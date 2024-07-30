Morocco vs. Iraq: Paris Olympics Match Preview, Team News, Predictions and More

The group stage of the Paris Olympics 2024 football is getting intense. Group B fixture will see Morocco take on Iraq at M

It was going quite well for Morocco until a late Ukraine dagger sunk their hearts in their previous match. Ukraine had taken the lead through Dmytro Kryskiv in the 22nd minute. Morocco then equalized through their in-form striker Soufiane Rahimi in the 64th minute. Just when it looked like it might be a draw, and prove to be advantageous for the African nation, Ukraine scored the winner in the 98th minute (8th minute of added time) through Ihor Krasnopir, breaking Moroccan hearts. So, they will look forward to winning this game, and making it to the knockout stages.

Iraq, meanwhile, are coming off a loss against Argentina. Thiago Almada, gave Argentina the lead before the 15th minute mark. But Aymen Hussein equalized just before halftime to make it 1-1. However, the South American nation proved to be rampant in the second half. Goals from Luciano Gondou and Exequiel Fernandez, helped them win 3-1. Hence. Iraq will also need a win here, to advance to the knockouts.

Team News and Predicted XI

Morocco

Achraf Hakimi (Via Morocco World News)

There aren’t any injury concerns for Morocco. The players who started over the recent games are expected to start against Iraq as well. Notably, Achraf Hakimi will make his 3rd consecutive appearance.

Predicted XI: Mohamedi; El Ouahdi, Boukamir, Azzouzi, Hakimi; Targhalline, Richardson, El Khannouss; Ezzalzouli, Seghir, Rahimi

Iraq

Iraq do have a few injury concerns. Karrar Mohammed Ali came off injured during the game against Argentina. He is expected to miss the clash. Karrar Saad is expected to be Ali’s replacement.

Predicted XI: Hassan; Al-Reeshawee, Tahseen, Ojaimi, Saadon; Saad, Bayesh, Jasim; Amyn, Mohammed, Hussein

Match Deciding Duel

Rahimi vs. Tahseen

Soufiane Rahimi vs. Zaid Tahseen

Soufiane Rahimi has been banging in goals for fun. He is the reason, Morocco are on the verge of qualification for the knockout stages. Scoring their only goal even in their last outing which ended in a defeat, Rahimi will be a big threat to Iraq. Zaid Tahseen, Iraq’s center back, will have his task cut out against Rahimi and the Moroccan attack. Tahseen’s presence might prove to be immense for the Asian side.

Morocco vs. Iraq Odds

Morocco: 1.5

Iraq: 5.5

Prediction

Morocco 2-0 Iraq

Morocco are expected to win this encounter and eventually progress to the knockout stages. They have beaten Argentina, and lost to Ukraine in a match they dominated the possession. And with Rahimi in sublime form, the African side will eliminate Iraq, and eventually earn a cleansheet as well.