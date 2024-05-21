Oliver Skipp Profile – Net Worth, Background, Early Life, Family, Club, and International Career

Oliver Skipp, one of the hottest prospects in the Premier League, is a midfielder playing for Tottenham Hotspur. Born in Welwyn Garden City, England Skipp honed his skills during his academy days and now is a starter for the team. This versatile player can play in a defensive role as well. He has also represented England at U18 and U21 stages.

Skipp is known for his composure and the leadership he brings into the Spurs midfield. He has been applauded by great managers such as Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte who believe that he is the future of the club.

This article delves into the key aspects of the English International talent’s life, exploring his early years, family background, net worth, career, and more.

Full Name Oliver William Skipp Age 23 Nationality British Birthplace Welwyn Garden City, Hertford, England Date of Birth 16 September 2000 Height 5 ft 9 inches (1.75 m) Star Sign Virgo Position Central Defensive Midfielder, Centre Back Clubs Tottenham Hotspur, Norwich City Net Worth £7,940,400

Oliver Skipp | Early Life and Family

Oliver William Skipp, who comes from Welwyn Garden City, was born on September 16, 2000, and spent his formative years in Hertford. At a very young age, Skipp became passionate about football and joined the local club, Bengeo Tigers FC. At the mere age of five, he embarked on his journey towards greatness by joining the Spurs academy.

Polishing his skills over the years and performing consistently for the Academy teams helped Skipp’s talent make his way into the U18 Spurs squad. During the 2016–17 season, Skipp played 23 times for the team, starting 20 of them. That same season, Skipp featured for the Spurs team in the UEFA Youth League. Skipp made history by becoming the only player to start eight straight games for the team in the UEFA Youth League during the 2017/18 season.

ENFIELD, ENGLAND – MARCH 13: Oliver Skipp of Tottenham Hotspur closes down Madi Queta of FC Porto during the UEFA Youth League group H match between Tottenham Hotspur and FC Porto at on March 13, 2018 in Enfield, United Kingdom. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Oliver Skipp grew up in a secure household. His mother is a homemaker, and his father is an excellent accountant, mathematician, and historian. Oliver’s parents also had two other children. Will Skipp and Charlotte Skipp—the Spurs player’s elder by two years. As of right now, Oliver Skipp’s parents’ names are unknown.

Oliver Skipp | Club Career

Tottenham Hotspur

In August 2018, Oliver Skipp joined the first team after signing a three-year contract with the club. Starting the season while playing for the Spurs B team, Skipp was quickly called up to the senior squad. On 31 October 2018, Oliver Skipp made his debut against West Ham United in the EFL Trophy, coming on as a substitute in the last quarter of the match.

He got his first minutes in the Premier League on December 6, 2018 against Southampton. Mauricio Pochettino gave Skipp his first start in the Premier League against Burnley on December 15, 2018. During his first season, Skipp was mostly regarded as a Substitute player who was to be introduced in the dying minutes of the game.

Oliver Skipp against West Ham (via Getty)

Oliver Skipp, who was only eighteen, made an astounding twelve appearances for a premier team. In November of the following season, he made his Champions League debut against Red Star Belgrade. Skipp made a total of 11 appearances for the Spurs team this season.

Norwich City

For the 2020–21 season, Skipp signed a loan with Norwich City in an attempt to play more regularly. He made easy work of the first team right away. Almost all of the team’s games began with Skipp in green and yellow. Across all competitions, he participated in 45 of the team’s 49 games. On February 24, 2021, he scored his first goal for the championship team against Birmingham. With his significant contribution, the team won the championship trophy and was promoted to the Premier League. Additionally, Skipp registered for the year’s championship team.

Return to Spurs

Following Antonio Conte’s arrival, Skipp became a regular member of the starting lineup. On Matchday 1, he made his debut of the new campaign against Manchester City. As Spurs went on to win the eagerly anticipated game, he received accolades and applause for his outstanding performance. He was the team’s first starter very quickly. He played for the Spurs in the UEFA Conference League as well. But when Skipp hurt himself against Southampton and had to miss the remainder of the campaign, it was a major blow.

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 26: Oliver Skipp of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 26, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

He returned to the team during the 2022–2023 season, making an incredible 23 appearances in league games. On February 26, 2023, Skipp scored his first goal for the Spurs against Chelsea. In the current season of 2023–24, he has been a starter for the Ange Postecoglou side. He has made a total of 17 appearances for the club in the Premier League.

Oliver Skipp | International Career

Oliver Skipp hasn’t yet made an appearance for the senior team, but he has participated in most of the tournaments for the England youth team. He competed for England at the U16 and U18 levels. Skipp received a call-up for the U21 UEFA European Qualifiers in September 2019. On October 11, 2019, Oliver Skipp made his debut for the U21 team in a friendly match against Slovenia.

Since then, Skipp has had the opportunity to represent the England U21 squad on 13 occasions. He was also selected to represent his team in the UEFA European Under-23 Championship, where he played in every match. Skipp played a crucial role in the championship run, which earned the admiration of the entire team. Oliver Skipp has established himself as a regular starter for the England U21 side.

Oliver Skipp | Record and Statistics

The 22-year-old Spurs Midfielder is currently a starter of the team. In such a short time, Skipp has won the Championship trophy with Norwich City in 2020/21 and also the European U21 Championship in 2023. Below are the stats of the talented player.

Team Matches Played Goals Assist Tottenham Hotspur U23 25 1 2 Tottenham Hotspur 102 1 2 Norwich City 47 1 2 England U21 24 – 1

Oliver Skipp | Net Worth

The 23-year-old defensive Midfielder happily signed a new five-year contract on 20 April 2022. Therefore, he will continue to play for the Spurs until June 2027. He happily signed the contract that granted him a generous weekly salary of £49,000 and an impressive yearly sum of £2,548,000 during his time with Spurs. According to the reports, Skipp’s net worth is £7,940,400.

✍️ We are delighted to announce that Oliver Skipp has signed a new contract with the Club that will run until 2027.



Congratulations, Skippy! 👏 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 20, 2022

Oliver Skipp | Sponsorships and Endorsements

The young English international has yet to sign any sponsorships with brands. Nevertheless, as a member of the Spurs, he frequently promotes Nike brands. Skipp frequently sports the Nike Tiempo Legend 10 boot during Premier League matches.

