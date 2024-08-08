Panathinaikos vs. Ajax: Europa League Qualifying Match Preview, Team News, Predictions and More

The regular season of 2024-25 is here. The Champions/Europa/Conference league qualifying rounds kick off things first. And, in the third qualifying round of UEL, Panathinaikos and Ajax face off. The match is set to take place at the Athens Olympic Stadium at 7 pm (UK time).

Panathinaikos took on Bulgaria’s Botev Plovdiv in the second round of the qualifying. After quite a close first leg at their home Athens, which ended 2-1, Panathinaikos drubbed Plovdiv in the second leg, away from home, 4-0. Alexander Jeremejeff was the pick of the lot with his double over the Bulgarian side.

Ajax, meanwhile, had a tough time in the first leg at home too, just like Panathinaikos. Taking on FK Vojvodina from Serbia, Ajax managed only a 1-0 victory at the Amsterdam Arena/Johan Cruyff Arena. However, they were lethal in the second leg. A 3-1 victory at FK Vojvodina’s home, meant that Ajax were through to the next round with a 4-1 aggregate.

Team News and Predicted XI

Panathinaikos

Panathinaikos have made quite a few notable signings in the ongoing transfer window. Among them are Sverrir Ingi Ingason, Nemanja Maksimovic and Tete. Former Sheffield United veteran George Baldock has also joined Panathinaikos this summer.

Predicted XI: Dragowski; Baldock, Ingason, Jedvaj, Mladenovic; Cerin, Arao; Tete, Bakasetas, Djuricic; Jeremejeff

Ajax

Francesco Farioli (via Ajax Amsterdam)

Ajax, meanwhile will be without their first-choice goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli. The Argentine was on-duty at the ongoing Paris Olympics and hasn’t yet joined the squad after being eliminated. Injury absentees include Owen Wijndal and Gaston Avila.

Predicted XI: Pasveer; Rensch, Sutalo, Baas, Hato; Taylor, Henderson, Van den Boomen; Ramsussen, Akpom, Berghuis

Match Deciding Duel

Jeremejeff vs. Akpom

Alexander Jeremejeff vs. Chuba Akpom

Both the strikers have been in good form, with Jeremejeff top-scoring in the last tie against Plovdiv. Akpom will also be raring to perform to his potential when he will expectedly lead the line for Ajax. Expect an interesting striker vs. striker battle in this Europa League qualifying match.

Panathinaikos vs. Ajax Odds

Panathinaikos: 2.5

Ajax: 2.8

Prediction

Panathinaikos 2-1 Ajax

Given that this is an away fixture for Ajax, they might find the going tough. Although they might get this tie wrapped up in their favor after two legs, one can expect them to go down fighting to the team from Greece in this fixture. 2-1 is the prediction, in favor of Panathinaikos.