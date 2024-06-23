Do you know about Nicolas Jackson Profile? You’ve got to find out more about his wife, personal life, net worth, and family

Nicolas Jackson is a highly promising young talent at Chelsea, a prestigious Premier League club with a remarkable legacy in the world of football. Jackson, born on June 20, 2001, is a forward for both Chelsea and the Senegal national team.

Although he has made only 23 appearances for his club, he has shown great potential for the future by scoring 8 goals and 2 assists in just those limited appearances. He has had a great journey from the town of Gambia to the English Premier League, which has inspired a lot of youth players in the nation of Senegal.

This article delves into the key aspects of the Senegalese player’s life, exploring his early years, family background, net worth, career, and more.

Full Name Nicolas Jackson Date of Birth and age 20 June 2001 (22 years) Birth Place Djibonker, Senegal Height 6 ft 2 in (1.87 M) Playing Positions Striker, Center Forward, Right Winger, Left Winger Star Sign Gemini Current team Chelsea Jersey Number 15

Nicolas Jackson | Early Life

Nicolas Jackson was born in the city of Djinbonker in the nation of Senegal and from an early age, he started to show his affection for the sport of football. He began playing football on the street alongside his brother and other children in the community. For him, there was no place other than a football field where he could truly express himself and play freely. He honed his skills while playing street football and quickly became a player who was ready to step into the world of professional football.

His career in pro football officially started when he joined a local team called ASC Tilene at a young age. He quickly became one of the best players on the squad and earned nicknames such as “Nico,” “The Lion,” and “The Senegalese Drogba” for his amazing talent. He quickly came under the radar of the scouts for the National Team and soon after that, he was signed by Casa Sports, the biggest team in Ziguinchor, Senegal, at the mere age of fifteen years.

Nicolas Jackson | Family

Nicolas Jackson, the young star of the Blues, was brought into this world by his parents Lynette and David Jackson. He is of dual ethnicity and also proudly identifies himself as a Senegalese-Gambian. He is not the only child of his parents and has an elder brother named Christian Valentim Dama. There has been no revelation of more family members as of now and as the younger child of his family, Jackson received a lot of love from both his parents.

Il est confirmé que le footballeur professionnel de Ziguinchor n'est pas le seul enfant de ses parents. D'après ce que nous avons recueilli, Nicolas Jackson, aux côtés de son frère aîné (Christian Valentim Dama), fait partie des enfants nés de son père et de sa jolie maman. pic.twitter.com/qNcin9f8b1 — 𝐋𝐄𝐆𝐀𝐂𝐘’🃏 (@Palvaaa_S) July 23, 2023

He spent most of his childhood playing football with his elder brother, some of the photos of him with his brother are available on his Instagram. His regular practice with him contributed to his early growth in the sport, which helped him hone his skills faster and pursue a professional career as a footballer.

Nicolas Jackson | Club Career

Villarreal

As the 2018–19 season was about to come to a close, Nicolas Jackson and his family were delighted with good news. Their younger son received an offer from a major European club to sign for them at the young age of eighteen. Villarreal knocked on the doors of the young Senegalese-Gambian to sign for the Juvenil A squad of the La Liga team. And just like many other Senegalese footballers before him, like Habib Diallo and Boulaye Dia, he agreed to sign with them.

VILLARREAL, SPAIN – MAY 24: Nicolas Jackson of Villarreal CF (L) celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal during the LaLiga Santander match between Villarreal CF and Cadiz CF at Estadio de la Ceramica on May 24, 2023 in Villarreal, Spain. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

However, it looked like the Andalusian Club did not realize the talent they had brought in. Like many other African players from the past who had traveled to Europe to play for European clubs, Jackson was relegated to play for the Academy. He had the hard task of making a name for himself and climbing up the ranks to make it to the main team.

Jackson took this challenge and worked hard to raise his status in the club and move forward, all in the hopes of making it to the main team. In just one season playing for the academy team, Jackson was promoted to the reserve team, Villarreal B in 2020. Soon after that promotion, the club decided it was time for the bird to leave the nest and gain some experience.

They loaned Nicolas to the Mirandes, a second-division team in Spain. However, his stint with Mirandes didn’t go as planned, as he had a terrible performance at the club. In 16 league appearances, he was just able to score one goal as he failed to make his mark in this great opportunity.

BARCELONA, SPAIN – OCTOBER 21: Nicolas Jackson of Mirandes competes for the ball competes for the ball with Lluis Lopez of RCD Espanyol during the La Liga Smartbank match between RCD Espanyol and Mirandes at RCDE Stadium on October 21, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images)

After returning to Villarreal after a disappointing journey with Mirandes, Jackson decided to work on his shortcomings and make himself a better player. He was placed on the reserve team and gladly accepted the decision of the club. From here, he rose to stardom and did not turn back at all.

In his stint with Villarreal B after coming back, he scored five goals and provided seven assists, which were crucial to the team’s promotion to the Segunda Division. Unai Emery saw Jackson’s potential after the amazing performance and called him up to the main team. He replaced Aranaut Danjuma and made his much-awaited debut in the 2021–22 season against Real Betis.

