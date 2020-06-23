Celtic star Odsonne Edouard would be a great fit at Arsenal, Tottenham reckons Kris Boyd

Former Rangers striker Kris Boyd has backed Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard to succeed in the Premier League, amid interest from Arsenal (h/t The Scottish Sun).

The 22-year-old has been a prime asset for Celtic since arriving from PSG three years ago. He has grown into one of the most prolific marksmen and has attracted interest from Premier League clubs and sport bets odds for the striker has grown three folds since his debut for the Glasgow club.

It has been a remarkable campaign for Odsonne Edouard (Getty Images)

Odsonne Edouard at Celtic: Five things you need to know…

Edouard joined Celtic from PSG initially on loan in 2017

The Bhoys signed him on a permanent basis for a club-record fee of £10m in 2018.

The French goalscorer has made 126 appearances so far, scoring 60 goals.

Edouard has won two Scottish Premiership titles with Celtic, along with other domestic honours.

The 22-year-old has been in prolific form in 2019/20, bagging 27 goals and 19 assists.

With Arsenal facing the prospect of losing captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer, Edouard is being lined up as a potential replacement for the 30-year-old

And, former Rangers ace Kris Boyd has backed the Frenchman to come good in the Premier League.

Writing his column for The Scottish Sun, Boyd claims that the Frenchman’s all-round ability would make him a fine addition at Arsenal or even their North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

“I honestly believe Edouard could go all the way. There’s no doubt he could walk into the Arsenal team — and their North London rivals Tottenham would also be a great fit for him.”

Boyd further adds that given how successfully Edouard had linked up with Leigh Griffiths at Celtic, he would form a dangerous strike partnership with Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane.

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard in action. (Getty Images)

The former Scotland international also insists that Celtic are under no pressure to sell their ace striker. But should his head turn due to the attention, like Moussa Dembele’s did a couple of years ago, then they will be powerless to stop him.

Edouard still has two years left on his current contract with Celtic. As far as a summer move is concerned, the ball lies in his court.