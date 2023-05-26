At the moment, the website of Aussie Play casino is very popular among Australian players. You will find a large variety of interesting games, as well as real-time entertainment, convenient payment methods and many other unique features.

Aussie Play Site Overview

Aussie play casino in Australia has been operating only since 2019, but has already managed to gain the trust of many users not only in Australia, but also around the world. As the site offers players only quality and reliable services.

This platform belongs to a company that has a special license of Curacao, so the activities are carried out completely legally. The official website is available in English. You can also use its mobile version for more convenience.

You can use such payment systems as Bitcoin, Visa, Ethereum, Mastercard, Tether, Flexepin, Neosurf and others to make deposits and withdrawals. Your minimum deposit must be $30. All new users can get a generous $265% welcome bonus up to $2,650 including 30 freespins.

Unique Bonuses at Aussie Play

According to Aussie Play casino online offers all new users a generous welcome bonus. There are also many other interesting rewards, you can choose the one you like and activate it with a promo code. Each bonus has its own special promo code. A few current bonuses:

Doragon’s Gems. You need to specify the promo code DRAGONPLANET and you will get a bonus of 250% and 40 freespins. The maximum bonus can be 2500 USD, wagering requirements x35;

Fortunate Buddha. BUDDHAGIFT promo code, thanks to it you will get 260% + 40 freespins. The maximum bonus is $2,600, wagering requirements x35;

Hyper Wins. Promocode for this bonus – HYPERLEAP, you will receive 110 freespins, wagering requirements x20;

Sparky 7. The promo code is SPARKPLUG, you will get 250% and 45 freespins. The maximum reward is $2,500, wagering requirements x35.

A huge variety of such bonus offers awaits you on the site.

How to Register on the Site Aussie Play

In order to start playing at the casino, you need to register. Follow these steps:

Go to the official website; Click the Register button; Enter all the necessary personal information, enter your phone number, email address and select the currency; Click on the Complete button to create an account.

How to Sign in to Aussie Play

You can log in from any device by following the instructions below:

Go to the website and click on the Aussie Play casino sign up button; Enter your username and password; Click on the confirmation button to log in to your account.

If you have forgotten your login details, you can click on Forgot password, enter the email address you used to sign up. You will receive an email with a link to restore access to your account. You only need to follow the instructions.

Payment Systems in Aussie Play

In Aussie Play casino Australian there is a wide variety of convenient payment methods. You can make transactions using such payment systems as Flexepin, Ethereum, Visa, Litecoin, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Neosurf and Tether. As a rule, the time of crediting funds is instant, in some cases it may take up to 15 minutes. Withdrawal time will take 3-4 days on average. You will not have to pay any withdrawal or deposit fees.

Variety of Casino Games at Aussie Play

You will find a large number of sections in the casino, each containing a variety of popular casino games.

New Games

In this section you will find only the newest entertainment. Popular ones are the following:

Doragon’s Gems;

Nine Realms;

Gem Strike;

Meerkat Misfits;

Vegas XL;

Divad of Darkness;

Neon Wheel 7s and others.

Video Poker

This section is saturated with poker games that are generated by artificial intelligence. You will find the following games:

Bonus Poker;

Aces and Eights;

Loose Deuces;

Jacks or Better;

All American Poker;

Sevens Wild and many others.

Pokies

There are about 200 interesting slots on the site and they are in this section. Each of them is unique and has different functionality. Here are some of them:

Derby Dollars;

Aladdin’s Wishes;

Crystal Waters;

Builder Beaver;

Santastic;

Hillbillies and many others.

Board Games

This section features games based on classic casino entertainment. All rounds are generated by artificial intelligence. The list of games consists of the following:

Blackjack;

Tri Card Poker;

Caribbean Stud Poker;

Caribbean Hold’em;

Suit ‘Em Up’ Blackjack and others.

Live Casino

Particularly popular on the site is the Live casino. Here you can play your favorite games in real time with live dealers. Games such as baccarat, roulette, blackjack and Super 6 are available to you. The platform offers several variations of the above games. The large number of tables will make it easy for you to choose the game in which you like the atmosphere, the dealer and the bet size. Winnings are credited to your account as soon as the game ends.

How to Get Started with Aussie Play

In order to start playing on the site, follow these steps:

Go to the official website and register; Click on the Deposit button and fund your account; Choose the game you like, specify the amount bet and start playing.

Advantages of Aussie Play Website

Thanks to the positive feedback from users, the following advantages can be highlighted:

A great variety of bonus offers;

Convenient mobile version;

A large variety of interesting casino games;

Convenient ways of payment;

Quick registration;

High-quality support service.

Aussie Play regularly improves the quality of service and updates features. Register, play your favorite games, try new, modern entertainment, get generous bonuses and earn money.