Ranking Every Millwall Player by Wages in 2023-2024

Millwall, competing in the Championship, England’s second division, boasts a mix of experienced and emerging talents and this blog explores the top 15 earners at Millwall, focusing on their wages, roles, and recent performances

Millwall, playing in the Championship, England’s second division, balances a squad of 57 players. Known for their passionate fanbase and historic presence in English football, Millwall’s strategy in team composition emphasizes nurturing young talents and incorporating experienced players.

The club’s total wage bill for 2023 is £10,751,000 per year, equating to £206,750 per week. This significant investment reflects Millwall’s ambition to compete at a high level in the Championship, blending financial prudence with competitive aspirations.

A Millwall bus serving food and drink before the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and Huddersfield Town. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

15. Ryan Longman

Ryan Longman, a versatile 22-year-old English wing-back/attacking midfielder, earns £8,000 weekly (£416,000 annually). His adaptability on the flanks and offensive contributions are vital for Millwall’s attacking strategies.

14. Kevin Nisbet

Scottish striker Kevin Nisbet, 26, is a key player in Millwall’s attacking lineup. With a weekly wage of £8,000 (£416,000 yearly), his goal-scoring ability and forward presence are invaluable to the team.

13. Shaun Hutchinson

At 32, English central defender Shaun Hutchinson provides defensive solidity and experience. Earning £8,000 weekly (£416,000 annually), he is a cornerstone of Millwall’s defensive unit.

12. Zian Flemming

Dutch attacking midfielder/right/left forward Zian Flemming, aged 24, brings creativity and offensive flair to Millwall. His wage of £8,000 per week (£416,000 yearly) reflects his role in the team’s attacking dynamics.

11. Bartosz Białkowski

Goalkeeper Bartosz Białkowski, 35, from Poland, with his vast experience and composure, earns £8,500 weekly (£442,000 annually). He is crucial for Millwall’s defensive organization and goalkeeping strength.

Bartosz Bialkowski of Millwall celebrates afters Scott Malone scores their side’s first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and Hull City. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

10. Brooke Norton-Cuffy

Brooke Norton-Cuffy, a promising 19-year-old English right defender/wing-back, earns £8,500 weekly (£442,000 yearly). His defensive skills and youthful energy are key assets for the team.

9. Murray Wallace

Scottish left/central defender Murray Wallace, 30, commands a salary of £8,900 weekly (£462,800 annually). Known for his robust defensive performances, he is an integral part of Millwall’s backline.

8. Matija Šarkić

At 25, Montenegrin goalkeeper Matija Šarkić earns £9,000 weekly (£468,000 annually). His goalkeeping skills and reliability are pivotal for Millwall’s defensive strategies.

7. Casper De Norre

Belgian wing-back/right-defensive midfielder Casper De Norre, aged 26, earns £9,400 weekly (£488,800 yearly). His defensive versatility adds depth and strength to Millwall’s squad.

6. George Honeyman

English attacking midfielder George Honeyman, 28, with a wage of £11,000 weekly (£572,000 annually), is known for his versatility and creative playmaking in the midfield.

George Honeyman celebrates following the Sky Bet Championship match between Cardiff City and Hull City. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

5. Duncan Watmore

Duncan Watmore, a 29-year-old English attacking midfielder/right/left forward, earns £12,000 weekly (£624,000 annually). His role in Millwall’s offensive setup is crucial for creating scoring opportunities.

4. Joe Bryan

Joe Bryan, a 29-year-old English left defender/wing-back, brings defensive skill and versatility with a weekly earning of £12,000 (£624,000 annually). His ability to adapt to various defensive roles is valuable for the team.

3. Jake Cooper

Central defender Jake Cooper, a 28-year-old Englishman, is pivotal to Millwall’s defence with his weekly wage of £15,000 (£780,000 yearly). His aerial ability and defensive strength are key assets.

2. George Saville

Northern Irish defensive midfielder George Saville, 30, earns £16,000 per week (£832,000 annually). His experience and midfield control play a crucial role in Millwall’s tactical approach.

George Saville of Millwall reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke City and Millwall. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

1. Allan Campbell

Top earner Allan Campbell, a 24-year-old Scottish defensive/attacking midfielder, earns £18,000 weekly (£936,000 annually). His dynamic midfield presence and contribution to both defensive and offensive plays make him a key player for Millwall.

