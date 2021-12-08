Natalia Loewe: Alisson wife, net worth, career, kids, and family

Natalia Loewe is a successful paediatrician known as the wife of Liverpool Goalkeeper Alisson.
Loewe comes from Italy, and she is known for being the long time partner of UEFA Champions League winner and the recipient of the inaugural Yashin Trophy, Alisson Becker of Liverpool.
Natalia Loewe Facts
|Birth Place
|Italy
|Father’s Name
|NA
|Mother’s Name
|NA
|Star Sign
|Capricorn
|Net Worth (2021)
|$8 million
|Salary (2021)
|$ 180000
|Age
|31
|Date of Birth
|28 December 1990
|University
|Catholic University of Pelotas
|Nationality
|Italian
|Spouse
|Alisson Becker
|Children
|3 children
|Social Media
|Instagram, Twitter
Natalia Loewe and Alisson Becker Families
Natalia was born on December 28 1990, in Italy. Nothing much information has been disclosed about her parents.
Alisson was born on October 2 1992 in Novo Hamburgo, Brazil to mother Magali Lino de Souza Becker and his father Jos Agostinho. He also has an older sibling Muriel Gustavo.
Natalia Loewe husband Alisson Becker
Alisson began his career at Internacional, where he made over 100 appearances and won the Campeonato Gaucho. In 2016, Allison was transferred for 8 million dollars to Roma. In July 2018, Alisson signed for Liverpool for a record fee of $74 million for a goalkeeper. In the very first season, he went on to win the Premier League Golden Glove.
He was an integral part of the Liverpool team, which won the 2019-20 Premier League and ended the team’s drought of 30 years. In addition, Alisson became the first goalkeeper to score a match-winner in a Premier League fixture.
Alisson represented Brazil, made his international debut in 2015, and won the 2019 Copa America, in which he was named as the best goalkeeper.
Natalia Loewe and Alisson Becker Kids
Natalia and Becker started dating in 2012 and have been together ever since, and at that time, Nataliya was studying for medical. They finally tied the knot in 2015 in a private ceremony with only closed family and friends.
They welcomed their first child named Helena in April 2017 and Matteo’s son on June 14 2019. The couple welcomed their third child on May 11, 2021.
Natalia Loewe Profession, Career, Net Worth
Natalia is excellent in studies and a trained physician. She studied at the Catholic University of Pelotas and later worked in UBS as a paediatrician.
She is very active on social media, with 279k followers on Instagram and over 12 k followers on Twitter. Natalia has a net worth of $8 million.
FAQs about Natalia Loewe
|When did Natalia and Alisson get married?
|They got married in 2015.
|What is Natalia doing now?
|She is a trained paediatrician
|How old is Natalia Loewe?
|Natalia is 31 years old.
|Nationality of Natalia Loewe?
|Natalia Loewe is Brazilian
|What is Natalia’s net worth?
|She has a net worth of $8 million.
