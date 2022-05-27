NFL vs EPL: Comparing Major EPL Teams To NFL Franchises

The NFL and EPL are two of the biggest sports leagues in the world and share a lot of similarities. Both leagues are the most popular sports leagues in their respective continents and have huge followings across the globe.

Also, football and soccer are two of the most popular sports to bet on therefore sports odds for both the NFL and EPL are usually in high demand. And while Brits and Americans love to argue which is “real football” between the two, it is no secret that both sports are loved and followed by many.

That begs the question: how do NFL franchises compare to EPL teams? In this article, we will be tying some EPL clubs to their NFL equivalent. Our comparison will be based on each of the club’s overall history and/or recent performances.

Arsenal – Dallas Cowboys/Miami Dolphins

Arsenal is easily the Dallas Cowboys of the Premier League. Both clubs are the most successful in their league but their glory days are far behind them.

The Cowboys are 5× Super Bowl Champions and were the team to beat in the early 90s. But they haven’t made it to the Conference Championship game since then let alone feature in a Super Bowl.

The same can be said about the Gunners, a club that was dominant in the early to mid-2000s and boasted some of the brightest talents the soccer world has ever seen. Fast forward to today and Arsenal are yet to feature in a Champions League game since 2016.

The fact that both teams are owned by American Billionaires further makes this even more interesting. Not to mention that the Cowboys and Gunners have arguably the most loyal fans in all of the sports.

We can also make a case for Arsenal’s semblance to the Miami Dolphins since both clubs achieved feats in their respective leagues that no other team can surpass-a perfect, unbeaten season. The Gunners achieved the Invincible during the 2003-04 Premier League season while the Dolphins did it in 1972. But there have been shortcomings after shortcomings ever since then for both clubs.

Aston Villa – San Francisco 49ers

Talk about teams that were a powerhouse in the 70s and 80s but “meh” now, Aston Villa and San Francisco fit each other well.

Tell the most ardent soccer fan that Aston Villa were once Champions league winners (in 1981) and their reaction will tell the full story. The same can goes for the 49ers who haven’t won the Super Bowl since 1994.

Chelsea – Baltimore Ravens

Based on this season alone, Chelsea is the Baltimore Ravens of the EPL. The Blues boast some of the finest offensive talents in the EPL in players like Kai Havertz and Romelu Lukaku and so do the Ravens who currently have Lamar Jackson, one of the highest rated Quarterbacks in the NFL, on their roster.

Both teams also compare in defensive strengths making them one of the best teams in their respective leagues.

Crystal Palace – New York Giants

New York and London are two of the most prestigious cities in the world. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said about this South London soccer club and the team that has so far not lived up to its name since their Super Bowl XLVI run. Currently, both teams are ‘pap’ and we’ll simply leave it at that.

Leeds United – Buffalo Bills

Let’s talk about how Leeds United went from being a good club back in the day to becoming almost extinct throughout the 21st Century. Sounds like a familiar NFL team, right? Yes, Leeds United are easily the Buffalo Bills of the EPL.

Their fans also compare. Both fanbases seem to have a thing or two for rowdiness.

Leicester City – Seattle Seahawks

Leicester City shocked the world in 2016 when they clinched their first Premier League title. Just two years prior, the Seattle Seahawks also won its first and only Super Bowl to date after defeating the highly favoured Denver Broncos 43-8.

Leicester City has made at least one quarterfinal appearance since winning the league, most notably doing so in the Champions league in 2017. Likewise, the Seahawks have made the playoffs six times in the last eight years since their Super Bowl win

Manchester City – LA Rams

Both teams have arguably the best coach in their respective sports in Sean McVay and Pep Guardiola. Plus, LA and City are two of the most prosperous clubs in the world right now and appear to have grown considerably after switching ownership.

The LA Rams are the reigning Super Bowl Champions and Manchester City are just one win away from winning the EPL so it will be interesting to see how that turns out.

Manchester United – New England Patriots

Both teams once boasted the best and most dominant players in their league; Tom Brady and Cristiano Ronaldo. It’s been a completely different story since both players departed the club.

Both teams suck at the moment, and although 37-year-old CR7 is back at old Trafford, he is almost a shadow of his former self which is quite understandable.

Summary

The EPL 2021-22 season is winding up. Manchester City will look to retain their title as Premier League Champions while Liverpool has its eyes set on two more trophies in what has already been a successful season. The Reds are the only team in Europe to play in every game possible this season and will hope to become the first English team to win all titles in a season.

It’s a completely different story in America. The 2021-22 NFL season already concluded with the Super Bowl earlier in the year as the Los Angeles Rams became the first team to win three league championships while representing three different cities. NFL fans now have their eyes set on the next season and most teams have been busy all through the offseason.