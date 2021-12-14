Who is Natalia Barulich? Learn all about the ex-girlfriend of Neymar

Natalia Barulich is an actress, model and a DJ and is known for being the former girlfriend of Brazilian footballing superstar Neymar Jr.

Barulich comes from America, and she is known for being the ex-girlfriend of one of the best football players in the world Neymar Jr.

Natalia Barulich Facts

Birth Place California, USA Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign NA Net Worth (2021) $2 million Salary (2021) NA Age 29 Date of Birth 13 January 1992

University NA Nationality American Boyfriend Neymar Jr. Children No Children Social Media Instagram

Natalia Barulich and Neymar Jr Families

Natalia was born on January 13, 1992, in California, U.S.A. She’s 29 years old, and her mother comes from Cuba and her father from Croatia. Unfortunately, there is not much information regarding her family is disclosed.

Neymar with ex-girlfriend Natalia Barulich (India.com)

Neymar da Silva Santos Junior was born on 5th February 1992 in Mogi Das Cruzes, Sao Paulo to father Santos Sr. and mother Nadine da Silva. His father is a former footballer and became his son’s advisor as Neymar grew up.

Natalia Barulich ex-boyfriend Neymar Jr.

Neymar Jr. is regarded as one o the best players in the world. He is the second-highest goalscorer for Brazil. He is often compared with the likes of football legends Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 06: Neymar Jr. #10 of Brazil reacts after assisting Casemiro #5 on a goal against Colombia during the first half of the friendly at Hard Rock Stadium on September 06, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

He has won almost all the major club trophies in the world. In addition, Neymar was twice named the South American Footballer of the year. With Barcelona, he went on to win the continental treble of La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the UEFA Champions League and even finished third in the FIFA Ballon d’Or in 2015.

BERLIN, GERMANY – JUNE 06: (L-R) Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi and Neymar of Barcelona celebrate with the trophy after the UEFA Champions League Final between Juventus and FC Barcelona at Olympiastadion on June 6, 2015 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

In 2017 he became the most expensive player ever when he moved to Paris Saint-German at 222 million euros. He led the club to its first Champions League Final ever and won the domestic treble there.

Neymar is a superstar in Brazil, having scored 70 goals in just 116 matches. He captained Brazil to their first Olympic gold medal in men’s football at the 2016 Summer Olympics. ESPN cited him as the world’s fourth most famous athlete in 2016 and Forbes as the world’s third-highest paid athlete.

PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 11: (FREE FOR EDITORIAL USE) In this handout image provided by UEFA, Neymar of Paris Saint-Germain celebrates after scoring his team’s first goal during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund at Parc des Princes on March 11, 2020 in Paris, France. The match is played behind closed doors as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus). (Photo by UEFA – Handout/UEFA via Getty Images)

Natalia Barulich and Neymar Jr. Kids

Natalia was in a relationship with singer Maluma before meeting Neymar. They first met at Neymar’s birthday party, just three months after her split with Maluma. They confirmed their relationship in February 2020. But unfortunately for Neymar, they got separated in 2021.

Neymar with former Girlfriend Natalia Barulich (Alison stroke)

Before Bariluch, he has dated several female names like Carolina Dantas, who was the first girlfriend of the superstar. She dated him from 2010 to 2011 and even have a son named Davi. After that, however, they split up on good terms.

Neymar with his first girlfriend Carolina Dantas and his son (Pinterest)

Neymar dated Brazilian actress Bruna Marquezine in 2012 and got separated in 2013. It is also said that Neymar dated Brazilian pop star Larissa Macedo in 2014. Thaila Ayala is another name from the Brazilian model industry that Neymar dated. Barbara Evans was also the girlfriend of Neymar.

Natalia Barulich Profession, Career, Net Worth

Natalia is a model, singer, dancer, DJ and former Ballerina. She has formed a music duo with her professional violinist friend and performs in various countries.

Natalia Bariluch is a model (Instagram)

Her modelling career came to the limelight in 2012, where she took part in the Miss California competition. After that, she started to appear in top fashion magazines L’Officel, Maxim etc.

Natalia Barulich is a singer and has appeared in several ad campaigns (Instagram)

She was also a part of several advertising campaigns and has appeared in many music videos as well. Natalia has a pretty good social media following with over 4 million followers on Instagram, and she has an estimated net worth of $2 million.

FAQs about Natalia Barulich

When did Natalia Barulich and Neymar get married? They are not married yet. What is Natalia doing now? She is a model and a singer now. How old is Natalia? Natalia is 29 years old What is the Nationality of Natalia? Natalia Barulich is American What is Natalia’s net worth? She has an estimated net worth of $2 million.

Read More on Football: