Michaela Ireland – Patrick Bamford girlfriend, Career, Net Worth and Family

Patrick Bamford is one of the top footballers in the Premier League and currently stars for Leeds United. The Englishman might be great on the pitch but he is doing great off it with as he is dating English supermodel, Michaela Ireland.

Here is all you need to know about Ireland, the girlfriend of Bamford.

Michaela Ireland: Patrick Bamford girlfriend

Born on November 16, 1991 Michaela Ireland is an English Model, Instagram Influencer and Chef. Even though she is a public figure, Ireland likes to keep her family life private. Hence, no information about her education, childhood, parents or siblings is available.

She has a huge following on social media. Her Instagram has over 14k followers and she often posts holiday pictures with Bamford.

Michaela Ireland career

As mentioned above she has multiple professions. Fashion wise, she has been a feature of multiple highly rated magazines. Her Instagram following has allowed her to promote several brands. The brand endorsements are mostly related to clothes, makeup and jewelry. Madi Lane Bridal was one of her latest endorsements.

She is not just a stunning model. Ireland is also a skilled chef. She specializes in cakes and pastries and often posts pictures on social media.

Michaela Ireland and Patrick Bamford dating history

The duo have been together for approximately three years. Bamford and Ireland met in 2018. The player was then playing for Middlesbrough. Reports suggests that they started dating soon after their first meeting.

Michaela Ireland net worth

While we are aware about her profession, her earnings are not public. Hence, her net worth is not available to the public.

About Patrick Bamford

Patrick Bamford is a top level striker playing for Leeds United. Prior to Leeds, Bamford has had stints at Chelsea, Middlesbrough, Crystal Palace, Norwich and Burnley. He was never listed among the top players during that time.

However, Bamford has managed to turn that is past couple of seasons. He helped Leeds United end their depressing 16-year wait to play in the Premier League. Doubts were raised of whether Bamford can replicate his form in the English top flight.

However, Bamford racked up 17 goals in the season and was the joint fourth top scorer in the league.

The player has often switched stances over whether he wants to play for England or Scotland. Initially he was open to play for Scotland. However, he suggested recently that playing for England would be a dream come true –