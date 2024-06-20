Do you know about Noni Madueke Profile? You’ve got to find out more about his wife, personal life, net worth, and family

Chukwunonso Tristan Madueke, commonly known as Noni Madueke, is an English professional soccer player. He serves as a winger and attacking midfielder for the Premier League club Chelsea. Madueke is recognized for his versatility, with notable attributes including pace, dribbling skills, and goal-scoring ability, establishing him as one of the most promising young talents in the league.

At an early age, Madueke left the United Kingdom after playing for Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur to enhance his skills in the Netherlands. Developing his abilities with a Dutch club during his youth, he prepared for the challenges of the Premier League. Last year, he returned to his hometown of London and joined the Blues.

Name Chukwunonso Tristan Madueke Age 22-year-old Nationality English Birth Place London, United Kingdom Date of Birth March 10, 2002 Height 1.82 m Star Sign Pisces Position Forward-Right winger Clubs PSV Eindhoven & Chelsea Net worth £2.6 million

Noni Madueke | Early Life and Family

Noni Madueke was born on March 10, 2002, in Barnet, located on the northern outskirts of London, England, to Nigerian parents. Soccer held a special place as a beloved sport in his upbringing. As his family was middle-income, they settled in Barnet.

Noni developed his passion for the game during his childhood. He started with his participation in Sunday leagues, where his skills captured the attention of scouts from Crystal Palace. Impressed by his abilities, they promptly offered him trials at the club.

At the age of 14, Noni joined the Spurs Academy to further develop his skills. His time at the Spurs Academy attracted the attention of other clubs, such as Manchester United and Chelsea, both interested in adding his talent to their academies.

Noni Madueke | Club Career

PSV Eindhoven

Following his time at Tottenham, where he served as the captain of their Under-18 team, he adopted a similar approach to Jadon Sancho and sought to further develop his skills abroad. He joined Dutch giant PSV Eindhoven on a three-year deal, rejecting an offer from Manchester United. Within two years of joining the Dutch team’s academy, he earned a spot in the first team in 2020.

PSV Eindhoven’s English forward Noni Madueke (C) and AS Monaco’s Brazilian defender Caio Henrique for the ball during the UEFA Europa League match between PSV Eindhoven and AS Monaco at Phillips Stadium in Eindhoven, Netherlands, on October 21, 2021 (Photo by OLAF KRAAK/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

Building on his impressive performance in the academy, he earned a place in the club’s first team and made his debut against MVV Maastricht in the 2019–20 season. In no time, he established himself as a key player for Eindhoven in the attack. Recognizing his talent, the club extended his contract until 2025 and assigned him jersey number 10.

In his first season, he won the Dutch Eredivisie Talent of the Season award for his contributions in helping the club secure the Dutch Cup and Super Cup triumphs. He emerged as one of Europe’s most sought-after attacking talents, drawing interest from major clubs. Noni made 80 appearances across all competitions for PSV Eindhoven, netting 20 goals and providing 14 assists.

Chelsea

In August 2023, Chelsea announced the signing of English talent from PSV Eindhoven on a seven-and-a-half-year deal for a transfer fee of €35 million. Reportedly, Noni rejected Manchester United to join the Blues, the club he supported as a child. He made his return to the Premier League at Stamford Bridge.

Noni Madueke made his Chelsea debut in their second league fixture of the season against Fulham. Subsequently, he scored his inaugural goal in a match against local rivals Arsenal, despite a 3-1 defeat in May 2023. In the ongoing season, he has made a total of 28 appearances for the Blues and has found the net 5 times.

Noni Madueke | International Career

Noni has been a consistent presence in the Three Lions’ youth setup, starting with his call-up to the Under-15 team and progressing through various age groups. His most recent stint was with the England Under-21 squad for the European Championships and qualifiers. During this period, he earned a total of 15 caps, scoring 3 goals and providing 2 assists.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 21: Noni Madueke of England walks out prior to the UEFA U21 Euro 2025 Qualifier match between England and Northern Ireland at Goodison Park on November 21, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Since 2021, Noni has not been included in the national team setup and is still awaiting a call-up to the senior national team under the current manager, Gareth Southgate. Owing to his dual Nigerian heritage, he holds dual citizenship and is also eligible to play for the Super Eagles as per FIFA rules, leaving the decision regarding his international future up to him.

Noni Madueke | Records and Statistics

Noni Madueke’s statistics, encompassing all his appearances and goal contributions for the teams he has played for so far, are presented in the table below:

Teams Matches Goals Assists PSV U19 28 11 12 PSV Eindhoven 80 20 14 Chelsea 31 05 1 England Youth team 20 06 0 England Under-21 team 18 04 0

Noni Madueke’s Net Worth

Noni Madueke’s estimated net worth is around £4 million, and he earns a weekly salary of £50k in his current contract. Additionally, he is under contract with the global sporting brand Adidas as a sponsored athlete.

