Nikola Vlašić is a Croatian professional football player who plays as an attacking midfielder for the Premier League club West Ham United and for the Croatia’s national team and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Nikola Vlašić is a product of the Hajduk Split academy and was promoted to the senior team of the club in 2017 and played there for 4 years before joining Everton. He joined the Premier League club West Ham United from the Russian club CSKA Moscow in 2021 and has been playing at a decent level.

He represented Croatia’s football team at the youth level before playing for the senior team in 2017. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.

Nikola Vlašić is a product of the Hajduk Split academy and was promoted to the senior team of the club in 2017 and played there for 4 years before joining Everton. (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

Nikola Vlašić Facts

Birth Place Split, Croatia Father’s Name Joško Vlašić Mother’s Name Venera Milin Star Sign Libra Net Worth 3.4 Million Pound Age 25 Birthday 4 October 1997 Nationality Croatian Position Attacking Midfielder Senior Clubs Hajduk Split, Everton, CSKA Moscow, West Ham United, Torino Achievements 1X PLAYER OF THE YEAR(CKSA Moscow) Wife Ana Children Noa Social Media Instagram

Nikola Vlašić Net worth and Salary

Nikola has been playing top-level football for a long time now. The net worth of Nikola Vlašić is estimated to be around 3.4 Million Pounds as of 2023. The market value of Alvaro is valued at 25 Million Pounds by Transfermarkt. The player earns a decent salary of €3.5m playing for the Hammers and is one of the senior players in the squad.

Nikola Vlašić Club Career

Vlašić started footballing at Omladinac Vranjic academy and was transferred to Hajduk Split at age 12. He made his debut for the first team in 2014 and became Hajduk’s youngest scorer in international competitions. In 2016, he was appointed as the vice-captain and captained the team several times that season.

Vlašić signed a 5-year contract with Everton in 2017 for £10 million, a Hajduk Split transfer record. He impressed Everton in the Europa League play-off round and scored on his debut in a 2-2 draw with Apollon Limassol.

The net worth of Nikola Vlašić is estimated to be around 3.4 Million Pounds as of 2023. (Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Vlašić signed a 5-year contract with CSKA Moscow on 19 June 2019 for an undisclosed fee after impressing on a loan from Everton. In the 2019-20 season, he scored 13 goals and 7 assists, helping CSKA finish 4th in the league. At the start of the 2020-21 season, he was named Russian Premier League, R.F.U, & Sport Express Footballer of the Year.

Vlašić joined West Ham United in Aug 2021 for an undisclosed fee (reported €30 million). He made his debut on Sep 11, 2021, in a draw with Southampton. He had his first goal contribution on Nov 25 2021, in a 2-0 win over Rapid Vienna.

He scored his debut goal for West Ham on Dec 28 2021, in a 4-1 win over Watford. He played 552 minutes in league games, with one assist and goal by the end of the season. On Aug 11, 2022, Vlašić joined Torino on loan with an option to buy.

Nikola Vlašić International Career

Vlašić debuted for Croatia’s U16 team at 14 years old and regularly played with older teams. He made his senior team debut in a friendly match against Mexico on 28 May 2017. On 18 Nov 2018, he assisted Andrej Kramarić in a UEFA Nations League match against England, in which Croatia lost 2-1. In UEFA Under-21 Euro 2019, Vlašić scored in games against Romania and England.

Nikola Vlasic of Croatia celebrates after the 2-1 win during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 3rd Place match between Croatia and Morocco.(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

In May 2021, Vlašić was selected for UEFA Euro 2020, scoring in a 3-1 win over Scotland. In Nov 2022, he was named in Dalić’s 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and scored in penalty shootouts against Japan and Brazil, helping Croatia reach the semi-final.

Nikola Vlašić’s Personal Life

Nikola Vlašić was born on 4 October 1997 in Split, Croatia. He was born to a family with a sporting background, his father Joško was a coach and his mother Venera was a former cross-country skier. His older brother Blanka is a world-champion high jumper. Vlašić’s father trained him in football from the age of four, viewing it as his “project”. The family hails from Dubrava and Delnice, with roots in Jezera.

Nikola Vlašić’s Wife – Ana

As per reports, Nikola Vlašić married Ana in a private ceremony in their hometown, Split. They prefer a low social media profile, but Ana can be seen supporting her husband at games. They are blessed with a baby boy who they named Noa later.

As per reports, Nikola Vlašić married Ana in a private ceremony in their hometown, Split. (Credits: @niksivlasic Instagram)

Nikola Vlašić has been seen endorsing Nike products on his social media. He has a deal with Nike’s outfitter company and as per the deal, he endorses the products of Nike and wears the company’s boots to every match he plays.

Nikola Vlašić Cars and Tattoos

Nikola has not been driving cars around the cities of Europe but might own some cool cars as he is one of the wealthiest people in the city. He has not inked his skin yet and looks like the player is not a fan of tattoos.

Read more:

FAQs about Nikola Vlašić