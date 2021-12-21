Most Underrated Premier League Players

The Premier League is the best national league in the world. The level of competition and the quality of talent is really second to none. Although you have amazing players all over the world, there is no league quite as unpredictable and talent-filled as the Premier League.

From top to bottom, there are amazing players that have the potential to turn any game on its head. That’s why it is so impressive when you see just how good the guys at the top of their game are.

There’s obviously a lot of appreciation for the players at the top of the league. The likes of Mohamed Salah, Kevin De Bruyne, and Cristiano Ronaldo always get regular praise, which is well warranted. When you play as well as the likes of these players, you deserve any praise that you get. However, there’re plenty of other players in the league that are top-quality players. Unfortunately, these players don’t always get the recognition that they deserve.

This could be because they have recently burst onto the scene, gone through tough periods, or just aren’t household names. No matter what it is, these players deserve some more protection and credit for their skill.

You could never bet against any of these men putting on a man-of-the-match performance. This is why you might want to take your betting elsewhere. If so, you can do it at an online casino for a safer, more fun way. With that being said, here are the most underrated football players in the Premier League.

Joel Matip

It might be hard for many people to believe that Liverpool’s starting centre-back is underrated. However, he truly is. When paired next to Van Dijk, it is easy to see why. But Joel Matip has been one of Liverpool’s best players this season. You could even say he has been more impressive than Van Dijk himself. He has been one of the most consistent centre-backs in the world and certainly deserves more credit.

Conor Gallagher

Chelsea loanee Conor Callagher is one of the most exciting players in the Premier League right now. He has gotten his Crystal Palace career off to an amazing start. Scoring goals and putting in man-of-the-match performances from the centre of the park is certainly something Chelsea fans will love to see. It is likely that Gallagher won’t be underrated for long as he has a bright future ahead of him.

Pedro Neto

Wolves have had a very up and down spell over the last few years. However, one of their star players over the last couple of years has been Pedro Neto. The young winger from Portugal is one of the key members of their squad and has been extremely consistent over the years.

Ever since the departure of Diogo Jota, he has really filled that role of the creative player up front. He is one of the best youngsters in the league and should get more recognition. There you have it, the most underrated players today.