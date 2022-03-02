Who is Bronagh O’Neill? Meet the wife of Michael O’Neill

Bronagh is a teacher and is mainly known for being the wife of the current head coach of English club Stoke City Michael O’Neill.
O’Neill also comes from Northern Ireland, and she is known for being the partner of one of the best managers for Northern Ireland Michael O’Neill. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Bronagh O’Neill Facts
|Birth Place
|Portadown, Ireland
|Father’s Name
|Na
|Mother’s Name
|NA
|Star Sign
|NA
|Net Worth (2021)
|$1-2 million
|Salary (2021)
|NA
|Age
|45
|Date of Birth
|1976
|University
|Queen’s University
|Nationality
|Irish
|Spouse
|Michael O’Neill
|Children
|2 Children
|Social Media
|NA
Bronagh and Michael O’Neill Families
Bronagh was born in Ireland in 1976, but there is no specific birth date disclosed, and there is not much information regarding her parents or even her other family members. Therefore, it has been not known whether she is the only child in her family or not.
Michael was born on 5 July 1969 in Portadown, Northern Ireland, to his mother Patricia O’Neill and father Dessie, who played hurling for All Saints and Ulster. He also has a brother named Sean, who was a track athlete
Bronagh O’Neill’s husband Michael O’Neill
Michael is a former professional football player and now the EFL Championship club Stoke City manager. He started his playing career in his native Northern Ireland with Coleraine before playing for several clubs in England, Scotland and the United States, including Newcastle United, Dundee United, Hibernian, Wigan Athletic and Portland Timbers. He was also capped 31 times at the International level by Northern Ireland.
O’Neill retired from playing football in 2004 and took a part-time role as assistant manager at Cowdenbeath a year later. His first managerial role was with Brechin City from 2006 to 2008. He then joined Shamrock Rovers, winning two League of Ireland titles and the Setanta Cup.
Later on, Michael became the manager of Northern Ireland in 2011, and under his management, the team qualified for their first-ever European Champions finals in 2016. It was the first time in 30 years that Northern Ireland had qualified for a major tournament.
On 8 November 2019, O’Neill was appointed manager of EFL Championship club Stoke City.
Bronagh and Michael O’Neill Kids
Bronagh and Michael have been together for almost 20 years. However, their exact marriage date has not been revealed as it was a very intimate affair attended by close family and friends. They both went to the town’s Presentation Convent Primary School and shared the same desk.
Michael met and fell in love with Bronagh many years later after she graduated from Queen’s University.
They have been through all the ups and downs together and are parents to two beautiful daughters Erin who is 12 years old, and Olivia, who is eight years old.
Bronagh O’Neill Profession, Career, Net Worth
Bronagh is a teacher and teaches in St Peter’s Primary School but back in 1989, she was a champion teenage Irish dancer. She mesmerised an audience of Germans with her impressive footwork, to which the people of Bremen gave a standing ovation.
She was a part of a concert tour organised by her home town’s award-winning ensemble Portadown Male Voice Choir. But now Bronagh manages kids as well. The pair doesn’t have any social media as they keep their personal life private. However, the net worth of Michael is around $1-2 million approx.
FAQs about Bronagh O’Neill
|When did Bronagh and Peter O’Neill get married?
|Their marriage date has not been revealed
|What is Bronagh doing now?
|She is a primary school teacher
|How old is Bronagh?
|Bronagh is 45 years old
|Nationality of Bronagh?
|Bronagh O’Neill is Irish
|What is Bronagh’s net worth?
|They have a net worth of around $1-2 million.
