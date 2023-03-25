Nicholas Ioannou 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Nicholas Ioannou is Cypriot professional football player who plays as a left-back for the Serie B club Como and for the Cyprus national team and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Nicholas Ioannou is a professional footballer who was born on November 10, 1995, in Nicosia, Cyprus. He currently plays as a left-back for the Cyprus national team and Como, a team that plays in the Italian Second Division.

Nicholas Ioannou is a talented and experienced left-back who has played for several top clubs in Cyprus and England. He has also been a regular for the Cyprus national team and has helped his club teams win several titles. At just 27 years old, Ioannou has a bright future ahead of him and is sure to continue making a big impact in the world of football.

Nicholas Ioannou currently plays as a left-back for the Cyprus national team and Como, a team that plays in the Italian Second Division. (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

Nicholas Ioannou Facts

Birth Place Limassol, Cyprusguay Father’s Name Demetris Ioannou Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Scorpio Net Worth 4.6 Million Euros Age 27 Birthday 10 November 1995 Nationality Cypriot Position Defender Senior Clubs AEP Paphos, Aris, Como, Nottingham Forest, APOEL Achievements 5X Cyprian Champion Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Nicholas Ioannou Net Worth and Salary

Nicholas Ioannou is said to have a net worth of 4.6 million euros. The 27-year-old is just getting better at his art and if he continues on the same level, there is no doubt that Nichola’s net worth will increase exponentially. The player has a salary of €2.3M, and Nicholas loannou has a market value of €550k he has a contract with Como until 2025/06/29.

Nicholas Ioannou Club Career

Ioannou began his youth career at APOEL Nicosia, one of the biggest clubs in Cyprus. He spent several years in their academy before making his way up to the first team in 2013. However, he struggled to get regular game time and was sent on loan to Anagennisi Deryneia for the 2015/16 season, where he made 25 appearances and scored two goals.

After returning to APOEL, Ioannou finally established himself as a regular in the first team during the 2016/17 season, making 30 appearances and helping his team win the Cypriot First Division title. He also played in the UEFA Champions League, helping APOEL reach the round of 16.

In 2018, Ioannou signed for Nottingham Forest in the English Championship, where he spent two seasons. However, he struggled to get game time and only made four appearances in his first season. He spent the second half of the 2019/20 season on loan at Aris Thessaloniki in Greece, where he made 11 appearances.

In August 2020, Ioannou returned to Cyprus and signed for Omonia Nicosia. He quickly established himself as a regular in the first team and played a key role in helping his team win the Cypriot First Division title in his first season. Ioannou also played in the Europa League, where he helped Omonia reach the round of 32. He was loaned out to Como in July 2021 for a season with an option of a permanent deal after the loan. He joined the club on a 3-year deal in July 2022.

Nicholas Ioannou International Career

Ioannou has also been a regular for the Cyprus national team since making his debut in 2016. He has made 29 appearances for his country and has scored two goals. Ioannou is known for his strong defensive abilities, as well as his ability to get forward and contribute in attack. He is also a good set-piece taker and has scored several goals from free kicks and corners throughout his career.

Nicholas Ioannou is said to have a net worth of 4.6 million euros.(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Nicholas Ioannou Family

Nicholas Ioannou’s mother’s name is unknown. Nicholas Ioannou was born on 10 November 1995 in Limassol, Cyprusguay to Cypriote parents his father’s name is Demetris Ioannou he is a former Cypriot international captain. His elder brother is Michael Ioannou, who is a Cypriot youth international. He attended St George’s RC High School in Walkden, Greater Manchester, during his time at the Manchester United academy.

Nicholas Ioannou Girlfriend

Nicholas Ioannou has not been spotted with any girl nor has he posted any pictures with any girl on social media, he is an extremely talented and gifted football player so he spends most of his time on the field practising because of his commitment and dedication to his sport he did not find much time for dating, it is also possible that he prefers keeping his dating life private

Nicholas Ioannou is currently single and not dating anyone. (Credits: @nick_i44 Instagram)

Nicholas Ioannou Cars

Nicholas Ioannou has not been spotted driving around in any car. It’s still unknown the exact car the 27-year-old owns, but due to his success and financial position it is obvious that he does have a good selection of cars

Nicholas Ioannou Tattoos

Unlike most footballers, Nicholas Ioannou does not seem to have any tattoos that we know of at least for the time being. It remains to be seen if he inks his body in the near future.