He scored his first goal as a member of the main team on August 13, 2022, scoring the opener in a 3-0 win against Real Valladolid. Soon after that performance, Jackson was promoted to the main team as a main player on the roster. Like many other footballers, Nicolas Jackson had dreamt of playing in the Premier League one day and his dream was inches away from materializing, but the Almighty had bigger plans for him.

Jackson scored his first goal in the top tier on 13 August 2022, netting the opener in a 3–0 away success over Real Valladolid via Getty Images

In January 2023, Premier League club AFC Bournemouth knocked on the door of Villarreal to sign Jackson for a staggering £20.3m. However, Jackson was unable to clear the medical due to a hamstring injury and had to pass on the opportunity and his dream of playing in the Premier League. He was listed as injured and rested. Jackson returned to action in March and displayed stellar performance on the ground, scoring nine goals between the months of April and May.

Chelsea

Jackson was presented with another opportunity to sign with a Premier League club, and this time it was one of the giants of the best league in the world. Chelsea came for him in June 2023 and signed him for eight years on an estimated £32 million deal. He made his debut for the Blues on August 13 against Liverpool in a match that ended in a draw. Jackson started his scoring career at Chelsea on August 25 against Luton Town at the renowned Stanford Bridge.

DEAL DONE✅ Chelsea have signed 22 year old Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal for €36M. The Forward had a €35M release clause, Chelsea have agreed a bit more but are paying with instalments. Long term contract at Stamford Bridge all signed💥📝 #chelsea #transfers #football… pic.twitter.com/qAUDzHR3Kv — Transfers (@Transfers) June 23, 2023

Since then, he has developed into a completely different player; something in him has changed as he has kept scoring goals and winning over the fans. He scored an impressive hat-trick against the Tottenham Hotspurs and even managed to score against Manchester City, widely regarded as one of the top teams in the world.

Really hope his absence is showing people how much Nicolas Jackson offers.



His hold-up, movement and goals improve our team and his return can’t come soon enough. pic.twitter.com/8VTEPkijoS — Tom Overend (@tovers98) January 26, 2024

Nicolas Jackson | International Career

Senegal had recognized the talent and abilities of Nicolas Jackson long before European football clubs had. The Senegalese-Gambian received his first callup to the national team in 2018, where he played for the U-20 Senegal national team. He had a great performance on the U-20 team, which earned him a call-up to the Men’s National Team in 2022.

He was selected for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which was held in Qatar, and made his official international debut in the opening match of Senegal’s competition against the Netherlands. Senegal ended up losing the game with a final score of 2-0, but it marked the debut of a future star of the nation. Jackson was also named to Senegal’s squad for the AFCON (Africa Cup of Nations) held at Ivory Coast in 2023.

Nicolas Jackson | Sponsors and Endorsements

The young Chelsea star has just started to make a name for himself and does not have any sponsors or endorsement deals as of now. But we are sure that with a talent of his caliber, it would not take much time for him to make a name for himself and sign a bunch of endorsement deals as he wins the hearts of fans and gets more popular.

Nicolas Jackson | Philanthropic Activities

Nicolas Jackson is only 22 years old, which is still a pretty young age. It is still very early for him to start philanthropic activities. He should just focus on building his career for now. But we highly believe that like many other Senegalese players, such as Sadio Mane, he will start giving back to the community once he attains the capacity to do so.

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 27: Nicolas Jackson of Chelsea celebrates after scoring their team’s second goal which is later disallowed for offside following a VAR review during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on December 27, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Nicolas Jackson | In Popular Culture

Nicolas Jackson is a Gen Z child and he is well-versed in pop culture. However, he hasn’t become a mainstream icon yet. Yes, he has gained a lot of cult following among the fans of the Blues and other football fans, but he is still far from having an impact on pop culture like the top footballers such as Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi. He is an active user of social media and has 976K followers on Instagram, which is a good number to start becoming a pop-culture icon in the future.

Nicolas Jackson | Records and Statistics

Nicolas Jackson has had a good record in his career up until now; the following table showcases his records and statistics.

Club Record

Clubs Appearances Goals Assists Mirandes 17 1 1 Villarreal B 27 7 8 Villarreal 47 13 6 Chelsea 23 8 2

International Record

National Team Appearances Goals Assists Senegal 10 2 0

Nicolas Jackson | Net Worth and Health

As Nicolas has just started in the big leagues as a player, his net worth is just $1 million, as per SportsDunia.com. His deal with Premier League club Chelsea was never publicized, but Transfermarket.com has placed a market value of €35.00 million over the 22-year-old striker.

As for his health, he suffered a hamstring injury back in early 2023 but has been fit ever since his return in March of the same year. Given his young age, it is highly unlikely that he would suffer major injuries for the time being if he kept working out.

Nicolas Jackson | Cars and Tattoos

Nicolas Jackson does not own any lavish cars he can flaunt as of now, nor does he has any visible tattoos on his body. He seems to be just focused on building himself up and bettering himself on the ground as much as he can and that is the right way to approach your career in the early stages.

FAQs