N’Golo Kante – His remarkable rise from an unheralded talent to a football icon is the focal point of this article and within these pages, we delve into five captivating aspects of his life, exploring his extraordinary background, his childhood, pivotal career choices, philanthropic endeavors, memorable achievements, and the challenges and triumphs that have shaped his remarkable journey to success.

N’Golo Kante, born on March 29, 1991, is a revered French defensive midfielder, known for his tireless work rate and defensive prowess. He made his professional debut with Boulogne in 2012 and later joined Caen, helping them secure promotion to Ligue 1. His standout performances earned him a move to Leicester City in 2015, where he played a pivotal role in their historic Premier League title win.

In 2016, he joined Chelsea and clinched another league title. Individually, he has received numerous accolades, including Premier League Player of the Season. Kante has excelled on the international stage as well, winning the 2018 FIFA World Cup with France. As of 2023, he continues his career with Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad, with a net worth of 23 Million euros.

N’Golo Kante Childhood and Early Life:

N’Golo Kante, born on March 29, 1991, in Paris, France, hailed from humble beginnings. His parents migrated from Mali in 1980. Kante, the eldest of four siblings, faced early responsibility when his father passed away during his childhood, leaving his mother to raise the family single-handedly.

N’Golo Kante Rise to Fame:

N’Golo Kante, born in Paris to Malian parents, began his football journey at JS Suresnes, where his small stature and unselfish style of play initially kept him under the radar of big clubs. Rejected from Clairefontaine’s academy, he joined Boulogne’s reserve team and made his professional debut in May 2012.

Top 5 Interesting Facts About N’Golo Kante:

1. Used to pick up rubbish

N’Golo Kante, born to Malian parents in Paris, experienced a modest upbringing. As a child, he assisted his father in collecting rubbish in the suburbs, displaying a strong work ethic from a young age. This dedication and diligence would become defining traits of his successful football career.

2. He did not have it easy

N’Golo Kante’s football journey began with JS Suresnes in Paris before joining Boulogne at 19. His debut in Ligue 2 came in 2012, followed by a breakthrough in the third tier the next season. He then spent two years at Caen, aiding their promotion and survival in Ligue 1. Kante joined Leicester City in 2015, impressing with his humility and close relationship with his former coach, Pierre Ville. Ville described him as always willing, humble, and quick to grasp instructions.

3. He wanted to run to training

When N’Golo Kante joined Leicester City, he opted for a second-hand Mini Cooper but initially didn’t see the need for a car, accustomed to running to training every day. He had to be convinced that it wasn’t the norm in the Premier League. Previously, he traveled to training in France on a push scooter with a backpack.

4. He kept his Mini Cooper

N’Golo Kante, upon joining Chelsea from Leicester City, experienced a significant wage increase but chose not to upgrade his car. After a car crash en route to a match against Arsenal in January 2018, he drove the damaged car to training two days later, with makeshift repairs using gaffer tape, showcasing his down-to-earth nature and focus on the game.

5. He refuses to dodge tax

In November 2018, N’Golo Kante signed a five-year contract with Chelsea worth £300,000 per week. Notably, he opted to pay his full share of tax instead of utilizing an offshore company, unlike many other players. His integrity and honesty were praised by France teammate Blaise Matuidi, who described Kante as “perfect” and not one to cheat, except perhaps when playing cards.

