New Zealand vs. United States: Paris Olympics Match Preview, Team News, Predictions and More

New Zealand will take on the reeling United States of America in Matchday 2 of the Paris Olympics 2024. The match will take place at the Stade Velodrome at 7 PM France local time.

New Zealand are coming off a rather close win over Guinea at Allianz Riviera. Having taken the lead through Matthew Garbett in the 25th minute, they were heading towards a win. However, Guinea came back strong with Amadou Diawara scoring in the 72nd minute, making it 1-1. But, just four minutes later, the in-form Ben Waine netted for New Zealand to make it 2-1. And they eventually held on, with Guinea giving it their all to draw level. With one more win now, the team from Oceania might qualify for the quarterfinals, and they will be looking to do exactly that.

The United States, meanwhile, are coming off a thrashing at the hands of France. Led by veteran Alexandre Lacazette, France took the lead in the 61st minute through the Lyon striker. Michael Olise doubled the lead in 8 minutes’ time before Loic Bade sealed the deal in the 85th minute. Putting this behind, USA will look to get back to winning ways, at least to stay alive in the tournament.

Team News and Predicted XI

New Zealand

There are not many changes that are expected for New Zealand. In fact they might stay with the same lineup as their last match against Guinea.

Predicted XI: Paulsen; Bindon, Surman, Boxall, Sutton; Bell, Garbett; Bayliss, Singh, Herdman; Waine

United States

Nathan Harriel (via MLS)

The same stays for United States. They will probably be going with the same lineup despite their hammering at the hands of France.

Predicted XI: Schulte; Harriel, Zimmerman, Robinson, Tolkin; Busio, Tessmann, Mihailovic; Paredes, McGuire, Aaronson

Match Deciding Duel

Ben Waine vs. Nathan Harriel

Ben Waine has been in a rich vein of form. He scored the winner against Guinea as well. Should he continue the same form, it might spell trouble for the North American nation. On the other hand, Nathan Harriel has been superb as a full back. His drifting in and darting runs caused trouble to France in match dominated by the European team. Hence, this might be an interesting battle.

New Zealand vs. United States Odds

New Zealand: +625

United States: -270

Prediction

New Zealand 0-1 United States

Despite coming off a loss against France, the United States might just nick this one. Expect them to keep a clean sheet against New Zealand, in this low-scoring encounter.