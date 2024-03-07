Online games on Football

Are you new to the world of football betting and would you like to take a chance? Then you’ve come to the right place. On this page we teach you all the basic principles of betting on football matches at non GamStop bookmakers. We’ll make sure you’re on the right track from the moment you place your first bet.

If you feel like you want to dive straight in, below are some of the most commonly played types of football bets at non GamStop bookmakers.

1×2 bets

The 1×2 bet is one of the simplest bets. Here you predict the result of one match within the regulation playing time. So no extensions. Either you predict the victory of the home team (the 1), or you predict the victory of the visitors (the 2), or you predict a draw (the X). Sounds simple and it is.

3 Way Handicap

The 3 Way Handicap is a variation on the Asian Handicap. However, this bet is less advantageous because, unlike the Asian Handicap, a draw is also a possibility. One of the two teams starts with a virtual lead or deficit of one goal and then you can place the bet on a win for the home team, a win for the away team or a draw.

Asian Handicap

The Asian Handicap is a form of betting in which one team is given a virtual advantage over the other team. This can be a lead of a 1/4 goal, 1/2 goal, 3/4 goal, 1 goal, 1 1/4 goal, etc. Only the home or away team can win the match with this type of bet.

The possibility of a draw is hereby excluded. If the match ends in a draw, you get your stake back. However, there is an exception to this.

Both Teams to Score

Both teams to score bets are one of the most popular bets among gamblers of non GamStop bookmakers. Nowadays, this bet is possible with every bookmaker without GamStop. Do you find it difficult to predict a winner or loser? Then you can choose whether or not both teams will score during the match.

Correct Score

Correct Betting is a popular way to bet on football matches. This bet is quite simple, you select the correct score and if the score at the end of the match matches your prediction, you are a winner. But is this really that simple and which results occur most often?

Draw No Bet

Draw No Bet is a bet offered by most non GamStop bookmakers today. The setup is quite simple, it is a bet where you get your stake back if the match ends in a draw. So no gain, no loss.

Each Way

An each way bet is a type of bet where you bet on two outcomes. You play for both winning and placing as a participant. This bet originally comes from horse racing. This is often used as a kind of insurance on a winning bet.

Head to Head

The Head To Head bet (h2h) is also called two-way betting. This name refers to the possibility of placing a bet where the outcome has only two possibilities. With this bet you gamble on an outcome that only means a profit or loss.

Half Time/Full Time

With Half Time/Full Time betting you try to predict what the outcome of the match will be during half time AND at the end of the match. With most bookmakers you can bet on a ‘halftime score’ as a single bet or combine it in a multiple combination (accumulator).

Over/Under Betting

With Over/Under or Over/Under bets you try to predict whether a certain team will achieve more or less than the preset criterion. These types of bets are often offered to predict the number of goals or corners during a match.

These types of bets often form the basis for so-called “Free Risk Bets”. The non GamStop bookmakers’ odds regularly differ so much that it does not matter whether you bet on the Over or Under situation. With such a combination you always win.

Shots on Target

Johan Cruijff once said: “You have to shoot to score” and of course he was absolutely right. Betting on the total number of shots per club or player and the total number of shots on target per club or player is a popular betting option. You determine whether there will be more or less shots than the numbers that the bookmaker places in this bet.

You will receive the statistics about the number of shots on target in a match from us (per club) on a silver platter. Using the statistics for all Premier League matches in the last five years, you can find out how often a team shoots on goal on average during a match.

In addition, there are many other football bets such as predicting the (first) goal scorer, the number of goals scored during a match, the number of red or yellow cards during a match, etc.