Who is Bronagh O’Neill? Meet the wife of Michael O’Neill

Bronagh is a teacher and is mainly known for being the wife of the current head coach of English club Stoke City Michael O’Neill.

O’Neill also comes from Northern Ireland, and she is known for being the partner of one of the best managers for Northern Ireland Michael O’Neill. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Bronagh O’Neill Facts

Birth Place Portadown, Ireland Father’s Name Na Mother’s Name NA

Star Sign NA

Net Worth (2021) $1-2 million Salary (2021) NA Age 45 Date of Birth 1976 University Queen’s University Nationality Irish Spouse Michael O’Neill Children 2 Children Social Media NA

Bronagh and Michael O’Neill Families

Bronagh was born in Ireland in 1976, but there is no specific birth date disclosed, and there is not much information regarding her parents or even her other family members. Therefore, it has been not known whether she is the only child in her family or not.

Michael O’Neill with his wife Bronagh (Belfast Telegraph)

Michael was born on 5 July 1969 in Portadown, Northern Ireland, to his mother Patricia O’Neill and father Dessie, who played hurling for All Saints and Ulster. He also has a brother named Sean, who was a track athlete

Bronagh O’Neill’s husband Michael O’Neill

Michael is a former professional football player and now the EFL Championship club Stoke City manager. He started his playing career in his native Northern Ireland with Coleraine before playing for several clubs in England, Scotland and the United States, including Newcastle United, Dundee United, Hibernian, Wigan Athletic and Portland Timbers. He was also capped 31 times at the International level by Northern Ireland.

Michael O’Neill, Manager of Stoke City looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke City and Preston North End at Bet365 Stadium on February 12, 2020 (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

O’Neill retired from playing football in 2004 and took a part-time role as assistant manager at Cowdenbeath a year later. His first managerial role was with Brechin City from 2006 to 2008. He then joined Shamrock Rovers, winning two League of Ireland titles and the Setanta Cup.

Northern Ireland Manager Michael O’Neill and Captain Steven Davis celebrate after the UEFA EURO 2016 Qualifying match between Finland and Northern Ireland at the Olympic Stadium (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

Later on, Michael became the manager of Northern Ireland in 2011, and under his management, the team qualified for their first-ever European Champions finals in 2016. It was the first time in 30 years that Northern Ireland had qualified for a major tournament.

On 8 November 2019, O’Neill was appointed manager of EFL Championship club Stoke City.

Michael O’Neill (C) manager of Northern Ireland celebrates his team’s second goal with Aaron Hughes (L) and Jamie Ward (R) during the UEFA EURO 2016 Group C match between Ukraine and Northern Ireland (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Bronagh and Michael O’Neill Kids

Bronagh and Michael have been together for almost 20 years. However, their exact marriage date has not been revealed as it was a very intimate affair attended by close family and friends. They both went to the town’s Presentation Convent Primary School and shared the same desk.

Michael met and fell in love with Bronagh many years later after she graduated from Queen’s University.

Michael O’Neill with his kids Erin and Olivia (BBC)

They have been through all the ups and downs together and are parents to two beautiful daughters Erin who is 12 years old, and Olivia, who is eight years old.

Bronagh O’Neill Profession, Career, Net Worth

Bronagh is a teacher and teaches in St Peter’s Primary School but back in 1989, she was a champion teenage Irish dancer. She mesmerised an audience of Germans with her impressive footwork, to which the people of Bremen gave a standing ovation.

Bronagh O’Neill is known for being the wife of the former manager of Northern Ireland Michael O’Neill (Newsletter)

She was a part of a concert tour organised by her home town’s award-winning ensemble Portadown Male Voice Choir. But now Bronagh manages kids as well. The pair doesn’t have any social media as they keep their personal life private. However, the net worth of Michael is around $1-2 million approx.

FAQs about Bronagh O’Neill

When did Bronagh and Peter O’Neill get married? Their marriage date has not been revealed What is Bronagh doing now? She is a primary school teacher How old is Bronagh? Bronagh is 45 years old Nationality of Bronagh? Bronagh O’Neill is Irish What is Bronagh’s net worth? They have a net worth of around $1-2 million.