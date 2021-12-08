Natalia Loewe: Alisson wife, net worth, career, kids, and family

Natalia Loewe is a successful paediatrician known as the wife of Liverpool Goalkeeper Alisson.

Loewe comes from Italy, and she is known for being the long time partner of UEFA Champions League winner and the recipient of the inaugural Yashin Trophy, Alisson Becker of Liverpool.

Natalia Loewe Facts

Natalia Loewe and Alisson Becker Families

Natalia was born on December 28 1990, in Italy. Nothing much information has been disclosed about her parents.

Alisson with his wife Natalia (Instagram)

Alisson was born on October 2 1992 in Novo Hamburgo, Brazil to mother Magali Lino de Souza Becker and his father Jos Agostinho. He also has an older sibling Muriel Gustavo.

Natalia Loewe husband Alisson Becker

Alisson began his career at Internacional, where he made over 100 appearances and won the Campeonato Gaucho. In 2016, Allison was transferred for 8 million dollars to Roma. In July 2018, Alisson signed for Liverpool for a record fee of $74 million for a goalkeeper. In the very first season, he went on to win the Premier League Golden Glove.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – JANUARY 19: Alisson Becker of Liverpool celebrates the 2nd goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United at Anfield on January 19, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

He was an integral part of the Liverpool team, which won the 2019-20 Premier League and ended the team’s drought of 30 years. In addition, Alisson became the first goalkeeper to score a match-winner in a Premier League fixture.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – JULY 22: Roberto Firmino, Alisson Becker and Fabinho of Liverpool celebrate with The Premier League trophy following the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield on July 22, 2020 in Liverpool, England. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in all fixtures being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Phil Noble/Pool via Getty Images)

Alisson represented Brazil, made his international debut in 2015, and won the 2019 Copa America, in which he was named as the best goalkeeper.

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – JULY 07: Alisson Becker of Brazil bites his champion medal after winning the Copa America Brazil 2019 Final match between Brazil and Peru at Maracana Stadium on July 07, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Natalia Loewe and Alisson Becker Kids

Natalia and Becker started dating in 2012 and have been together ever since, and at that time, Nataliya was studying for medical. They finally tied the knot in 2015 in a private ceremony with only closed family and friends.

Children of Alisson and Natalia (Instagram)

They welcomed their first child named Helena in April 2017 and Matteo’s son on June 14 2019. The couple welcomed their third child on May 11, 2021.

Natalia Loewe Profession, Career, Net Worth

Natalia is excellent in studies and a trained physician. She studied at the Catholic University of Pelotas and later worked in UBS as a paediatrician.

Natalia Loewe is the wife of Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker (Instagram)

She is very active on social media, with 279k followers on Instagram and over 12 k followers on Twitter. Natalia has a net worth of $8 million.

FAQs about Natalia Loewe

When did Natalia and Alisson get married? They got married in 2015. What is Natalia doing now? She is a trained paediatrician How old is Natalia Loewe? Natalia is 31 years old. Nationality of Natalia Loewe? Natalia Loewe is Brazilian What is Natalia’s net worth? She has a net worth of $8 million.

