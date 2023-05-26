Welcome to the exciting world of King Billy Casino, one of the most attractive casinos on the market. Since its inception in 2017, it has won the hearts of many players thanks to its rich game collection, generous bonuses and high level of security.

One of the main advantages of King Billy Casino is the impressive selection of over 3,000 games from the best licensed providers, including slots, table games, jackpot games and live casino games. Whatever your preference, you’re sure to find a slot machine that offers an unforgettable experience and a chance at big winnings.

About King Billy Casino

Billy King casino entered the online gambling market in 2017. The site is operated by Gamixe Limited, which holds a Malta Gaming Authority license MGA/B2C/394/2017. Its reliability and security is confirmed by awards received at the AskGamblers Awards in 2017 and 2018.

The company works with 50 licensed gaming software providers, offering a huge collection of entertainment: video slots, live dealer games, card games, video poker and more.

Date of foundation 2017 Owner Gamixe Limited Gambling licence MGA Languages English, French Number of games 3 000+ Types of games Megaways, Classic slot machines, Jackpot, Roulette, Poker, Blackjack, Baccarat, Live Casino Providers Yggdrasil, BetSoftGaming, Wazdan, Bgaming, Playson and others Payment methods MasterCard, Flexepin, Interac, MuchBetter, Visa, cryptocurrencies Customer service Email

Registration at King Billy

Registering with the casino is a mandatory step to gain access to all of its features. Users from Canada will be able to enjoy not only a wide selection of games, but also bonuses. Follow the instructions to join King Billy casino Canada:

Open the official casino website through any browser on your device; Click on “Create Account” and go to the registration page; Fill in the form with your e-mail address, password, country of residence and account currency; Confirm your registration by ticking the box to agree to King Billy Casino’s terms and conditions.

You can also sign up quickly by linking your game account to your Facebook or Gmail account.

King Billy Casino Login Instructions

Signing in is a simple process that will allow you to manage your balance, enjoy the games, participate in promotions and the loyalty programme. To perform a King Billy casino login, you need:

Activate the “Log in” option on the home page of the website; Enter the e-mail address and password for the account; Confirm login to your personal account.

Once you have successfully logged in, you will be redirected to the website’s home page, where you can select the video slots you want and place your bets.

Welcome Pack

King Billy casino bonus is an amazing offer that will give new players extra funds to play the slots. These are awarded in instalments on the first four deposits:

Deposit Bonus Wager Minimum deposit 1 100% up to 500 CAD + 100 FS x30 10 CAD 2 50% up to 500 CAD + 500 FS x30 10 CAD 3 25% up to 1,000 CAD x30 10 CAD 4 75% up to 500 CAD + 100 FS x30 10 CAD

King Billy Toy Library Review

At the time of writing, the King Billy casino review had over 3,000 games in its collection. It includes the best developments from established vendors: 3 Oaks, Nolimit City, Mascot, Plan N’ Go, EA Gaming, 1Spin4Win, Evolution, Relax, Gamevy, Evolution, Vivo Gaming, Retro Gaming, Spribe.

Slots

Among the video slot genres available you’ll find fantasy, adventure, historical stories, mythology, cartoons, classic symbols and more. Each slot machine offers unique sound effects and graphics to create a unique atmosphere.

Board games

King Billy Casino has a huge selection of table and card games that recreate the classic casino atmosphere right on your screen. You can enjoy different variations of popular games:

Blackjack;

Roulette;

Baccarat;

Craps;

Poker;

Sic bo.

Each game has its own characteristics and you can choose the one that best suits your style.

Jackpots

Progressive jackpots are special prizes that accumulate as players bet. The amount of prize money increases gradually until a winning combination is hit. Some of the most popular progressive slots include Mega Moolah, Mega Fortune, Hall of Gods, Divine Fortune and many more.

Live Casino

The live casino offers a unique opportunity to play with real dealers in real time. King Billy’s collection of entertainment is plentiful, including:

European Roulette;

Baccarat Squeeze;

Three Card Poker;

Monopoly Live;

Crazy Time;

Dream Catcher;

Free Bet Blackjack.

The advantage of a live casino is that it provides a fully immersive gaming experience and recreates an atmosphere close to that of a real casino game. You can interact with the dealers and other players via chat, place bets and watch every move in real time.

Why Play King Billy?

A licensed casino guarantees users a safe and secure gaming environment. Its reputation is backed up by the positive King Billy casino reviews of many players. They note the following advantages of the gambling hall:

✅ Over 3,000 slots from the best providers;

✅ A generous welcome package of up to 2,500 CAD + 250 FS;

✅ Fast and secure payment methods;

✅ Progressive jackpots with huge prizes;

✅ A live casino with real dealers;

✅ 24-hour technical support.

Join King Billy Casino today and dive into the exciting world of gambling with an impressive selection of slots, generous bonuses and 24/7 technical support. Get in on the excitement and the chance to win big cash prizes!