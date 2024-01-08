Ranking Every Oxford United Player by Wages in 2023-2024

Oxford United Football Club, a team with a storied past and vibrant community support, stands as a significant participant in the tapestry of English football, and this article delves into the top 15 earners of the club, shedding light on their salaries, on-field contributions, and recent performances.

Established in 1893 originally as Headington United, the club underwent a rebranding in 1960 to become the Oxford United we know today. This transformation marked the beginning of a new era, embedding the club firmly in the hearts of its supporters.

Oxford United competes in League One, the third division of men’s professional football in England. This position in the football pyramid is indicative of the club’s steady presence in the competitive landscape of English football. With a total of 48 players in their home squad, Oxford United demonstrates a commitment to fostering a blend of experienced and emerging talents, crucial for their aspirations and future success.

The financial aspects of the club, particularly in terms of player wages, are key to understanding its operational dynamics. Oxford United’s total wage bill for 2023 stands at £5,773,560 per year, which translates to about £111,030 per week.

15. Ciaron Brown

At 25 years old, Northern Irish defender Ciaron Brown, with a weekly wage of £3,400 (£176,800 annually), is a key figure in his team’s defensive line. Brown stands out for his adaptability, often playing as a left-centre back but also capable of shifting to other defensive positions when needed.

His strength lies in his robust defensive tactics, marked by strong tackling, excellent aerial ability, and an intuitive sense of positioning. Brown is also noted for his calmness under pressure, a trait that makes him reliable in high-stakes situations. Off the field, his work ethic and dedication to continuous improvement set a positive example for the team, especially the younger players.

14. Billy Bodin

31-year-old Welsh attacking midfielder Billy Bodin, earning £3,500 weekly (£182,000 annually), is a catalyst for creativity in his team’s attacking endeavours. Bodin’s flexibility in attacking roles—adept at playing on either wing or behind the striker — makes him an unpredictable and dynamic threat to opposition defences.

He is known for his exceptional dribbling skills, sharp passing, and ability to find pockets of space to create goal-scoring opportunities. Bodin also possesses a keen eye for goals, often contributing with crucial goals and assists. His experience and football intelligence allow him to adapt quickly to different tactical setups, making him a versatile and invaluable asset to the team.

13. Marcus McGuane

Marcus McGuane of Oxford United looks on during the Sky Bet League. (Photo by Cameron Howard/Getty Images)

24-year-old English defensive midfielder Marcus McGuane brings home £3,900 weekly (£202,800 annually), playing a crucial role in the heart of midfield. McGuane’s strengths lie in his tactical intelligence and ability to control the tempo of the game. His excellent ball-distribution skills and vision enable him to initiate attacks while

12. Marcus Browne

Also earning £3,900 weekly (£202,800 annually) is 25-year-old English attacking midfielder Marcus Browne. His agility and skill in various attacking roles provide the team with strategic versatility.

11. Jordan Thorniley

26-year-old English centre-back Jordan Thorniley, with a salary of £4,100 weekly (£213,200 annually), is key to the team’s defensive solidity, known for his strength and aerial prowess.

10. Josh McEachran

Josh McEachran of Oxford United in action during the EFL Trophy match. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Veteran English defensive midfielder Josh McEachran, 30, earns £4,100 weekly (£213,200 annually). His experience and midfield anchoring play a significant role in the team’s tactical setup.

9. James Henry

34-year-old English attacking midfielder James Henry, also at £4,100 weekly (£213,200 annually), brings seasoned expertise and a sharp attacking mind to the game.

8. Greg Leigh

Jamaican left defender/wing-back/midfielder Greg Leigh, 28, earns £4,200 weekly (£218,400 annually). His flexibility and defensive contributions are vital across multiple positions.

7. Rúben Rodrigues

Portuguese attacking midfielder Rúben Rodrigues, 26, commands £4,700 weekly (£244,400 annually). His flair and technical skill enrich the team’s attacking strategies.

6. Mark Harris

Mark Harris of Oxford United looks on during the Sky Bet League. (Photo by Cameron Howard/Getty Images)

Welsh attacking midfielder/forward Mark Harris, 24, earns £4,900 weekly (£254,800 annually). Known for his versatility and goal-scoring ability, he is a significant asset on offensive plays.

5. Josh Murphy

Earning £5,100 weekly (£265,200 annually), 28-year-old English winger and striker Josh Murphy stands out for his exceptional versatility and attacking prowess. A key player in the team’s offensive lineup, Murphy’s speed and agility make him a constant threat on the flanks.

His ability to switch between winger and striker roles seamlessly allows the team to adapt to various tactical formations. Murphy’s precise dribbling skills, combined with his knack for finding space in tight defences, have made him a crucial asset in creating goal-scoring opportunities. His experience and understanding of the game also enable him to mentor younger players, further solidifying his importance to the team.

4. Elliott Moore

26-year-old English centre-back Elliott Moore earns £5,300 weekly (£275,600 annually) and is renowned for his defensive acumen and leadership on the field. Moore’s commanding presence in the backline is characterized by his excellent positioning, aerial dominance, and robust tackling ability.

His reading of the game and decision-making under pressure have been instrumental in thwarting opposition attacks. Off the pitch, Moore’s leadership extends to guiding younger players, contributing significantly to the team’s overall morale and cohesiveness. His consistent performances and ability to inspire his teammates make him a vital pillar of the team’s defensive strategy.

3. Kyle Edwards

25-year-old English attacking midfielder Kyle Edwards, with a weekly salary of £6,000 (£312,000 annually), is a dynamic force in the team’s midfield. Known for his agility, technical skill, and quick footwork, Edwards excels in breaking down defences and creating scoring opportunities.

2. Cameron Brannagan

Cameron Brannagan of Oxford United speaks with teammate Fin Stevens during the Sky Bet League On. (Photo by Cameron Howard/Getty Images)

Central midfielder Cameron Brannagan, 27, from England, commands a significant £14,000 weekly wage (£728,000 annually). Brannagan’s role is a blend of defensive solidity and creative flair. In defensive midfield, his keen sense of positioning and ability to break up opposition plays are invaluable.

As an attacking midfielder, his vision, accurate passing, and occasional striking ability add depth to the team’s offensive tactics. His versatility and skill make him a pivotal figure in the squad, able to adapt his playstyle to meet the team’s needs in various scenarios. Brannagan’s leadership and experience further enhance his value, making him a key mentor for emerging talents in the squad.

1. Fin Stevens

Callum O’Hare of Coventry City tangles with Fin Stevens of Oxford United during the Emirates FA Cup. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Leading the wage bill at £17,000 weekly (£884,000 annually) is 20-year-old Welsh right defender Fin Stevens. His exceptional talent and potential make him a significant investment for the team’s future success. Stevens’ defensive play is marked by an impressive combination of speed, tactical understanding, and physicality.

Despite his young age, he shows maturity in his positional play and decision-making. His ability to read the game and make crucial interceptions has been key in bolstering the team’s defence. Offensively, Stevens contributes with his ability to launch attacks from the back, showcasing his skill in ball distribution and overlapping runs. His rapid development and high ceiling suggest he could become a cornerstone in the team’s long-term strategy.

