Out the door: Three surprise managerial sackings from the 2022-23 football season

While there are many games still to play, this season has already seen its fair share of managerial casualties across the world of football. With that in mind, here is a list of the three most surprising sackings from 2022-23.

Julian Nagelsmann – Bayern

Still only 35 years old, Julian Nagelsmann was relieved of his duties at Bayern Munich on March 24 after less than two years at the helm. One of Europe’s finest young coaches, the German earned himself a move to the Bavarian giants ahead of the 2021-22 season and won the Bundesliga and DFL-Supercup in his first year in charge.

Beyond his record, Bayern sat just one point off the top spot behind Borussia Dortmund at the time of his departure.

For Nagelsmann, his sacking was even more surprising given their form in this season’s Champions League. Bayern expertly outmanoeuvred French giants Paris Saint-Germain in their European last-16 tie, but even that wasn’t enough for the 35-year-old to keep hold of his job.

Julian Nagelsmann’s record as Bayern coach:



84 games: 60 W, 14 D, 10 L

71.4% win percentage

1 Bundesliga title

2 German Super Cups

8/8 wins in UCL this season



😳 pic.twitter.com/A7oXZ3TEmA — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 24, 2023

Thomas Tuchel – Chelsea

Bayern announced that replacing Nagelsmann would be fellow countryman Thomas Tuchel as can be seen here. He had been out of work since his sacking as Chelsea boss back in September 2022, a departure which left both fans and neutrals scratching their heads.

That’s because, similar to the task now at hand at Bayern, Tuchel was appointed at Chelsea halfway through the 2020-21 campaign, and somehow won the coveted European trophy with a less-than-spectacular side.

It was only the Blues’ second-ever Champions League title, which Tuchel followed up with successive top-four finishes and FA Cup and League Cup finals the next season, only to lose on penalties to Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool on both occasions.

However, the German was afforded just eight games of the current season before being shown the door, despite Chelsea sitting in sixth at the time.

Antonio Conte – Tottenham

As the season progressed and Tottenham’s brand of football became progressively worse, it was not necessarily surprising to see Antonio Conte officially let go on March 26. What was unexpected, though, was the nature of the Italian’s departure.

Despite Conte having experienced a challenging time personally this term, the press conferences given towards the end of his tenure were unprecedented.

Having seen Spurs eliminated from the FA Cup and Champions League early in their respective knockouts, the Italian became increasingly spiky when talking to reporters after the match.

This reached its pinnacle when his side threw away a two-goal lead to relegation battlers Southampton in the league, leading Conte to hit out at his own players as well as Tottenham’s perceived lack of winning mentality, as covered here. Comments that, unsurprisingly, were punished, leaving Spurs under the guidance of Cristian Stellini for the remainder of the campaign.

None of Tottenham's last seven managers have led the club to a trophy 🏆💭



❌ Harry Redknapp

❌ Andre Villas-Boas

❌ Tim Sherwood

❌ Mauricio Pochettino

❌ Jose Mourinho

❌ Nuno Espiritio Santo

❌ Antonio Conte pic.twitter.com/U3aHnZWofW — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 27, 2023

The ruthless nature of football means there have been many more sackings this term and that, most likely, there will be a few more before the season’s end. However, what is certain is that thanks to a constantly changing managerial merry-go-round, the new bosses eager to impress at their new clubs will make for a delicately poised end to this campaign.