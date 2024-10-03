Mikel Arteta first Arsenal XI, all you should know about the current Gunners boss’ first starting XI and their whereabouts.

Time has flown by since Mikel Arteta took over Arsenal. With Unai Emery’s season at Arsenal back in 2019/20 falling apart, the North London club were in dire straits, and things about who would lead the club were looking bleak – that’s when the former Gunners skipper took charge as the manager back on December 22, 2019. He was an assistant manager to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, until then, which was one of the primary reasons he was appointed by the club as the head coach, despite his inexperience.

He has now transformed Arsenal into quite a force in the English Premier League, although the North London club haven’t won major honours or titles under the Spaniard. Things looked very different when Arteta was in charge of his first-ever game at Arsenal. The Gunners took on Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on the 26th of December, 2019.

The match ended in a 1-1 draw, and here’s how Mikel Arteta and his first Arsenal XI looked:

GK – Bernd Leno

Fulham’s German goalkeeper Bernd Leno looks on during the English Premier League football match between Fulham and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Craven Cottage in London on February 24, 2023

The ever-dependable Bernd Leno was an Unai Emery signing. Joining the North London side from Bayer Leverkusen in 2018, he looked like he would be a part of Mikel Arteta’s plans as well, until a brutal injury against Brighton in 2020, saw him sidelined for an extended period. In came substitute keeper Emiliano Martinez who has since then become one of the greatest GKs in the world.

Leno left Arsenal in 2022 and joined Fulham where he is the first-choice GK.

RB – Ainsley Maitland-Niles

Rising through Arsenal’s youth ranks, Maitland-Niles was promoted to the first team in 2014. He became a regular starter by 2019 and was a part of Mikel Arteta’s initial starting XIs. He left the club in 2023, after multiple loan spells during his time at Arsenal. He now plays for Lyon in Ligue 1.

CB – Sokratis

One of the best CBs at the time he signed for Arsenal in 2018, Sokratis never really impressed during his tenure at the North London club. He left Arsenal in 2021 and joined Olympiacos, before making a move to La Liga side Real Betis where he retired.

CB – David Luiz

Like Sokratis, David Luiz too left Arsenal in 2021. He joined Brazilian side Flamengo and has since then been a very regular starter at the club.

LB – Bukayo Saka

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 17: Bukayo Saka of Arsenal in action during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Brighton & Hove Albion at Emirates Stadium on December 17, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Quite a surprise, given Saka played in Arteta’s first-ever game in charge, that too at LB. The star boy was just getting started at Arsenal back then, and has since then gone on to become the club’s most talismanic player. He is now the vice-captain, and there is never a matchday without a Bukayo Saka contribution.

CM – Granit Xhaka

The man who wears his heart on his sleeve, Granit Xhaka remained an integral part of Arsenal’s midfield through the tenures of multiple managers – Arsene Wenger, Unai Emery and Mikel Arteta. The Swiss midfielder left the club only in 2023 after almost 7 years, and joined Bayer Leverkusen, and won the Bundesliga the very same year. He was arguably their best player and was also named in the top 30 for the Ballon d’Or 2024 shortlist.

CM – Lucas Torreira

The once-highly regarded Lucas Torreira never really clicked at Arsenal. Having joined the side in 2018, he impressed the fans and pundits alike in his early days at the North London club. However, his performances took a dip as the years progressed, and towards the end of 2019, he was hardly getting starts.

Although Torreira left Arsenal only in 2022, he went on loan spells to Atletico Madrid and Fiorentina, before moving to Galatasaray where he’s played a very integral part since.

LW – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

The Gabonese skipper was one of the best strikers ever for Arsenal in the Emirates era. Banging in goals year-in-year-out, he fell out of favour with Mikel Arteta in 2021. He left for Barcelona in January 2022, and did notch up some vital strikes for the Catalunian side.

Much to everyone’s surprise, that year, Aubameyang moved to Chelsea, Arsenal’s fierce rivals. However, he never really got going at the London club. He then moved to Marseille and became their best striker in recent years. He now plays for the Saudi Pro League club Al-Qadsiah.

CAM – Mesut Ozil

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 22: Mesut Ozil of Arsenal celebrates after he scores his sides first goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Leicester City at Emirates Stadium on October 22, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

The German magician was a key part of Arsene Wenger and Unai Emery’s plans. However, he soon fell out of favour with Mikel Arteta, and spent his time on the bench for almost a year, hardly getting starts. He last played for Istanbul Basaksehir, before announcing his retirement from all forms of football in 2023 at only 34.

RW – Reiss Nelson

Reiss Nelson spent almost his entire career at Arsenal appearing as a super-sub. He continued to do so, before making a move to another side of London in 2024 August – Fulham.

ST – Alexandre Lacazette

Alexandre Lacazette was a vital part of all the managers who succeeded Wenger at Arsenal. After his contract at Arsenal was done in 2022, the Frenchman left to the club from where he joined Arsenal – Lyon. He has now been very clinical for them.