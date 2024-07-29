New Zealand vs. France: Paris Olympics Match Preview, Team News, Predictions and More

Group A fixture of the Paris Olympics will see New Zealand go up against the marauding France led by Alexandre Lacazette. The match will take place at the Stade Velodrome on the 30th of July at 7 pm French local time.

New Zealand after winning their first Group A match against Guinea in a close encounter, found themselves hammered by the United States. Djordje Mihailovic scored the opener for the US before Walker Zimmerman doubled the lead. Gianluca Busio made it 3-0, and finally Paxten Aaronson made it 4 for the US. However, a Jesse Randall goal pulled one back as a consolation for the Oceanian team, in the 78th minute.

France, meanwhile, have been enjoying their home advantage, and have been unbeaten so far. Although they rammed the United States in the opening game, Guinea gave them a very tough time in the second. However, a Kiliann Sildillia goal in the later stages of the second half saw France through against the African nation.

Team News and Predicted XI

New Zealand

New Zealand are considered to have one of the healthiest squads at the Paris Olympics 2024. With a variety of options available, coach Darren Bazeley will have interesting but useful conundrums during his selection.

Predicted XI: Paulsen; Bindon, Surman, Boxall, Sutton; Bell, Garbett, Singh; Randall, Bayliss, Waine

France

Alexandre Lacazette (via New York Times)

France too are quite a healthy squad. With not many injuries and attackers Michael Olise and the experienced Alexandre Lacazette in form, they will be difficult to be upstaged.

Predicted XI: Restes; Sildillia, Bade, Lukeba, Truffert; Millot, Kone, Chotard; Olise, Mateta, Lacazette

Match Deciding Duel

Jesse Randall vs. Alexandre Lacazette will be an interesting battle up front in New Zealand vs. France

Jesse Randall vs. Alexandre Lacazette

Although Jesse Randall hasn’t been as clinical as the French attack, his blitz in New Zealand’s loss against the USA makes him a threat. The youngster was the one who gave New Zealand the consolation, in an otherwise lackluster performance from the Oceanian team. For France, Alexandre Lacazette and Michael Olise have been simply brilliant. Lacazette, with his immaculate experience can surely turn a game on its head.

New Zealand vs. France Odds

New Zealand: 6.25

France: 1.48

Prediction

New Zealand 0-3 France

We can once again expect a hammering/rout from France. Given New Zealand’s defensive flaws and France’s attacking prowess at the tournament, it wouldn’t be a surprise if this is the scoreline. A clean sheet for France!