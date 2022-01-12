MLS and the growth of Canadian talents in the league

The MLS is a league that wants to go places. Over the years, it’s attracted a lot of talent from abroad, with the likes of David Beckham, Robbie Keane and Zlatan Ibrahimovic all enjoying stints in the US’s top flight. But now, it appears as though the MLS could look closer to home by attempting to draft in talent from neighbours Canada.

Milan Borjan, the goalkeeper who currently skippers the Canada national team and plies his trade with Red Star in Serbia, is being heavily linked with a move to the MLS. While Borjan, 34, has played most games for his club side this season, a move to the MLS may suit this time round as Canada are close to qualifying for the 2022 World Cup. It would mean he can get to World Cup qualifiers easier, and after a falling out with head coach Dejan Stankovic, it makes sense for a parting of ways.

So, for anyone betting in the MLS transfer window, it may be wise to consider checking out the odds on Borjan to move to one of the various MLS outfits. But, Canadians who already ply their trade in the league could be an option, as several stand out as key performers for their current clubs. So, could it be a case of the MLS turning to the Canadian talent it already has at its disposal?

Samuel Piette, 27, is one of if not the best, player Canada have. The sixty-cap central midfielder who hails from Quebec has been playing for Montreal since 2017, after swapping Spain for his native Canada. However, after penning his current deal in December of 2019, the former CD Izarra star now has less than twelve months remaining on his contract.

Piette’s contract situation could open the door for him to search out a new challenge within the MLS, and if it’s the case, he’s likely to have a lot of suitors. After a mid-table finish last season, you’d imagine those further up the league would be keen on the Montreal skipper, as he’s proven at the level and internationally.

Like Piette, Jonathan Osorio is another central midfielder who has established himself as a household name in the MLS. Born in Toronto, Osario, who is twenty-nine, has made forty-nine senior appearances for Canada, scoring on seven occasions. He’s the archetypal one-club man after coming through the academy at Toronto and penning a professional deal in 2013. He’s recently signed an extension to stay with Toronto until December 2022, but could this be his final year with his hometown club?

At twenty-nine and at the peak of his powers, Osorio may not get another chance to enjoy another adventure elsewhere while at the top of his game. And, with Toronto finishing in thirteenth last season, the time could be right for him to seek pastures new in the twilight of what has been an excellent career.