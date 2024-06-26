USA will be eyeing a spot in the Copa America 2024 knockouts when they take on Panama on Thursday night

The USA will have the opportunity to secure their place in the knockout stage of the Copa America on Thursday when they face Panama at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The hosts made a strong start with a 2-0 victory over Bolivia, while Panama fell 3-1 to Uruguay in their opening match.

In their opening fixture, the USA displayed dominance, scoring twice within the first half and maintaining control throughout the match. Early goals from the Americans set the tone, and by halftime, they had accumulated 18 touches in the attacking box, compared to none for Bolivia.

Gregg Berhalter, celebrating his 44th victory as the USA’s head coach, has surpassed Bob Bradley for third all-time wins. His tenure now trails only Jurgen Klinsmann (55) and Bruce Arena (81). The USA’s performance against Bolivia marked their third consecutive group-stage victory in the Copa America, maintaining a clean sheet in each of these matches.

The Americans have a strong track record when hosting this tournament, as no host nation has failed to advance beyond the group stage since the rotational system began in 1987. A win against Panama, combined with a victory or draw for Uruguay against Bolivia, would ensure the USA continues this tradition. Historically, the USA has only lost to Panama on home soil once, during the group phase of the 2011 Gold Cup at MetLife Stadium.

Panama’s start to the tournament has been rocky. In their opening match against Uruguay, they were competitive for over 80 minutes but ultimately conceded two late goals, resulting in a 3-1 defeat. This marked their second consecutive loss, a streak they haven’t extended to three under Danish manager Thomas Christiansen since he took charge in 2020.

Panama’s recent form has been a mix of highs and lows. After losing their final two matches in the 2023-24 CONCACAF Nations League, they bounced back with two World Cup qualifying victories, scoring five goals and conceding just one. However, another defeat in this match, combined with an Uruguay win over Bolivia, would eliminate Panama from the Copa America for the second consecutive appearance.

Despite their struggles, Panama have shown they can compete with the USA. They have won two of their last three encounters with the Americans, including a dramatic penalty shootout victory in the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup semi-finals. SoccerSouls take a look at how both sides could line up on the night and what tactics they might employ.

Team News and Predicted XI

Panama

Anibal Godoy is ruled out of the tournament for Panama in a big blow for the minnows. They have an otherwise fully available squad to choose from for the game. Panama will be under no illusions that they are the underdogs and will aim to keep things stable at the back and in midfield.

Thomas Christiansen is likely to set his side up in a 5-4-1 formation that will aim to cut space for the opposition and narrow down the passing angles. The approach almost worked against Uruguay on gameday one only for a late couple of goals to take the game away from Panama.

The 5-4-1 formation appears to be the solution for the day with Orlando Mosquera in goal. He should be protected by the back five of Michael Amir Murillo, Edgardo Fariña, José Córdoba, Roderick Miller and Eric Davis. Murillo and Davis will be expected to push forward when afforded the opportunity and will aim to stretch the USA formation wherever possible.

Cristian Martínez and Adalberto Carrasquilla should hold firm in central midfield, with José Rodriguez and Édgar Bárcenas starting on the wing. Experienced striker José Fajardo should act as the focal point upfront.

Predicted Playing XI (5-4-1): Mosquera; Murillo, Farina, Cordoba, Miller, Davis; Rodriguez, Martinez, Carrasquilla, Barcenas; Fajardo

USA

USMNT star Christian Pulisic became the third American to score in five different competitions, joining Eric Wynalda and Clint Dempsey. Jesse Marsch’s young side have energy and ambition and a lot will depend on whether they can grab opportunities when it is presented to them on the field.

The comfortable 2-0 win over Bolivia in the first game gave a clear indication of what to expect from Marsch and Co. A second win will see them cement a spot in the knockout rounds. While superior on paper, the USMNT cannot afford to take it for granted against a Panama side that caused Uruguay some trouble.

Marsch is expected to set his side up in an attack-minded 4-3-3 formation with Matthew Turner in goal. He should be protected by the back four of Joe Scally, Chris Richards, Timothy Ream and Antonee Robinson.

Yunus Musah should start as the central midfielder, with Weston McKennie and Giovanni Reyna for support. Folarin Balogun should lead the line with Timothy Weah and Christian Pulisic flanking him.

Predicted Playing XI (4-3-3): Turner; Scally, Richards, Ream, A. Robinson; Reyna, Musah, McKennie; Weah, Balogun, Pulisic

Where to Watch

English: FOX

FOX Spanish: Univision, TUDN

Univision, TUDN Radio: FDP Radio

Key Stats

USA and Panama have faced off 26 times across all competitions, with the former coming out on top 18 times. Panama have won just four times with the remaining matches ending in a draw.

A win on the night will see Panama secure consecutive victories against the USA for the first time in history.

Both teams have gone scoreless in the same game just once in 26 matches.

Since 1987, every host nation has made it beyond the group stage of this competition. A win will see the USA continue that trend.

A loss on the night will see Thomas Christiansen lose three straight games for the first time ever as Panama manager.

Match Deciding Duel

Michael Amir Murillo (Panama) vs Christian Pulisic (USA)

Both players scored on game week one and will now go up against each other in a pivotal tie that could influence both sides’ fortunes. Pulisic is arguably the USMNT’s most potent attacker and likes the big stage at the international level. His pace and ability to get behind defenders will be put to the test against the Panama back five.

Murillo enjoys getting forward when he can and will be wary of leaving space behind him for Pulisic to get into. Both of their attacking tendencies should cancel each other out a bit, keeping them on their toes for the entirety of the match. Who eventually comes out on top should hand their team a massive advantage.

Prediction

Panama 0-2 USA

While Panama will put up a strong fight, the USA’s form and home advantage should see them through. The Americans’ ability to control the game and their clinical finishing is likely to secure them another win, ensuring their progression to the knockout stages. With a challenging tie against Uruguay up next, Marsch and Co. will be keen to get the job done in Atlanta.