)

Pape Matar Sarr | International Career

At a very young age, Sarr made his way to the international stage. He made his debut for the U17 Senegal team on 15 April 2019. 2 years later, at the mere age of 18 Sarr made his senior team debut. On 26 March 2021, he was handed the taste of international football against Congo. His great performances earned him a call-up from the national team for the AFCON in 2022. Senegal went on to win the cup after a decisive penalty shootout. Sarr’s only appearance came against Burkina Faso in the semi-final.

Pape Matar Sarr has scored his first ever goal for Senegal! 🇸🇳⭐️pic.twitter.com/5z4bAC5PGu — Tottenham Tiers (@TottenhamTiers) November 18, 2023

He was also named as the CAF Male Young Player of the Year on 21 July 2022. Sarr scored his first goal for his nation against South Sudan in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Pape Matar Sarr | Record and Statistics

The 21-year midfielder has been an important player for the Spurs team as well as the Senegal team. Down below is the table of his contribution to his club and the country.

Team Matches Played Goals Assist FC Mertz 59 5 3 Tottenham Hotspur 39 3 4 Senegal 21 1 1

Pape Matar Sarr | Net Worth

On January 2, 2024, Sarr signed a new seven-year contract with Spurs. He agreed to a weekly salary of €81,930 which implies that he will earn a total of €4,260,366 salary annually. The current Net Worth of the Senegalese player is €2.34 million.

🚨⚪️ Pape Matar Sarr will sign new long term deal at Tottenham, done and set to be sealed! It’s all done.



Agreement reached — understand deal will be valid until June 2030, six year and half contract. 🇸🇳



Announcement expected soon, as @JackPittBrooke reported. pic.twitter.com/IvI8QEWkVY — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 31, 2023

Pape Matar Sarr | Sponsorships and Endorsements

The young player has been one of the most exciting players for the Spurs. He is currently sponsored by the well-known sports brand Nike. As part of the agreement, Sarr has often been seen endorsing the Nike brands on the field wearing the Nike Mercurial Superfly 8 Elite.

FAQ

Q1) Where is Pape Matar Sarr from?

He was born in the city of Thiaroye located in suburbs of Dakar, Senegal.

Q2) Who is Sarr’s wife?

Sarr is currently single and has not married anyone.

Q3) How old is Sarr?

He is 21 years old.

Q4) Which country does Sarr plays for?

Sarr plays for the Senegal national team.

Q5) What is Pape Matar Sarr’s net worth?

Sarr has a reported net worth of €2.34 million.