Michy Batshuayi 2022 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more￼

Michy Batshuayi is a Belgian professional football player who currently plays for the Turkish club Fenerbahçe and for the Belgium National football team as a striker and in this blog, we will see about Michy Batshuayi’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and so on.

Michy Batshuayi-Atunga popularly called Michy Batshuayi joined the Turkish club in 2022 after spending six years with the Premier League club Chelsea. The striker has represented Belgium National team and has been a part of the squad that finished third in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

He is yet to establish his position as a starter for the team, and with the experience he has, it is a matter of time to regain his form. We will see more about the striker’s bio in the coming stanzas.

Manchester United’s Chris Smalling battles with Valencia’s Michy Batshuayi for the ball. (Getty Images)

Michy Batshuayi Facts And Wiki

Birth Place Brussels, Belgium Father’s Name Pino Batshuayi Mother’s Name Viviane Leya Iseka Star Sign Libra Net Worth 27.5 Million Euros Age 29 Birthday 2 October 1993 Nationality Belgian Position Striker Senior Clubs Standard Liège, Marseille, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, Valencia, Crystal Palace, Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe Achievements 1X ENGLISH CHAMPION

1X UEFA SUPER CUP WINNER

1X ENGLISH FA CUP WINNER

1X SPANISH CUP WINNER

1X TURKISH SUPER CUP WINNER Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Twitter

Michy Batshuayi Net Worth and Salary

Michy is considered to be one of the most well-known successful strikers in football and has made a good amount of money owing his footballing career. The net worth of Michy Batshuayi is estimated at around 27.5 Million euros as of 2022. The market value of the striker is valued at €9.50m by transfermarkt.

The current salary of Michy is unavailable as he joined the side recently. But the salary figures of the striker when he was at Crystal Palace are unveiled and he was earning around 5.5 Million Euros annually which looks for a mid-premier league team player.

Michy Batshuayi Club Career

Michy started his youth football career at RFC Evere when he was 10. He played for several youth academies before joining Standard Liège in 2009. He spent two years with the youths there before breaking into the senior squad. He debuted for the senior team on 20 February 2011 in a 4–1 loss away to Gent.

His first senior goal for the club came in the UEFA Europa League match against Copenhagen on December 15. He scored his first league goal on 14 January 2012 against Germinal Beerschot and the match resulted in a huge 6-1 win.

Michy Batshuayi is a former Chelsea Player.

He scored 21 goals in 34 matches for the team in the 2013/14 league season and ended as the League’s second-top scorer. In 2014, Marseille signed him for a transfer fee of 4.5 million pounds. He made his debut for Marseille the next day after signing against Bastia which ended in a 3–3 draw. His first goal came in a 2–1 defeat at Rennes in the third round of the Coupe de la Ligue.

After spending two years’ time at Marseille, Michy was sold to Chelsea in 2016 for a whooping transfer fee of €40 million and was the first signing of the manager Antonio Conte in Chelsea. In August 2016, he made his debut with Chelsea and assisted the winning goal of the match against West Ham. Just a Few days later, he scored in his next match against Watford which was his first Premier League goal.

Michy netted the goal against West Bromwich Albion in May 2017 which won Chelsea the fifth Premier League title. Michy completed the season with 5 goals in only 236 minutes of Premier League averaging a goal every 47 minutes.

After his first season at Chelsea, he was loaned out to several clubs including Borussia Dortmund, Valencia, Crystal Palace and Besiktas. And in 2022, he signed a 2 years contract with Turkish club Fenerbahçe with an option to extend one year for an undisclosed transfer fee.

Michy Batshuayi International Career

Michy made his debut for the Belgium National football team in the UEFA Euro 2016 qualifying match against Cyprus and scored his first goal for the country in the same match. He was included in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and scored in a 4–3 win away to Bosnia and Herzegovina on 7 October 2017.

He was included in the 23-man squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup and despite having a bad club season, he was included in the team for the 2020 UEFA Euros.

Michy Batshuayi Personal Life

Michy was born on 2 October 1993 in Brussels, Belgium to the couple Pino Batshuayi and Viviane Leya Iseka. He has a younger sibling Aaron Leya Iseka who currently plays for Barnsley as a striker. Batshuayi is nicknamed “The Batsman” after the superhero Batman of the DC extended universe.

Michy Batshuayi Girlfriend

Despite being nicknamed Batman, he is just the opposite of the superhero in dealing with women as he is single currently. He has spent some quality time on the pitch rather than spending on dates. He is single according to the media, but might also be dating someone secretly.

Michy Batshuayi celebrates after scoring for Chelsea. (Getty Images)

Michy Batshuayi Sponsorship and Endorsements

Michy is said to have a sponsor deal with Adidas football. As a part of the deal, he wears the boots of Adidas on the pitch and even has endorsed the company on his Instagram account which has a following of more than 2.5 million.

Michy Batshuayi Cars and Tattoos

Looks like Batman is afraid of needles, and with the images of him, it is clear that he has had no tattoos till now unlike many footballers. The Belgian striker has added a lot of fancy cars in his garages including a green Ford LTD and a BMW. He prefers luxury cars as he has bought a Rolls Royce too.

