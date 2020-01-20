In the match between Paris Saint-Germain and Lorient in the French Cup, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe were caught eating on the bench.

Thomas Tuchel’s side faced Ligue 2 leaders in the French Cup’s round of 32. While Neymar and Mbappe were hoping to feature in the game, the manager took the opportunity to rest his star players.

Neymar and Mbappe were caught eating during the match (YouTube)

However, the former Borussia Dortmund boss still fielded a strong side, with Mauro Icardi and Angel di Maria leading the line. A rare start for Pablo Sarabia was given and he went to score the only goal of the game.

The Parisians dominated the game while their opponents failed to test goalkeeper Sergio Rico, who started ahead of first-choice Keylor Navas. The scores were level and Tuchel must have been considering brining on his world-class players.

Finally, the breakthrough came in the 80th minute. A goal from Sarabia was enough to send the Ligue 1 leaders through to the next round. A Thiago Silva cross from the right flank saw the former Sevilla man latch on to it as he headed it into the bottom corner.

However, an interesting moment in the game came from the Neymar and Mbappe, who were left on the bench. The duo, known to be hungry for goals on the pitch, seemed to be in a jovial mood and were satisfying their hunger off the bench as they were caught having a snack during the game.

Neymar and Mbappe Involved In another News

Prior to the game, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe was seen posing for a picture with different numbers on their jersey. As we know, Mbappe is PSG’s No. 7 and Neymar dons the No. 10 jersey.

But according to the French Cup rule, only the starting XI can sport numbers between 1-11 and eventually, both of them had been allocated different numbers – 14 and 12 respectively.

The French champions face Reims on Wednesday in the semi-finals of the French League Cup and a win would set them up in a final with either Lyon or Lille.

