Brazilian superstar Neymar is currently undergoing quarantine at a luxury villa

PSG winger Neymar is currently in confinement away from the clutches of the pandemic coronavirus.

The Brazilian superstar chose to return to his native country Brazil with all Ligue One matches suspended at least till April 15th.

PSG winger Neymar during a League One encounter. (Image credit: AFP)

With virus fear gripping the nation, Neymar opted to return to his home country rather than stay back at his residence in Bougival, in the Parisian suburbs.

He is currently undergoing mandatory quarantine and is residing in his luxurious villa in Mangaratiba, a seaside resort located two hours from Rio de Janeiro.

Neymar’s luxurious villa at Mangaratiba where he is currently undergoing quarantine. (Pinterest)

The former Barcelona man is not short of comfort as his villa includes six suites, two pools, jacuzzi, spa, tennis court, and even a helipad. It also hosts a well-equipped gym and a wine cellar.

Superb season

The 28-year-old is enjoying one of his best-ever seasons in France, having already scored 13 goals from 15 league matches. On top of that, The Brazilian has also chipped in with six assists.

Neymar celebrates after scoring a goal for PSG. (Getty Images)

He has racked up 18 goals and 10 assists from an overall 21 games across all competitions. The winger is second and just five goals short of PSG’s top goal-scorer in the league this season – Kylian Mbappe, who has 18 to his name.

He has also been crucial to his side’s good form in the league this season that has seen them emerge table toppers with 68 points from 27 matches. They are currently 12 points ahead of second-placed Marseille and are having a good run in the Champions League too.

PSG attackers Neymar and Kylian Mbappe sharing a snack during one of their league encounters. (YouTube)

The Parisians advanced into the quarterfinals of the competition knocking out Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund 3-2 on aggregate. Once again, Neymar was at the forefront of things for PSG scoring one goal each in both the legs.