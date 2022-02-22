Neymar Jr Ex Girlfriend Carolina Dantas Wiki 2022- Age, Net Worth, Kids, Family and more

Who Is Carolina Dantas? Meet The Ex Girlfriend Of Neymar Jr

Carolina Dantas is famous for being the ex-girlfriend of Brazilian football star Neymar Jr. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Carolina is the ex-girlfriend of Neymar. There was a time when the duo enjoyed their relationship to the full extent. Neymar’s presence in Carolina’s life boosted her social media reach and fanbase, which over time turned into her profession. Neymar is one of the most famous celebrities on the planet. The Brazilian star is known for his amazing skills on the ball and people just enjoy watching him play. He has already made a big impact on the game.

However many people don’t know that not only in his professional life, the Brazilian striker is also very active in his love life. Today we are only focusing on Carolina Dantas, with whom Neymar has a child. The duo stayed together for a considerable amount of time.

However, fans are still unsure how they broke up. So, today we are going to reveal everything there is to know about the love story of Neymar with his ex-girlfriend. Without further ado let’s get started.

Carolina Dantas Facts & Wiki

Birthday October 21st, 1993 Place of Birth São Paulo, Brazil Nationality Brazilian Residency São Paulo, Brazil Ex-Partner Neymar Jr. Job Digital creator Instagram @candantas Height 1.60 m (5 ft 3 in) Weight 55 kg (121 lbs) Tattoos Yes Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Brown Eye Colour Green Net Worth (approx.) $8 Million

Carolina Dantas Childhood and Family

Carolina was born on October 21st, 1993. She likes to keep her private information away from the public eye. She hasn’t disclosed the name of her father and mother and what jobs they do. We don’t have any information regarding her siblings. Tracking the childhood and family details of the beautiful Brazilian lady has become quite challenging. However, we continuously investigate the matter and update the article if we find new data. So stay tuned to know more about the beautiful ex-girlfriend of Neymar Jr.

Carolina is Brazilian. (Credit: Instagram)

Carolina Dantas Education

Carolina completed her high school education in São Paulo, Brazil. She hasn’t shared much about her educational journey. She went to the Colegio Adventista de Santos college and graduated in 2011. We are still trying to find her major. She was an ambitious student from an early age. Even though she didn’t like some subjects, she did her best to excel in the exams.

Carolina Dantas career

Carolina started her career in the fashion industry and co-founded a clothing line. She gained marketing and business experience from the venture that helped her later in life.

Carolina is a social media star. She currently has 2.7m followers on her Instagram that love the content on her page. She has worked with several big brands to promote their products. After her relationship with Neymar came into the public eye, she got immense fame, and it gave massive growth in her professional life.

She started getting offers for films and TV shows, and her life completely changed. Nowadays, she keeps herself busy creating digital content. She shares much optimistic content on her page, and her fans love watching what she is up to.

She also has a YouTube channel. She mostly posts music videos on the channel. We believe she is working with professional artists and has appeared in several song videos.

Carolina is a digital content creator and social media star. (Credit: Instagram)

Carolina Dantas Net Worth

Carolina’s net worth is currently unknown. We believe she has accumulated a large sum from her social media career. However, as we are unsure about her wages, we couldn’t calculate the exact amount of her net worth. She enjoys a luxurious lifestyle and travels a lot of places. Her earnings must be significant.

Carolina Dantas and Neymar Jr.’s relationship

Due to the lack of information, we currently don’t know when Neymar Jr. met with his girlfriend. However, we believe the duo met each other in Brazil. At first, the Brazilian beauty was hesitant to start a relationship with such a massive star. However, as time passed, she became more and more comfortable with the stardom.

They began their love story by sharing numbers. Eventually, they started dating. The duo fell in love and looked like complete love birds at that time. Their bonding matured as time passed. But, they couldn’t survive the test of time, even after the birth of their son.

They had difficulties communicating with each other and decided to end the relationship. However, the duo has remained friends until now. The child stays with her mother. But Neymar visits him whenever he gets time.

Neymar and Carolina met in Brazil. (Picture was taken from golofootball.blogspot.com)

Carolina Dantas and Neymar Jr. Children

On August 13th, 2011, Carolina gave birth to Neymar’s first son, Davi. Even though they separated, Neymar meets with his child whenever he feels like it. The father and son maintain a healthy relationship and often spend time together. Carolina sometimes posts pictures of their beautiful moments on her Instagram page.

Neymar Jr with his ex-girlfriend and son. (Credit: Instagram)

Carolina Dantas current family

In 2017, after getting separated from Neymar, Carolina started dating Vinicius Martinez. They tied the knot in 2019 and remain inseparable. The duo has welcomed one child. We believe Vinicius has a healthy relationship with Neymar’s son Davi. Neymar’s sister organized their wedding. The Brazilian forward also stayed in touch with Carolina and her child despite their separation.

Carolina Dantas Social media

Carolina has a large follower base on Instagram. She shares positive content regularly that her audience loves. She likes travelling and spending time with her family. She also has posted a photo with her ex-boyfriend Neymar recently which shows that they still remain in touch.

FAQs about Carolina Dantas

When did Carolina Dantas and Neymar Jr. get married? The duo is separated. What is Carolina Dantas doing now? She is a social media star. How old is Carolina Dantas? She is 29 years old. Nationality of Carolina Dantas? She is Brazilian. What is Carolina Dantas’ net worth? Her net worth is unknown.

