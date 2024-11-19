Where are they now: Mikel Arteta’s first two loan signings at Arsenal who were also his initial signings

First two loan signings by Mikel Arteta at Arsenal also turned out to be his first two signings at the North London club

Arsenal have performed decently under Mikel Arteta. Over the last couple of years, they have become quite a force to be reckoned with in Europe. Although they have no trophies to boast of, they do have quite a stunning presence in the English Premier League, with only Manchester City getting the better of them.

Arteta, arrived at Arsenal in late 2019, and has made a boatload of impressive signings. In this article we take a look at the first two loan signings of the Spaniard. Coincidentally they were also Arteta’s first two signings at Arsenal.

Let us take a deeper look into them:

Pablo Mari

Pablo Mari (via Sky Sports)

The Spaniard was also Arteta’s first-ever signing. He joined the club on the 29th of January, 2020 on loan from Flamengo. Just five months later, it was announced that Arsenal would sign him permanently for an undisclosed fee.

During his time at the club, Mari mostly got starts in non-EPL competitions, and managed just 12 league appearances for them. A year-and-a-half later, Mari joined Serie A signed Udinese on loan in January 2022.

Following the end of the loan tenure, Mari was loaned out again by Arsenal, this time to another Italian side, Monza. He went on to make 30 league appearances for them, while on loan. After the year-long loan period, Mari signed for Monza on a permanent deal, and has been a regular starter for them ever since.

Cedric Soares

Cedric Soares was Arteta’s second signing. The experienced Portuguese joined the club on loan just two days after Pablo Mari’s signing. Soares arrived from Southampton, having already been on loan to Inter Milan in 2019.

Five months later, Soares, like Mari, joined Arsenal on a permanent basis. On his debut on July 1, 2020, he scored a stunning long-range strike against Norwich City, coming on as a substitute.

Cedric Soares (via TransferMarkt)

The Portuguese then continued making sporadic appearances for Arsenal. In 2023, Soares joined Fulham on loan. Ultimately in 2024, Soares’ contract was not renewed and he was let go by the club. He is currently without a club and is a free-agent.