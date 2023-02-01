Nikola Vlašić is a Croatian professional football player who plays as an attacking midfielder for the Premier League club West Ham United and for the Croatia’s national team and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Nikola Vlašić is a product of the Hajduk Split academy and was promoted to the senior team of the club in 2017 and played there for 4 years before joining Everton. He joined the Premier League club West Ham United from the Russian club CSKA Moscow in 2021 and has been playing at a decent level.
He represented Croatia’s football team at the youth level before playing for the senior team in 2017. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.
Nikola Vlašić Facts
|Birth Place
|Split, Croatia
|Father’s Name
|Joško Vlašić
|Mother’s Name
|Venera Milin
|Star Sign
|Libra
|Net Worth
|3.4 Million Pound
|Age
|25
|Birthday
|4 October 1997
|Nationality
|Croatian
|Position
|Attacking Midfielder
|Senior Clubs
|Hajduk Split, Everton, CSKA Moscow, West Ham United, Torino
|Achievements
|1X PLAYER OF THE YEAR(CKSA Moscow)
|Wife
|Ana
|Children
|Noa
|Social Media
Nikola Vlašić Net worth and Salary
Nikola has been playing top-level football for a long time now. The net worth of Nikola Vlašić is estimated to be around 3.4 Million Pounds as of 2023. The market value of Alvaro is valued at 25 Million Pounds by Transfermarkt. The player earns a decent salary of €3.5m playing for the Hammers and is one of the senior players in the squad.
Nikola Vlašić Club Career
Vlašić started footballing at Omladinac Vranjic academy and was transferred to Hajduk Split at age 12. He made his debut for the first team in 2014 and became Hajduk’s youngest scorer in international competitions. In 2016, he was appointed as the vice-captain and captained the team several times that season.
Vlašić signed a 5-year contract with Everton in 2017 for £10 million, a Hajduk Split transfer record. He impressed Everton in the Europa League play-off round and scored on his debut in a 2-2 draw with Apollon Limassol.
Vlašić signed a 5-year contract with CSKA Moscow on 19 June 2019 for an undisclosed fee after impressing on a loan from Everton. In the 2019-20 season, he scored 13 goals and 7 assists, helping CSKA finish 4th in the league. At the start of the 2020-21 season, he was named Russian Premier League, R.F.U, & Sport Express Footballer of the Year.
Vlašić joined West Ham United in Aug 2021 for an undisclosed fee (reported €30 million). He made his debut on Sep 11, 2021, in a draw with Southampton. He had his first goal contribution on Nov 25 2021, in a 2-0 win over Rapid Vienna.
He scored his debut goal for West Ham on Dec 28 2021, in a 4-1 win over Watford. He played 552 minutes in league games, with one assist and goal by the end of the season. On Aug 11, 2022, Vlašić joined Torino on loan with an option to buy.
Nikola Vlašić International Career
Vlašić debuted for Croatia’s U16 team at 14 years old and regularly played with older teams. He made his senior team debut in a friendly match against Mexico on 28 May 2017. On 18 Nov 2018, he assisted Andrej Kramarić in a UEFA Nations League match against England, in which Croatia lost 2-1. In UEFA Under-21 Euro 2019, Vlašić scored in games against Romania and England.
In May 2021, Vlašić was selected for UEFA Euro 2020, scoring in a 3-1 win over Scotland. In Nov 2022, he was named in Dalić’s 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and scored in penalty shootouts against Japan and Brazil, helping Croatia reach the semi-final.
Nikola Vlašić’s Personal Life
Nikola Vlašić was born on 4 October 1997 in Split, Croatia. He was born to a family with a sporting background, his father Joško was a coach and his mother Venera was a former cross-country skier. His older brother Blanka is a world-champion high jumper. Vlašić’s father trained him in football from the age of four, viewing it as his “project”. The family hails from Dubrava and Delnice, with roots in Jezera.
Nikola Vlašić’s Wife – Ana
As per reports, Nikola Vlašić married Ana in a private ceremony in their hometown, Split. They prefer a low social media profile, but Ana can be seen supporting her husband at games. They are blessed with a baby boy who they named Noa later.
Nikola Vlašić Sponsors and Endorsements
Nikola Vlašić has been seen endorsing Nike products on his social media. He has a deal with Nike’s outfitter company and as per the deal, he endorses the products of Nike and wears the company’s boots to every match he plays.
Nikola Vlašić Cars and Tattoos
Nikola has not been driving cars around the cities of Europe but might own some cool cars as he is one of the wealthiest people in the city. He has not inked his skin yet and looks like the player is not a fan of tattoos.
FAQs about Nikola Vlašić
|What is the net worth of Nikola Vlašić?
|The net worth of Nikola Vlašić is 3.4 Million Pounds.
|How many clubs have Nikola Vlašić played for?
|Nikola Vlašić has played with five clubs at the senior level – Hajduk Split, Everton, CSKA Moscow, West Ham United, and Torino.
|How old is Nikola Vlašić?
|He is 25 years old.
|Nationality of Nikola Vlašić?
|He is Croatian.
|Has Nikola Vlašić ever won the Premier League?
|No, he has never won the Premier League.