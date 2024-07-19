Cincinnati will be eyeing the top spot when they take on the New York Red Bulls in MLS on Saturday night

New York Red Bulls will be eager to secure their first victory in five matches as they host FC Cincinnati at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday. The Red Bulls have endured a string of four consecutive draws, the latest being a 2-2 stalemate against CF Montreal on Thursday. Sandro Schwarz’s men initially led twice, thanks to Wikelman Carmona’s strike and a Mathieu Choiniere own goal, but were pegged back on both occasions by Josef Martinez.

The Red Bulls are currently fourth in the Eastern Conference, a significant 12 points behind division leaders Inter Miami. Despite their struggles, they remain unbeaten at home since the start of the year, making them a formidable opponent on their home turf.

The last four encounters between these two teams have been evenly matched, with two wins apiece. The Red Bulls will hope to capitalize on their strong home form to tilt the balance in their favour.

FC Cincinnati travel to New Jersey aiming to avoid a third consecutive MLS defeat. They narrowly lost 1-0 to Chicago Fire at the TQL Stadium on Thursday, despite dominating large spells of the match. Brian Gutierrez’s 69th-minute strike proved to be the difference.

Pat Noonan’s side sits comfortably in second place in the Eastern Conference with 48 points from 24 matches, 10 points ahead of the Red Bulls. Cincinnati has shown resilience on the road, winning seven consecutive away games leading up to this clash. A win on the night will see them take over the top spot in the Easter Conference should the Chicago Fire surprise Inter Miami.

Team News and Tactics

New York Red Bulls

The run of four straight draws have seen the NY Red Bulls fall away from the top. They now go into this must-win tie without several key players available.

Roald Mitchell and Serge Ngoma remain sidelined as they continue to recover from knee injuries. Additionally, Peter Stroud and Emil Forsberg are out with ankle and foot injuries, respectively. To compound their woes, Sean Nealis will miss this match due to suspension.

Sandro Schwarz is expected to retain the 4-4-2 formation with Carlos Coronel in goal. He will be protected by the back four of Dylan Nealis, Andrés Reyes, Noah Eile and Kyle Duncan.

Ronald Donkor and Daniel Edelman should form the central midfield pairing with Cameron Harper and Wikelman Carmona providing the width on the flanks. Dante Vanzeir and Lewis Morgan should lead the line.

Predicted Playing XI (4-4-2): Coronel; Nealis, Reyes, Eile, Duncan; Harper, Donkor, Edelman, Carmona; Morgan, Vanzeir

FC Cincinnati

Cincinnati face their own set of challenges ahead of the match. Goalkeeper Alex Kann remains unavailable due to a hip problem, while midfielder Malik Pinto is set to miss his ninth straight game with an ankle injury.

Star attacker Luciano Acosta’s participation is questionable after missing the defeat to Chicago Fire with a foot injury. Additionally, Alvas Powell and DeAndre Yedlin are suspended following incidents in their last match.

The visitors are expected to line up in a 3-4-3 formation with Roman Celentano in goal. The trio of Bret Halsey, Kipp Keller and Ian Murphy will provide the numbers in defence, with Luca Orellano and Yamil Asad providing the width on the flanks.

Obinna Nwobodo and Pavel Bucha should form the central midfield pairing, freeing up Corey Baird and Gerardo Valenzuela to support Yuya Kubo upfront.

Predicted Playing XI (3-4-3): Celentano; Halsey, Keller, Murphy; Orellano, Bucha, Nwobodo, Asad; Baird, Valenzuela, Kubo

Where to Watch

Key Stats

A draw on the night will see the NY Red Bulls settle for a stalemate for the fifth game in a row.

Both clubs have conceded 30 goals in MLS this season, an average of 1.20 per match.

Cincinnati have scored 42 goals in MLS this season, a tally bettered only by Inter Miami and Columbus Crew in the Eastern Conference.

A win on the night will see Cincinnati extend their winning streak away from home to eight games while handing New York their first home loss of the year.

Match Odds

New York Red Bulls: 2.10 (Favourites)

FC Cincinnati: 3.30

Match Deciding Duel

Dante Vanzier (New York Red Bulls) vs Ian Murphy (FC Cincinnati)

With just two goals in his last 17 MLS games, Vanzier is under pressure to end his side’s four-game run of draws on the night. Ian Murphy will hold the fort at the back of the Cincinnati and will be in charge of keeping the left flank quiet.

Given Vanzier’s poor return, he could be looked down on as a lesser threat, giving him an impetus to catch Cincinnati off guard. The 26-year-old has the ability to also function as a playmaker, having set up four assists in a single game against Inter Miami earlier this season. Neither Cincinnati nor New York are known for their defensive prowess and are certainly there for the taking should the opportunity arise.

Prediction

New York Red Bulls 2-2 FC Cincinnati

Both sides are expected to put on a goal fest given their deficiencies at the back. The game is likely to be an exciting one with both sides likely to settle for a share of the spoils.