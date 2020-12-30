Middlesbrough interested in Everton winger Yannick Bolasie

According to the Northern Echo, EFL Championship outfit Middlesbrough remain interested in signing out-of-favour Everton star Yannick Bolasie in the January transfer window.

Having made his name in the Premier League with Crystal Palace, where he spent four years, Bolasie joined Everton in 2016. However, the 31-year-old winger endured an injury-riddled spell at Goodison Park before eventually falling out of favour at the club.

Bolasie has had loan spells at Aston Villa, RSC Anderlecht and Sporting Lisbon in the past couple of years, failing to impress at any of the clubs.

Back at Everton in the summer, Bolasie hasn’t made a single appearance so far this season, having been omitted from their Premier League squad. And the 31-year-old could be on his way out in January, with Middlesbrough interested in signing him.

The interest in the DR Congo international was confirmed by the Teessiders’ manager Neil Warnock himself in a recent interview.

“He’s (Bolasie) one of the names mentioned, and we are looking for a wide player that can contribute to some goals as well. He’s one of those, and I obviously know him from my Palace days. I wouldn’t write him off, but at the same time, I wouldn’t say that he’s definitely going to be here either.”

Since joining Everton in 2016, Bolasie has featured just 32 times, scoring two goals. The 31-year-old’s contract with the Toffees runs out next summer.